« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 581 582 583 584 585 [586]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2154491 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,635
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23400 on: Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
Yeah see what you're saying

I got a lot of grief when Gerrard was nearly off to Chelsea and then retired

Our players are great and have done amazing, but the club is what I support

Compared to LFC, Gerrard and Salah are just useful servants

The club is what matters. As I said before. The king is dead. Long live the king

Hes one of the clubs 3 best players and hes under contract for next year so god knows what youre on about
This sentiment applies when he leaves not while hes still turning out as a key player for the club
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,020
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23401 on: Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
Hes one of the clubs 3 best players and hes under contract for next year so god knows what youre on about
This sentiment applies when he leaves not while hes still turning out as a key player for the club

The future of the club is what matters
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,718
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23402 on: Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm »
The future takes root in the present.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,020
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23403 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm
The future takes root in the present.

It does absolutely

So if we can get our new signings up and running, playing well and scoring then job done

If they struggle then we can let the past step in and see if they can give us a hand

If any player wants to leave then that's absolutely fine. But they are no longer part of our family. Especially if they are holding us to ransom.

If we need to use Salah then fine, ok. We can do that. If we don't then great because our future is assured. We need to look forward. Not backward.

If we are dependant on Salah as he fucks off then we are truly fucked.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23404 on: Today at 12:10:32 am »
I wonder if Mo will still be on penalties given that Nunez is 11/11 for his career and Fabinho is great at them too.

Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,142
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23405 on: Today at 12:18:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
No problem if he's going on a free. Done well here

But I'd bench him. Time to let those committed play and bring him on as an afterthought if we need him

I woulldn't let him start a single game. His choice
I dont see Mo lacking commitment on the field, think hell give 100% until he leaves (however that eventually unfolds). I dont even think hes not committed to the club, they just arent able to agree terms for a future contract, but the kind of person he is means well get 100% every time he steps on the pitch.

Theres nothing to gain by not playing him and everything to lose.

If at some stage it looks like hes giving less than 100% on the pitch and in training then theres a decision to made, but until then
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:24 am by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,020
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23406 on: Today at 12:32:42 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:18:40 am
I dont see Mo lacking commitment on the field, think hell give 100% until he leaves (however that eventually unfolds). I dont even think hes not committed to the club, they just arent able to agree terms for a future contract, but the kind of person he is means well get 100% every time he steps on the pitch.

Theres nothing to gain by not playing him and everything to lose.

If at some stage it looks like hes giving less than 100% on the pitch and in training then theres a decision to made, but until then

I want the future at the club.

Players committed to and playing for the club is our future.

Salah getting game time over them improving is absolutely something to lose.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Endoe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • A liverbird on my chest
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23407 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
I believe ideally Mo stays for another season, if FSG can afford to lose him on a free. Losing both Mane and MO in one window is far from ideal. Expecting Nunez and to a lesser extent Diaz to do similar numbers with another new face to bed in isn't even close to realistic. Unfortunately FSG arent a moneyless pit, they run the club within its means, so losing Mo on a free may not be something they're prepared to do. One way of looking at it is, they were both always going to retire, we have to replace them one day and ignoring 60m for him isn't ideal. Either way FSG and the side can't 'win' in this situation, breaking the wage structure isn't even an option in my opinion. Its either we attempt to go again with Mo hoping we win the league against a side that flouts FFP or we move on and likely fight for a top 4 finish, bedding in new talent. Not an ideal situation. Chiesa being mentioned as a replacement, he has a bigger reputation than Salah did before he turned up. We will see I guess.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,142
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23408 on: Today at 12:48:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:42 am
I want the future at the club.

Players committed to and playing for the club is our future.

Salah getting game time over them improving is absolutely something to lose.
Strange way to look at it for me. Would you have benched Rush for the entire 86/87 season as we knew he was off to Juventus? If those players are good enough then theyll play, if they still need developing then bringing them along gradually and in the right way is both to our benefit and theirs.

In the past perhaps often when Gerrard was around we werent in the hunt for League titles etc and the case you make might have made more sense. Right now we have one of the best squads in the world with some of the best players in the world, it makes no sense not using them if it weakens us and means weve less chances of winning something here and now when were in position to.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:17 am by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,020
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23409 on: Today at 01:00:49 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:48:21 am
Strange way to look at it for me. Would you have benched Rush for the entire 86/87 season as we knew he was off to Juventus? If those players are good enough then theyll play, if they still need developing then bringing them along gradually and in the right way is both to our benefit and theirs.

