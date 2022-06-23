« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 07:22:52 am
You can't say Liverpool should have sorted this out sooner. The power is with the player. He doesn't have to sign an extension and doesn't; have to move to another club he doesn't want to. We found that out the hard way with Borini.
lamonti

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 07:35:29 am
They're really laying it on thick on social media. And I love it.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 08:09:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2022, 06:51:57 am
Are we really desperate to get him to sign? Dont think they are. Also, ultimately if the club are not fine with it then tough shit, they should have sorted the contract out a while ago and not let it get down this far.

We want him to sign but not in a Barcelona getting Messi to sign and killing the club way. We've offered him a contract that we all know, if it was his only professional contract ever, would mean he was set for life financially. He's refused to sign it, as a club we know that selling him then, IF he would be prepared to leave, would weaken us substantially, so the logical thing to do is to let him run the contract down while we sort out the players to replace the existing ones.

The power is in Salahs hands and if earning over £1.5 million a month and challenging for every trophy isn't enough then he can fuck off somewhere else and we'll get a player who is happy with what we offer
ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 08:19:14 am
Love Mo but money ain't everything

Johnny Aldridge

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 08:24:21 am
Mo Money, Mo Problems
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 09:37:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 08:09:28 am
We want him to sign but not in a Barcelona getting Messi to sign and killing the club way. We've offered him a contract that we all know, if it was his only professional contract ever, would mean he was set for life financially. He's refused to sign it, as a club we know that selling him then, IF he would be prepared to leave, would weaken us substantially, so the logical thing to do is to let him run the contract down while we sort out the players to replace the existing ones.

The power is in Salahs hands and if earning over £1.5 million a month and challenging for every trophy isn't enough then he can fuck off somewhere else and we'll get a player who is happy with what we offer

Should we be making more of an attempt to sell him then?

The discussion I got into was how fine we were with the situation. I am sure before Salah said anything we had stories saying we wouldn't sell him this summer. If that is the case, then the club are just going to have to get on with it and not get bothered by Klopp being asked about it constantly (which  to be fair I am sure they are).
spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 10:26:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2022, 09:37:36 am
Should we be making more of an attempt to sell him then?

The discussion I got into was how fine we were with the situation. I am sure before Salah said anything we had stories saying we wouldn't sell him this summer. If that is the case, then the club are just going to have to get on with it and not get bothered by Klopp being asked about it constantly (which  to be fair I am sure they are).

If Salah is anticipating a massive signing-on fee and huge wage the finishing line is in sight. We can't force him to sign and the club doesn't see the value in giving a 30-year-old 400K a week.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 11:04:49 am
Quote from: spider-neil on June 23, 2022, 10:26:12 am
If Salah is anticipating a massive signing-on fee and huge wage the finishing line is in sight. We can't force him to sign and the club doesn't see the value in giving a 30-year-old 400K a week.

Thats fair enough, ultimately the club get most of these decisions right so thats fine, regardless of my opinion. However, again going back to the point I was replying to, we can't get annoyed if Klopp gets asked this constantly and the press are right/allowed to ask this question.
Dundalis

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 11:26:53 am
The issue is we literally have multiple replacements for Mane's position. We have ZERO for Salah's, no one should be relying on teenagers to replace one of the best goal scorers in premier league history.

If we were City with cash to burn then fine. But I would hazard a bet that there is no way they are going to be able to fund Jude Bellingham, and also fund a replacement that is even anywhere in the vicinity talent wise as Salah. If they can't get him to sign a new deal, he should be sold for as much as they can get and the best quality replacement they can find brought in this window. We can't afford to be indecisive about it unless we want to massively risk sliding back to the pack and just contending for top 4 again.

