Well, no



Thats the brutal reality as you say. We as fans are all just happy to ignore the fact Klopp is like a wizard helping us float



Our financial structure isnt anywhere near that of city. Who are now literally buying league titles. Paying everyone half a million quid a week and activating the greed setting in all other good players around their competitors. Sitting up like the Manchurian candidate eyes glazed why arent I getting £400k a week



With Chelseas oil money gone and if Klopp leaves or we have a downturn in performance the powers that be will be forced to look into city. At the moment everyone just ignores it because it stops nasty old liverpool winning the league. Theyre single handedly destroying football



Just moaning blankly that FSG arent pouring money into us helps nothing either. Theyre business men nor bored Arab consortium with fleets of gold cars and slaves



You are missing the point. I completely agree that we cannot compete financially with oil states. Given that, can we afford to keep missing out on huge transfers fees when we are already at a disadvantage.Salah is the perfect example. If we could have sold him last summer for £100m and he then goes on a free we have lost in effect around a £1m a week. That is not a dig at FSG or anyone else it is just the ridiculous world we live in.At the moment we have Klopp and we are generating huge sums from the performance of the team. Would we be able to sign the likes of Diaz, Nunez and Jota without generating huge sums from the CL and domestic success.Dortmund is a good example they were winning the bundesliga and reaching the latter stages of the CL under Klopp. No they have basically given up on competing with Bayern.This time with Salah we have the funds to potentially break our transfer record with the acquisition of Nunez. So potentially losing out on a huge fee for Salah is palatable. However as I said in an earlier post is that sustainable in the long term. Or through no fault of our own will we be forced into selling players at the two year mark.For me there is something fundamentally wrong with the game when a club with our levels of success cannot afford to keep a player like Salah.