Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2143953 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23280 on: Today at 10:44:15 am »
Has he gone yet
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23281 on: Today at 10:54:45 am »
Another season of Mo Salah. A refreshed, rejuvenated Mo Salah too.

I expect him to hit new heights post World Cup, when lots of players will return knackered, Mo will just go up a few gears, lead us to number 20 and ride off into the sunset.

If he takes us to 20 & 7 Ill carry the great man over broken glass to wherever he wants to play next.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23282 on: Today at 11:18:51 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:05:46 am
Well, no

Thats the brutal reality as you say. We as fans are all just happy to ignore the fact Klopp is like a wizard helping us float

Our financial structure isnt anywhere near that of city. Who are now literally buying league titles. Paying everyone half a million quid a week and activating the greed setting in all other good players around their competitors. Sitting up like the Manchurian candidate eyes glazed why arent I getting £400k a week

With Chelseas oil money gone and if Klopp leaves or we have a downturn in performance the powers that be will be forced to look into city. At the moment everyone just ignores it because it stops nasty old liverpool winning the league. Theyre single handedly destroying football

Just moaning blankly that FSG arent pouring money into us helps nothing either. Theyre business men nor bored Arab consortium with fleets of gold cars and slaves

You are missing the point. I completely agree that we cannot compete financially with oil states. Given that, can we afford to keep missing out on huge transfers fees when we are already at a disadvantage.

Salah is the perfect example. If we could have sold him last summer for £100m and he then goes on a free we have lost in effect around a £1m a week. That is not a dig at FSG or anyone else it is just the ridiculous world we live in.

At the moment we have Klopp and we are generating huge sums from the performance of the team. Would we be able to sign the likes of Diaz, Nunez and Jota without generating huge sums from the CL and domestic success.

Dortmund is a good example they were winning the bundesliga and reaching the latter stages of the CL under Klopp. No they have basically given up on competing with Bayern.

This time with Salah we have the funds to potentially break our transfer record with the acquisition of Nunez. So potentially losing out on a huge fee for Salah is palatable. However as I said in an earlier post is that sustainable in the long term. Or through no fault of our own will we be forced into selling players at the two year mark.

For me there is something fundamentally wrong with the game when a club with our levels of success cannot afford to keep a player like Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23283 on: Today at 11:25:16 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:39:29 am
There are plenty of other threads for those who hate our owners. Would it not be better if they use those threads to "debate" about it? This is Mo Salah's thread to talk about him, not the entire contracts of the rest of the team.  :butt

Theyre locked, hes got to go somewhere
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23284 on: Today at 11:48:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:18:51 am
You are missing the point. I completely agree that we cannot compete financially with oil states. Given that, can we afford to keep missing out on huge transfers fees when we are already at a disadvantage.

Salah is the perfect example. If we could have sold him last summer for £100m and he then goes on a free we have lost in effect around a £1m a week. That is not a dig at FSG or anyone else it is just the ridiculous world we live in.

At the moment we have Klopp and we are generating huge sums from the performance of the team. Would we be able to sign the likes of Diaz, Nunez and Jota without generating huge sums from the CL and domestic success.

The players have the power.  If Salah runs down his contract while avoiding injury he'll pocket a huge signing fee from his next club.  We lose out on a fee to replace him but he's clearly not thinking about LFC, he's thinking only of his own interests.

If he gets injured and his stock lowers he will think he can just sign an extension with us anyway.  He can refuse any attempt to sell him this summer if he wants that free agent pay day.

Clubs like PSG and City have mutilated the landscape when it comes to player wages and this is the result.  Elite players expect money that clubs can't afford unless they're illegally funded by nation states and oil czars.  People laugh at la Liga complaining that Madrid lost out but the points they raise aren't wrong.  The biggest and historically most successful clubs are being turned into also rans by kings and nations running clubs as PR exercises.

Football is on life support and these are the final few beeps before that flat line begins.  Nobody will do anything about it because the ones that could are making money and don't want to turn off the tap no matter the damage being done.

In contrast, people should appreciate the way Mane went about things because he made sure we got some money for him.  That is looking after his own interests while not completely screwing the club where you spent your best years.  Classy guy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23285 on: Today at 11:56:41 am »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23286 on: Today at 12:13:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:25:16 am
Theyre locked, hes got to go somewhere

Maybe the mods can unlock one, so this thread doesn't get even worse than what it already is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23287 on: Today at 01:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 11:48:25 am
The players have the power.  If Salah runs down his contract while avoiding injury he'll pocket a huge signing fee from his next club.  We lose out on a fee to replace him but he's clearly not thinking about LFC, he's thinking only of his own interests.