People can criticise Salah for his second half of the season, and how it was Mane carrying the team during that time. He not only scored 23 goals, he led the league in assists with 13. That's 36 goal contributions. Compared to Mane's 16 goals and 2 assists, for 18 total contributions. The gaping hole he would leave in terms of our attack is a totally different chasm to what Mane leaves, even as important as Mane was with his runs and work rate. I get that you ideally don't want to lose that this coming season, but if it can help fund an elite RW, as opposed to us trying to sign some half rate cheap filler next summer because he leaves for free, I'd rather risk that. Unless the club are confident they have the funds to bring in Bellingham and a potentially top quality expensive replacement next summer.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 11:42:26 am
Quote from: Dundalis on June 23, 2022, 11:26:53 am
The issue is we literally have multiple replacements for Mane's position. We have ZERO for Salah's, no one should be relying on teenagers to replace one of the best goal scorers in premier league history.

If we were City with cash to burn then fine. But I would hazard a bet that there is no way they are going to be able to fund Jude Bellingham, and also fund a replacement that is even anywhere in the vicinity talent wise as Salah. If they can't get him to sign a new deal, he should be sold for as much as they can get and the best quality replacement they can find brought in this window. We can't afford to be indecisive about it unless we want to massively risk sliding back to the pack and just contending for top 4 again.

People can criticise Salah for his second half of the season, and how it was Mane carrying the team during that time. He not only scored 23 goals, he led the league in assists with 13. That's 36 goal contributions. Compared to Mane's 16 goals and 2 assists, for 18 total contributions. The gaping hole he would leave in terms of our attack is a totally different chasm to what Mane leaves, even as important as Mane was with his runs and work rate. I get that you ideally don't want to lose that this coming season, but if it can help fund an elite RW, as opposed to us trying to sign some half rate cheap filler next summer because he leaves for free, I'd rather risk that. Unless the club are confident they have the funds to bring in Bellingham and a potentially top quality expensive replacement next summer.

We will have the money to bring in two quality players next summer or at least two big signings anyway. Not like £100m each (how many players currently warrant that) but someone like Nkunku on £50-60m, which is a lot and possible. Then we have some proven goal scorers like Gnabry available on a similar situation than Salah.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 01:00:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2022, 11:42:26 am
We will have the money to bring in two quality players next summer or at least two big signings anyway. Not like £100m each (how many players currently warrant that) but someone like Nkunku on £50-60m, which is a lot and possible. Then we have some proven goal scorers like Gnabry available on a similar situation than Salah.

He's just signed a new contract with a 60m release clause
Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 01:02:19 pm
We should do a online twitter poll or something...
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 03:25:52 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 23, 2022, 01:00:36 pm
He's just signed a new contract with a 60m release clause

Tim Bolton will be robbing this post for his twatter, claiming he's ours in 12 months
Morgana

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 03:27:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 21, 2022, 10:42:16 pm
I'm still on pins and needles in anticipation of learning what it is all about, since it's not about the money.

Also am interested in finding out the fans that know this information already.
Captains armband???
Black Bull Nova

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 03:55:18 pm
But what do the Egyptian public think, that's what really matters
Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 03:57:20 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 23, 2022, 03:55:18 pm
But what do the Egyptian public think, that's what really matters

Quote from: Chakan on June 23, 2022, 01:02:19 pm
We should do a online twitter poll or something...

Just saying...
ScubaSteve

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 08:28:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 21, 2022, 10:42:16 pm
I'm still on pins and needles in anticipation of learning what it is all about, since it's not about the money.

Also am interested in finding out the fans that know this information already.

Hes after a deal like Alex Guinness had with Star Wars.

Salahs agent is trying to negotiate that he receives 2% of the royalties Liverpool make from merchandise or some bullshit.
TAA66

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
June 23, 2022, 10:46:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 23, 2022, 01:00:36 pm
He's just signed a new contract with a 60m release clause

60m euros.  £51m.  Doable next summer, along with Bellingham possibly.  But if bobby walks on a free, we wont be able to replace him too.  Maybe by then Gordon is ready for a bigger role as part of the front 6 (Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Nkunku, Carvelo, Gordon)
AndyMuller

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:43:10 am
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on June 23, 2022, 08:24:21 am
Mo Money, Mo Problems

 ;D

Can't be arsed with this saga for another 12 months.
amir87

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:41:13 am
Feel sorry for Klopp. He's going to be pestered with questions all season.
Caston

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:42:44 am
I'm resigned to losing him. Whilst we're probably offering him decent wages, he'll get a hefty signing on fee and better wages if he waits a year.