In the past perhaps often when Gerrard was around we werent in the hunt for League titles etc and the case you make might have made more sense. Right now we have one of the best squads in the world with some of the best players in the world, it makes no sense not using them if it weakens us and means weve less chances of winning something here and now when were in position to.

You're not listening

IF we try the new players AND they don't immediately work out then we have to give Salah time

IF we do try them AND they work out then we don't


This doesn't sound very complicated to me
Logged
Fuck the French

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,142
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23410 on: Today at 01:09:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:00:49 am
You're not listening

IF we try the new players AND they don't immediately work out then we have to give Salah time

IF we do try them AND they work out then we don't


This doesn't sound very complicated to me
The problem at the moment is if they dont work out, that probably means we drop points. Weve all seen us lose two titles by a single point despite amassing over 90 points. The margins are way too tight at the moment.

Besides if these players were as good or better than Mo then they will be in the team. If they havent shown theyre at that level yet then they need to be brought along gradually in a way that benefits them by building their experience at the right times and minimises any negative impact on the possibility of us winning things.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:14 am by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,345
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23411 on: Today at 01:24:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:00:49 am
You're not listening

IF we try the new players AND they don't immediately work out then we have to give Salah time

IF we do try them AND they work out then we don't


This doesn't sound very complicated to me

So I am clear here, you mean that this summer the club signs another first team forward who would play a bulk of the games like Salah does?  So we have Diogo, Diaz, Darwin, new forward and Salah playing the Origi backup role as our 5 forwards?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,718
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23412 on: Today at 01:34:22 am »
Andy, go to bed unless your missus has kicked you out of it you loon.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23413 on: Today at 02:34:17 am »
Hahaha.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,686
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23414 on: Today at 03:12:06 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:24:06 am
So I am clear here, you mean that this summer the club signs another first team forward who would play a bulk of the games like Salah does?  So we have Diogo, Diaz, Darwin, new forward and Salah playing the Origi backup role as our 5 forwards?

Thats not enough signings, think youve missed a few.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Kundale

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23415 on: Today at 04:31:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
It does absolutely

So if we can get our new signings up and running, playing well and scoring then job done

If they struggle then we can let the past step in and see if they can give us a hand

If any player wants to leave then that's absolutely fine. But they are no longer part of our family. Especially if they are holding us to ransom.

If we need to use Salah then fine, ok. We can do that. If we don't then great because our future is assured. We need to look forward. Not backward.

If we are dependant on Salah as he fucks off then we are truly fucked.
I do not understand how this has become a "ransom" thing. For me this is a end of cantract and two parties are not in agreement with the valuation for the renewal. When two parties do not agree, then they go different ways to no fault of one or the other.
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,706
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23416 on: Today at 07:52:13 am »
Quote from: Kundale on Today at 04:31:30 am
I do not understand how this has become a "ransom" thing. For me this is a end of cantract and two parties are not in agreement with the valuation for the renewal. When two parties do not agree, then they go different ways to no fault of one or the other.

Yep.  It's not even a story,  unless you're out there looking for updates every day. 
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,945
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23417 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:10:32 am
I wonder if Mo will still be on penalties given that Nunez is 11/11 for his career and Fabinho is great at them too.



Maybe not. Probably save us a few pennies in goals bonuses :)

I wonder if Andy thinks we should leave the Salah, flags\banners\scarves and songs at home.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,405
  • The first five yards........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23418 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
No problem if he's going on a free. Done well here

But I'd bench him. Time to let those committed play and bring him on as an afterthought if we need him

I woulldn't let him start a single game. His choice

The words "No problem" seemed to have crept in from another post?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23419 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:47 pm
Maybe not. Probably save us a few pennies in goals bonuses :)

I wonder if Andy thinks we should leave the Salah, flags\banners\scarves and songs at home.

Mo Salah, Mo Salah

Running down his deal.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23420 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
No problem if he's going on a free. Done well here

But I'd bench him. Time to let those committed play and bring him on as an afterthought if we need him

I woulldn't let him start a single game. His choice

Yep. Let's bench someone who contributed towards 46 goals last season and who's on roughly £200k per week.

If he's leaving next season on a free we need to squeeze everything out of him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,644
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23421 on: Today at 01:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:22 am
Andy, go to bed unless your missus has kicked you out of it you loon.

She's benched him. He wasn't committed so he's on the side lines and she'll bring him in as an afterthought if he's needed.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,790
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23422 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:42 am
I want the future at the club.

