It doesn't really matter what his demands are and why Slah wants to go. I'm with the club on this, we are not going to risk our future a la Barcelona for any player, and that's good enough for me. Yeah, I want to win the lottery too, but that ain't gonna happen with almost certainty.
The sad reality is that losing Salah will be akin to losing Suarez. Sure, different times, different opposition, different context. But the year after Salah leaves us, we'll go backward, we'd be on par for finishing 4th. We weren't "the team to beat" in 2013/14, but we nearly got the title with a magic player in our ranks. With City winning everything now, we kept one point adrift over 4 seasons with a magic player in our ranks. If we win the title next year it will be because of said player. Then we drop back to being good, but not top level, we'd be Chelsea circa 2022 level. At least for a year or two until we find that new magic player or grow it from our existing ranks (which are already impressive).