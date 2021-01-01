« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23600 on: Today at 04:18:52 pm »
Great news, I wonder what got it done in the end?

Some after the event bellend posts in here for some reason. Oh well.

 :wave





Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23601 on: Today at 04:19:32 pm »
Curious if there's any reduction in the bonuses on his previous contract with that huge boost in his guaranteed wage.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23602 on: Today at 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:18:52 pm
Great news, I wonder what got it done in the end?

Some after the event bellend posts in here for some reason. Oh well.

 :wave







Maybe the length of contract.

You can understand why the Club wouldnt want to renew for five years as those numbers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23603 on: Today at 04:19:50 pm »
No loose lips on our ship.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23604 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23605 on: Today at 04:19:55 pm »
Now to start singing his song a bit more before he gets miffed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23606 on: Today at 04:20:36 pm »
See ye in Istanbul next May, Mo  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23607 on: Today at 04:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:19:50 pm
No loose lips on our ship.

Mad eh? Love it when things come out of the blue like this.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23608 on: Today at 04:21:08 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:18:38 pm
Nice one, Julian. Great news.

He did well to Ward off all the Suitors.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23609 on: Today at 04:21:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:16:02 pm
Obviously waited for his nemesis to leave

So they could add the 100k a week Mane was on to his new deal. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23610 on: Today at 04:21:48 pm »
Excellent news. Legend player for the club deserves a legend contract....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23611 on: Today at 04:21:54 pm »
Good, now lets go fucking win everything.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23612 on: Today at 04:21:59 pm »
Legend.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23613 on: Today at 04:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:17:52 pm
350K p/w according to Dom King.

https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1542885888543391746

Sounds fucking nuts to say a player is worth £350k per a week but compared to some, he is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23614 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:16:02 pm
Obviously waited for his nemesis to leave
Divock?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23615 on: Today at 04:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:17:52 pm
350K p/w according to Dom King.

https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1542885888543391746
Well that's great news ffs. Now everyone else who is up for renewal will want parity. No wonder we signed all our players before Mo got his new deal so Carvalho and Ramsay didn't ask for 400k. Bellingham will want at least 500k. Thanks Salah, you shit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23616 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
G T F I great news!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23617 on: Today at 04:23:12 pm »
Get in Mo!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23618 on: Today at 04:23:39 pm »
That's a good length for us and a good wage for him. Delighted we can now put this to bed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23619 on: Today at 04:23:52 pm »
Get In!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23620 on: Today at 04:23:54 pm »
Amazing news.

Shows the club's commitment to keep it's very best players but to also plan for the future. Compete now and have a transition plan in place compete 3-5 years down the line.

Also shows Salah's commitment to the club. He was potentially on for a huge pay day by seeing out the last year of his contract and walking away on a free. One that would have potentially dwarfed what is a significant financial commitment we have made to him now. We can all talk about the figures and what's 'enough' financially but it is a commitment and show of trust by Salah to stay with the club during his final peak years when better financial rewards and new challenges would have been available elsewhere.

The way I'm viewing this summer is that it's a swap of Nunez + Salah (new contract) for Mane, Minamino and Origi.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23621 on: Today at 04:24:48 pm »
Should hopefully have Mo flying again at the start of the season after a break.  He played non-stop last season and a brutal month at the AFCON.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23622 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm »
So Mo wants to be a Liverpool legend after all,absolutely delighted!!  :scarf

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23623 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:24:48 pm
Should hopefully have Mo flying again at the start of the season after a break.  He played non-stop last season and a brutal month at the AFCON.

He's going to be lethal next season. Big six-week break in November/December for him too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23624 on: Today at 04:25:44 pm »
SO happy. Best player in the world and he's ours. Thanks Mo, enjoy the rest of your holiday and then keep banging them in for the Reds.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23625 on: Today at 04:25:51 pm »
It was Craig wot won it!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23626 on: Today at 04:26:00 pm »
Lovely bit of news to start my holidays with!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23627 on: Today at 04:26:23 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23628 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm »
I just dropped off my GF after a wonderful 10 day holiday and its pissing rain, I was pretty sad and Ive just seen the news and Ive almost started crying. Im so fucking happy. Being in Anfield when the news of City pulling back against Villa honestly broke me and I only started feeling normal again last week, I dont even remember the champions league final I was so depressed (I know its weird, my mental health just took a nose dive after it) but this has just filled my eyes with tears and my heart with joy. I cant wait for next season, Reds xxx
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23629 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:23:54 pm
Amazing news.

Shows the club's commitment to keep it's very best players but to also plan for the future. Compete now and have a transition plan in place compete 3-5 years down the line.

Also shows Salah's commitment to the club. He was potentially on for a huge pay day by seeing out the last year of his contract and walking away on a free. One that would have potentially dwarfed what is a significant financial commitment we have made to him now. We can all talk about the figures and what's 'enough' financially but it is a commitment and show of trust by Salah to stay with the club during his final peak years when better financial rewards and new challenges would have been available elsewhere.

The way I'm viewing this summer is that it's a swap of Nunez + Salah (new contract) for Mane, Minamino and Origi.

and his family, reckon his missus and their girls (or the one old enough anyway!) are settled too, which counts for a lot. Because yes, he could have ended up getting an insanely massive payday next summer.

 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23630 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm »
Riots have broken out in Senegal apparently.

That's good news is that (not the riots). We couldn't afford to lose two battle-hardened forwards at the same time. We'll win the league now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23631 on: Today at 04:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:19:45 pm
Maybe the length of contract.

You can understand why the Club wouldnt want to renew for five years as those numbers.

Ive just seeen the reported weekly salary. I wasnt aware of iwhen  I posted that.

350K a week but only 3 years sounds great work from The club.  Always assumed Mo would want more than 2025

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23632 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
SELL HIM IN 2024!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23633 on: Today at 04:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:22:45 pm
Well that's great news ffs. Now everyone else who is up for renewal will want parity. No wonder we signed all our players before Mo got his new deal so Carvalho and Ramsay didn't ask for 400k. Bellingham will want at least 500k. Thanks Salah, you shit.

Assuming its a joke.

But anyway, not sure anyone coming in can compare themselves with Salah until theyve achieved what he has for the club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23634 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm »
Over the moon!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23635 on: Today at 04:29:13 pm »
350k a week for 3 years works out at 54.6m. An insanely good deal for the club when you consider the cost of a replacement at his level. (There probably isn't one shy of twice that in transfer fee alone)

I really thought it would be a lot more to be honest. Great news he's signed on.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23636 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm »
So we basically extended him 2 years?

Let's take it and run!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23637 on: Today at 04:29:20 pm »
Wonderful news.

The best player in the World.
In his peak years.
Settled.
With the best manager in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23638 on: Today at 04:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:22:45 pm
Well that's great news ffs. Now everyone else who is up for renewal will want parity. No wonder we signed all our players before Mo got his new deal so Carvalho and Ramsay didn't ask for 400k. Bellingham will want at least 500k. Thanks Salah, you shit.

Ha interesting take
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23639 on: Today at 04:30:35 pm »
Great news, also gives everyone options, we can keep or sell after a year or two and get a substantial fee.