Players committed to and playing for the club is our future.

Salah getting game time over them improving is absolutely something to lose.

Well Klopp clearly disagrees with this logic considering the fact that Mane was an ever present before he left.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23423 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:49:41 pm
Well Klopp clearly disagrees with this logic considering the fact that Mane was an ever present before he left.
Not a great comparison though as Mane playing and playing well meant his transfer fee was higher.  If he'd spent the last six months on the bench we'd have been lucky to get half the money we did.

I agree with your point on Klopp though as he showed with Can, Wijnaldum and many players at Dortmund that he would pick his best team irrespective of their contractual situation.  Had Klopp not done that I think it's highly unlikely we'd have won the CL under Klopp (Can's overhead winner against Watford being one of the reasons we even qualified) and we wouldn't have reached the final last season (Gini's near ever presence in a squad decimated by injuries was invaluable in us qualifying).

Arguably players would be less willing to run their contracts down if they thought Klopp would freeze them out and waste a part of their careers but that's just not who Klopp is.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,790
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23424 on: Today at 02:07:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:58:31 pm
Not a great comparison though as Mane playing and playing well meant his transfer fee was higher.  If he'd spent the last six months on the bench we'd have been lucky to get half the money we did.

I agree with your point on Klopp though as he showed with Can, Wijnaldum and many players at Dortmund that he would pick his best team irrespective of their contractual situation.  Had Klopp not done that I think it's highly unlikely we'd have won the CL under Klopp (Can's overhead winner against Watford being one of the reasons we even qualified) and we wouldn't have reached the final last season (Gini's near ever presence in a squad decimated by injuries was invaluable in us qualifying).

Arguably players would be less willing to run their contracts down if they thought Klopp would freeze them out and waste a part of their careers but that's just not who Klopp is.

Andy said

'I want the future at the club.

Players committed to and playing for the club is our future.'

Clearly the key decision makers at the club knew Mane was leaving a while ago and yet we still played him so I think the comparison is fine based on that.  And I really don't think we played Mane because we were concerned about how much money we'd get when selling. Jurgen puts players on the pitch to win the game, not how much use they are to him financially or where he sees their future in 6 months time.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23425 on: Today at 03:41:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:07:27 pm
Clearly the key decision makers at the club knew Mane was leaving a while ago and yet we still played him so I think the comparison is fine based on that.  And I really don't think we played Mane because we were concerned about how much money we'd get when selling. Jurgen puts players on the pitch to win the game, not how much use they are to him financially or where he sees their future in 6 months time.
If they knew Mane was going then it was because they wanted to sell him and if the club had wanted to keep Mane for at least another season then they could have done.  I don't think many of us watching the Wolves and Real Madrid games were doing so expecting them to be Mane's last games for the club and Mane himself hadn't said anything on the subject at that point.

It will be a different situation in 12 months assuming Salah doesn't extend his contract (or get sold!).  That will be a decision from the player and will create a media circus around it until the moment he officially signs a contract somewhere.

I completely agree though that Klopp doesn't seem to give a toss either way as long as the player isn't being actively disruptive and is contributing on the pitch.  He's a big boy and will give short shrift to any interviewers that try to stir it up.  Hopefully Salah's agent manages to behave professionally.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,020
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23426 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:41:59 pm
If they knew Mane was going then it was because they wanted to sell him and if the club had wanted to keep Mane for at least another season then they could have done.  I don't think many of us watching the Wolves and Real Madrid games were doing so expecting them to be Mane's last games for the club and Mane himself hadn't said anything on the subject at that point.

It will be a different situation in 12 months assuming Salah doesn't extend his contract (or get sold!).  That will be a decision from the player and will create a media circus around it until the moment he officially signs a contract somewhere.

I completely agree though that Klopp doesn't seem to give a toss either way as long as the player isn't being actively disruptive and is contributing on the pitch.  He's a big boy and will give short shrift to any interviewers that try to stir it up.  Hopefully Salah's agent manages to behave professionally.

I think we already know the answer to that.

Obviously I'm in a minority of one in thinking that we play players that want to (at least publically) play for the club.

I'm concerned that any media circus that his agent is sure to stir up will affect the club and the squad.

I'll agree to disagree with everyone - but where I'm coming from is that the club is always more important than any player.
Logged
Fuck the French
Pages: 1 ... 581 582 583 584 585 [586]   Go Up
« previous next »
 