If he gets injured and his stock lowers he will think he can just sign an extension with us anyway.  He can refuse any attempt to sell him this summer if he wants that free agent pay day.

Clubs like PSG and City have mutilated the landscape when it comes to player wages and this is the result.  Elite players expect money that clubs can't afford unless they're illegally funded by nation states and oil czars.  People laugh at la Liga complaining that Madrid lost out but the points they raise aren't wrong.  The biggest and historically most successful clubs are being turned into also rans by kings and nations running clubs as PR exercises.

Football is on life support and these are the final few beeps before that flat line begins.  Nobody will do anything about it because the ones that could are making money and don't want to turn off the tap no matter the damage being done.

In contrast, people should appreciate the way Mane went about things because he made sure we got some money for him.  That is looking after his own interests while not completely screwing the club where you spent your best years.  Classy guy.


Yeh I agree with that.

I am thinking more of a solution. Once someone like Salah has become a global superstar, he holds all the power. As you say he can run his deal down and get huge wages and an obscene signing on fee. So how do clubs protect themselves. Do we offer longer highly incentivised deals at a younger age or perhaps offer contracts in which we have the right to automatic extensions.

Well run clubs like ourselves can compete whilst we are bringing in big transfer fees and reinvesting in the squad. As Bayern has shown though, once you get to the point where you are cherry-picking the best players on frees or reduced fees because the player is near the end of their contract. Then the League becomes completely dominated by one side.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23288 on: Today at 01:29:07 pm »
US is often one step ahead in sports business, and they have some insanely long contracts going beyond 10 years sometimes. It feels like we have the same trend
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23289 on: Today at 01:31:43 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:29:07 pm
US is often one step ahead in sports business, and they have some insanely long contracts going beyond 10 years sometimes. It feels like we have the same trend

It's only really baseball that use them and that's because swinging a bat is something that you can do for a lot of years, even when the legs go.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23290 on: Today at 01:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:31:43 pm
It's only really baseball that use them and that's because swinging a bat is something that you can do for a lot of years, even when the legs go.

Patrick Mahomes says hello :wave
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23291 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Some of you people want to give Salah an absolutely enormous wage in order to sell him. You give him a new contract to keep him at the club, not to give him resale value.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23292 on: Today at 01:58:19 pm »
We probably can't afford to give him what he thinks he deserves. Oil clubs have completely shifted the landscape when it comes to wages and it means we probably stand to lose pretty much every player we coach into becoming world class and hit that 29/30 year old mark.

It's not FSG's fault that Man City can pay their top players £400,000 a week (and likely more). Man City are the problem, but seemingly no one seems to give a shit about them. The PL actually emboldened them by letting in Newcastle despite know exactly what will happen with them.

At this point I feel like I'll probably just pack it all in when Klopp leaves. I'm not interested in a game whereby some of the players are allowed to blatantly cheat. And it's pretty much constant. Kalvin Phillips at £45m today to play as backup to Rodri. It's absolutely obscene.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23293 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:58:19 pm
We probably can't afford to give him what he thinks he deserves. Oil clubs have completely shifted the landscape when it comes to wages and it means we probably stand to lose pretty much every player we coach into becoming world class and hit that 29/30 year old mark.

It's not FSG's fault that Man City can pay their top players £400,000 a week (and likely more). Man City are the problem, but seemingly no one seems to give a shit about them. The PL actually emboldened them by letting in Newcastle despite know exactly what will happen with them.

At this point I feel like I'll probably just pack it all in when Klopp leaves. I'm not interested in a game whereby some of the players are allowed to blatantly cheat. And it's pretty much constant. Kalvin Phillips at £45m today to play as backup to Rodri. It's absolutely obscene.

It is not only the Oil clubs paying these ridiculous wages.. Look at Barca, Messi, Griesman, de Jong, Suarez, Dembele, Pique, Busquets, Alba, Coutinho, all were earning more than Salah. United: Ronaldo, Pogba, deGea, Varane, Sancho, Martial, Cavani all earn more than Salah last season. Similar at Real Madrid, Bayern and Italian clubs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23294 on: Today at 02:20:04 pm »
Anybody think we will sell Salah this summer if the right offer comes in? What would the right offer look like?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23295 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:20:04 pm
Anybody think we will sell Salah this summer if the right offer comes in? What would the right offer look like?

