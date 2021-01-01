Amazing news.



Shows the club's commitment to keep it's very best players but to also plan for the future. Compete now and have a transition plan in place compete 3-5 years down the line.



Also shows Salah's commitment to the club. He was potentially on for a huge pay day by seeing out the last year of his contract and walking away on a free. One that would have potentially dwarfed what is a significant financial commitment we have made to him now. We can all talk about the figures and what's 'enough' financially but it is a commitment and show of trust by Salah to stay with the club during his final peak years when better financial rewards and new challenges would have been available elsewhere.



The way I'm viewing this summer is that it's a swap of Nunez + Salah (new contract) for Mane, Minamino and Origi.