« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2164217 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,752
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23680 on: Today at 04:57:51 pm »
Julian Ward is living the jet set life as our Sporting Director. Portugal and now Greece.  ;D

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,261
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23681 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
Remarkable details on Salah contract below ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Sources suggest biggest deal in club history is structured to reward player for trophies. Salah happy to accept challenge of delivering silverware after insisting #LFC in his heart, & wouldn't go anywhere else. Read more here... https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1542892357015797760
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,261
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23682 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:51 pm
Julian Ward is living the jet set life as our Sporting Director. Portugal and now Greece.  ;D



He's done a pretty good job has Julian.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,246
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23683 on: Today at 04:59:35 pm »
I had the tennis on the radio, they went off for a sports round up and casually dropped it in there in the last few minutes Liverpool forward Mo Salah has signed a new long term deal...

Best Friday update since the day Robbie returned. :D
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23684 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm »
Stays 3 seasons that's 90-100 goals, will be 3rd in our all time top goal scorers list.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23685 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:49:53 pm
I guess the discussion he had with Gini the other day did the trick

have you tapped his phone?
Logged

Online anandg_lfc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23686 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm »
Best thing we have done all summer. I bet he will score 40 goals this season.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 647
  • ******
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23687 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Fantastic news.

Now for the love of god will someone please delete the last 100 pages of this abomination of a thread?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,261
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23688 on: Today at 05:02:47 pm »
A full explanation behind the details of his contract with a lot of performance related initiatives. 

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/salah-new-liverpool-contract-wages-27377112?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,092
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23689 on: Today at 05:03:58 pm »
Fucking great news!!!
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23690 on: Today at 05:04:46 pm »
Thought he was off to city on a free next year.

This is fucking beautiful
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,752
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23691 on: Today at 05:05:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:03:58 pm
Fucking great news!!!

Did Tchoumeni finally make it out of your mates school?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,246
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23692 on: Today at 05:05:58 pm »
Interesting that we didnt wait for him to return to Liverpool to sign the new deal. The mountain of cash came to Mohamed.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23693 on: Today at 05:06:50 pm »
Quote
The club was also at pains to stress that Salah has behaved impeccably throughout the long negotiations and given his total commitment to the club, both in terms of performance and his commitment to agreeing a new deal.

Salah always made it clear he would stay with the club until the end of his contract, in the hope of finding a compromise agreement.

Good lad is Mo.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,200
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23694 on: Today at 05:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:05:58 pm
Interesting that we didnt wait for him to return to Liverpool to sign the new deal. The mountain of cash came to Mohamed.

:lmao
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,831
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23695 on: Today at 05:09:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:58:24 pm
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
Remarkable details on Salah contract below ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Sources suggest biggest deal in club history is structured to reward player for trophies. Salah happy to accept challenge of delivering silverware after insisting #LFC in his heart, & wouldn't go anywhere else. Read more here... https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1542892357015797760

Announce another quadruple challenge  :champ :champ :champ :champ
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,470
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23696 on: Today at 05:10:10 pm »
Great news, should hopefully have him back to his best after a decent rest.

Gives a bit of an incentive to others at the club to push themselves to their limit like Salah has, perform and you get rewarded.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23697 on: Today at 05:13:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:58:24 pm
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
Remarkable details on Salah contract below ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Sources suggest biggest deal in club history is structured to reward player for trophies. Salah happy to accept challenge of delivering silverware after insisting #LFC in his heart, & wouldn't go anywhere else. Read more here... https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1542892357015797760

This explains why we sold Taki - cost cutters!
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23698 on: Today at 05:16:30 pm »
So goddamn happy
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23699 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm »
That clause that no other player's chant can be sung louder than his is bloody weird, but I suppose it was to be expected after the Mane revelations.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23700 on: Today at 05:20:56 pm »
Next stop, get him to retire from international football - I won't be happy until we beat the 60-70% national 'upset with LFC' threshold
Logged

Online flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 281
  • It's the old, old story yet again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23701 on: Today at 05:21:40 pm »
Does that mean there's no more fume in this thread?

I'm off to the New Kit thread to moan about red pantones.   :no

But three more seasons of Mo putting defenders on their arse!  8)

fc

Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23702 on: Today at 05:21:58 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:18:48 pm
That clause that no other player's chant can be sung louder than his is bloody weird, but I suppose it was to be expected after the Mane revelations.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,831
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23703 on: Today at 05:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:20:56 pm
Next stop, get him to retire from international football - I won't be happy until we beat the 60-70% national 'upset with LFC' threshold

If he announced his international retirement right now I reckon there'd be millions worldwide calling for airstrikes targeting Anfield tonight
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,983
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23704 on: Today at 05:26:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:24:10 pm
If he announced his international retirement right now I reckon there'd be millions worldwide calling for airstrikes targeting Anfield tonight

Bring it on! I want to see the head of the Egyptian FA and his fellow cronies responsible for dicking Mo around and overplaying him - plus some shadier unsavoury stuff with Chechnia and pressuring Mo to not shake an Israeli's hand before a game) - in floods of tears and angry with the club
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23705 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm »
Nice one Mo

Deserves a better thread than this absolute comedy mess. Well lets hope all the disapppointed ones can find some joy now, because this player's thread should be joyous, and hopefully will be again now

Cue my stalkers in 5..4..3..2...1
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23706 on: Today at 05:39:37 pm »
Have a feeling Mo eventually retires with us now circa 2027 playing striker
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,980
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23707 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm

I think we know where we stand now, which is pretty much where we always stood. At least I feel the will he/won't he stuff should be out of our minds now even if the press try to put it back in.


Mo will stay a year then go where he chooses. Given Sadio's fee and Mo's slightly higher profile, I suspect we might have had £40m for Mo had he decided to go now.


All in all he has been exceptional value for what we paid for him and we've had his best years.


Let's just concentrate on the football now with the knowledge that Mo will have to perform in 22/23 to win a decent contract off someone.


Got that wrong then, he must of read it last night


He'll have a mid season break next year as well
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,992
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23708 on: Today at 05:43:06 pm »
But the club have stressed they have structured the deal to ensure it falls within the boundaries of their first team wage deals, with the headline figure based on success and appearance bonuses.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/salah-new-liverpool-contract-wages-27377112
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23709 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm »
Great news, well in Mo.. you know which side your bread is buttered on
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,165
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23710 on: Today at 05:47:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:24:10 pm
If he announced his international retirement right now I reckon there'd be millions worldwide calling for airstrikes targeting Anfield tonight
He's more or less a God in Egypt.
Logged

Online Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23711 on: Today at 05:48:13 pm »
Great news! Mo is gonna come out firing.
Logged
* * * * * *

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23712 on: Today at 05:48:23 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:02:59 pm
Some people quickly deleting posts  ;D

Said all along he was going to sign a new deal, was inevitable IMO.
Yep

This place! :D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23713 on: Today at 05:50:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:09:12 pm
To all the people who were having a go at Salah, this is why some of us were prepared to actually wait and see before jumping in with two feet.
Yep :thumbup
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,992
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23714 on: Today at 05:51:46 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23715 on: Today at 05:52:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:09:12 pm
To all the people who were having a go at Salah, this is why some of us were prepared to actually wait and see before jumping in with two feet.
spot on, 100%
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23716 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm »
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23717 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23718 on: Today at 06:00:11 pm »
What are you all on about? He's signed a new contract

Lol let's see how this thread looks now. We might discuss his football!
Logged

Online Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23719 on: Today at 06:01:27 pm »
Logged
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Up
« previous next »
 