Personally, I would.  I know others on here would rather keep him, but I'd want to get some money for him if he's definitely not signing a new contract.  You'd expect it would be higher than Mane, probably around £50m or so.

Would basically make the coming season a transitional one, though.  That's the issue.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23296 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:15:47 pm
It is not only the Oil clubs paying these ridiculous wages.. Look at Barca, Messi, Griesman, de Jong, Suarez, Dembele, Pique, Busquets, Alba, Coutinho, all were earning more than Salah. United: Ronaldo, Pogba, deGea, Varane, Sancho, Martial, Cavani all earn more than Salah last season. Similar at Real Madrid, Bayern and Italian clubs.

I don't have a problem with clubs spending what they earn, or deciding to get a massive loan. If they want to take risks then that's their prerogative and there are consequences. City, PSG and Newcastle can spend freely without risk. They are playing by different rules.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23297 on: Today at 02:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:31:43 pm
It's only really baseball that use them and that's because swinging a bat is something that you can do for a lot of years, even when the legs go.
Not really, NHL has them too. NBA has plenty of 6-year contracts.

Nunez 6-year contract with Liverpool is clearly part of a general trend of longer contracts.

I don't think we'll see a lot of 10-year contracts in football, but 5-6 years will become increasingly common. There's a risk of getting stuck with an average or injured player, but that risk is fairly small financially compared with the risk of losing a player on a free. The first major contract is probably the one where the buying club has the most leverage
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23298 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:20:04 pm
Anybody think we will sell Salah this summer if the right offer comes in? What would the right offer look like?

i think we should if his mind is made up to leave next summer then sell him now and seek a replacement  ...who ..i have no clue but its going to be a weird season id rather bed someone in this season than next ...not that i know anything i just trust klopp  .... my fear is mo will be in the headlines all season links to here there and everywhere and that will no be good for the team after all its liverpool fc not mo salah fc
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23299 on: Today at 03:02:05 pm »
I'm in a right bad mood today so i'll just come right out and say it, anyone blaming FSG for not paying Salah what he wants are right bad bastards.

This is all on the sport washing teams who have collectively ruined it for proper run clubs like ourselves. We are the most successful team in the league, we've won absolutely everything and teams like City and Newcastle fucking United could sign Salah if they wanted. The situation is frankly ridiculous.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23300 on: Today at 03:03:58 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:20:04 pm
Anybody think we will sell Salah this summer if the right offer comes in? What would the right offer look like?

Hypothetically, if someone offered us £100m+, he wanted to go and we had a replacement lined up then yeah, I'd rather us sell than let him go for nothing.

But he's said he wants to stay for next season and I don't think it's a foregone conclusion just yet that he will leave next year - I think the club will make one more push to agree something with him over the summer and if nothing is sorted out before next season starts that would be it IMO, he'll go at the end of his contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23301 on: Today at 03:04:04 pm »
I love Mo but surely he is rich enough

Anyway, I hope when the footie begins we just don't talk contract stuff!! it's been the same conversation for months..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23302 on: Today at 03:04:21 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:20:04 pm
Anybody think we will sell Salah this summer if the right offer comes in? What would the right offer look like?

Think he'd agree to go?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23303 on: Today at 03:34:37 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:04:04 pm
I love Mo but surely he is rich enough

Anyway, I hope when the footie begins we just don't talk contract stuff!! it's been the same conversation for months..

I think it's more of prestige stuff rather than being greedy. Apart from salary, he gets probably twice as much from other contracts (Oppo, Pepsi, Vodafone etc)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23304 on: Today at 04:08:44 pm »
Fucking sad the state of football. I couldnt really be bothered if a player leaves because we dont want to offer half a million a week lol  I think its already obscene what we pay players.

Im in agreement, sadly, that its better to sell for a big fee if it protects our ability to compete long term. I never want us to be run by a rogue state or oil wealth, so Im not sure what alternative we have.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23305 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm »
Defo think this trend of players holding clubs to ransom by winding down their contract for a big sell on fee is going to have ramifications. We may have to swallow this one, and use it as something that influences our decision making when negotiating future contracts.

Prob looking at longer contracts for players with great potential. I think youre going to see more 20-23 year old signings on 6-7 year deals. I think we just need to keep switching up our transfer and contract negotiation strategies as best as we can. Biggest thing is we always need to retain the best in class operators off the field. Obscene contracts should be reserved for likes of Klopp and his staff, not players.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23306 on: Today at 04:18:38 pm »
80-100m Im still struggling to see who would go for that price or under and replace the impact and consistency of goals and assists, the names I can think of the likes of Neymar Benzema Mbappe arent at all feasible.


Losing two top 5 players in the world in one summer is not how you win big trophies the following season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23307 on: Today at 05:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:14:39 pm
Defo think this trend of players holding clubs to ransom by winding down their contract for a big sell on fee is going to have ramifications. We may have to swallow this one, and use it as something that influences our decision making when negotiating future contracts.

Prob looking at longer contracts for players with great potential. I think youre going to see more 20-23 year old signings on 6-7 year deals. I think we just need to keep switching up our transfer and contract negotiation strategies as best as we can. Biggest thing is we always need to retain the best in class operators off the field. Obscene contracts should be reserved for likes of Klopp and his staff, not players.
that can also back fire if they underperformed. Can get players stuck on decent wages no one wants. We call this the Phil Jones
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23308 on: Today at 05:58:16 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:04:57 am
Yes, it is. Because the cost to the club of long term contracts with players on that list, who want twice as much money, or who are no longer starters, or who are simply not good enough to justify another long term contract, is far greater.

It includes not only the realized cost, but also the opportunity cost of not being able to bring in a younger, potentially better player, because the existing player is taking up a slot in the squad, and eating up payroll.

You could have a strict policy of putting a player up for sale the moment they get to within 2 years of contract end. But that would probably be self-defeating.  The player might be crucial to the teams style, the buying clubs would game it, dressing room morale, etc

The only practical solution is to be sensible about transfer fees paid for the incoming player. To wait for players to run down their contracts. That is basically what clubs are doing. You dont see those 150million, 200 million transfers anymore.

That's why we only got 30 million or so for Sadio, and it is why we will get far less than people think or perhaps expect to get, for Salah.


It's not though,especially for us and your idea of putting a player up for sale the moment they get to within 2 years of contract end is fine for Clubs that aren't arsed about building sides that are capable of winning shit on a regular basis,players would fucking love it though.

We are going to have to start giving huge resigning bonuses or settle for being nearly good enough.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23309 on: Today at 06:12:10 pm »
People should relax because
(1) Most likely we will not be able to meet Mo salary expectations/demands
(2) Very likely Mo will stay and play next season then leave on a free
(3) Quite unlikely though still possible that we sell Mo this summer if we can bring it a replacement in time

Love Mo but no player is indispensable and its always about the club and the team. Weve been through this before (our best player leaving - Keegan, Souness, Rush, Owen, Torres and Suarez) and well get through this again. Well be fine
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23310 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:42:23 pm
that can also back fire if they underperformed. Can get players stuck on decent wages no one wants. We call this the Phil Jones
Phil Jones was known to be shit when he got the new contract though.

Of course there's that risk, but overall it's probably worth it. Take Nunez as an example, who got 6 years rather than the typical 4. That's 2 extra years, which could cost maybe 15M extra. But that has to be weighed against the risk of losing him early or for a low fee, and then it's more like 50-100M that we could lose.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23311 on: Today at 08:11:14 pm »
It doesn't really matter what his demands are and why Slah wants to go. I'm with the club on this, we are not going to risk our future a la Barcelona for any player, and that's good enough for me. Yeah, I want to win the lottery too, but that ain't gonna happen with almost certainty.

The sad reality is that losing Salah will be akin to losing Suarez. Sure, different times, different opposition, different context. But the year after Salah leaves us, we'll go backward, we'd be on par for finishing 4th. We weren't "the team to beat" in 2013/14, but we nearly got the title with a magic player in our ranks. With City winning everything now, we kept one point adrift over 4 seasons with a magic player in our ranks. If we win the title next year it will be because of said player. Then we drop back to being good, but not top level, we'd be Chelsea circa 2022 level. At least for a year or two until we find that new magic player or grow it from our existing ranks (which are already impressive).