Obviously hope we can come to a compromise in some way, but the longer it drags on the less likely it looks.

spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:59:06 am
Quote from: ToneLa on June 23, 2022, 08:19:14 am
Love Mo but money ain't everything



Only a poor man would say that.

Like when ugly people say beauty is only skin deep.

;)
spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:00:09 am
Get Nkunku in a year for 60m. Job done.
dutchkop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:18:22 pm
hopefully we have some positive response from teh players that do want to belong to this great club.

I am feeling a bit sick after Mane goes and FSG and Ward's team cannot seem to come up with something Mo and agent will sign while trying to keep to some of our own wage structures.

We really needed to have sorted this out this out last summer.

I can only see one result Mo leaving on a free - which is his prerogative. Just poor business on our part, bad timing, tapping up, greed (or their feeling of financial value for their final contracts)  or what ever reason.

So we start again this July.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:18:22 pm
hopefully we have some positive response from teh players that do want to belong to this great club.

I am feeling a bit sick after Mane goes and FSG and Ward's team cannot seem to come up with something Mo and agent will sign while trying to keep to some of our own wage structures.

We really needed to have sorted this out this out last summer.

I can only see one result Mo leaving on a free - which is his prerogative. Just poor business on our part, bad timing, tapping up, greed (or their feeling of financial value for their final contracts)  or what ever reason.

So we start again this July.
bollocks.
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:42:59 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:18:22 pm
hopefully we have some positive response from teh players that do want to belong to this great club.

I am feeling a bit sick after Mane goes and FSG and Ward's team cannot seem to come up with something Mo and agent will sign while trying to keep to some of our own wage structures.

We really needed to have sorted this out this out last summer.

I can only see one result Mo leaving on a free - which is his prerogative. Just poor business on our part, bad timing, tapping up, greed (or their feeling of financial value for their final contracts) or what ever reason.

So we start again this July.

Why is it bad business on our part to not pay 400K+ weekly and shatter our wage structure (and meet whatever other demands that he and his agent have) to give him a bumper contract that will let him get old on our dime?
Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:42:59 pm
Why is it bad business on our part to not pay 400K+ weekly and shatter our wage structure (and meet whatever other demands that he and his agent have) to give him a bumper contract that will let him get old on our dime?

The bad business surely is continually letting players run down their contracts.

Origi had a year option on his deal which if it had been taken up would have seen Salah, Mane, Firmino and Origi with their contracts ending next summer. The same time as Keita and Ox. So we managed to agree contracts that for four forwards and two attacking mids that all would have ran out at the same time.
red1977

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:56:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
The bad business surely is continually letting players run down their contracts.

Origi had a year option on his deal which if it had been taken up would have seen Salah, Mane, Firmino and Origi with their contracts ending next summer. The same time as Keita and Ox. So we managed to agree contracts that for four forwards and two attacking mids that all would have ran out at the same time.

It might not be bad business Al, players don't budge and see out their contracts for a pay day. Klopp seems to have adjusted to this and so signed Jota, Diaz and Nunez. I dont know, but he has replaced the front three and he is working on it. I don't think he can pin all players down, nor would he want to.
thx in advance

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:07:05 pm
The club has offered him a great contract.
If he signs he will become the best paid player in our club history.
I don't see why the outrageous wages paid by some clubs should be held as leverage against us. Some clubs can sustain that level of spending but we obviously can't and rightly will not.
If the wages are the main issue he isn't signing then we can't fault the club really.
For those saying we left it too late, that is not the case. We approached him with 2 years left on his deal, we can't go giving new and improved contracts to players every single year, no matter how important they are.
Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:10:54 pm
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm
Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 07:07:05 pm
The club has offered him a great contract.
If he signs he will become the best paid player in our club history.
I don't see why the outrageous wages paid by some clubs should be held as leverage against us. Some clubs can sustain that level of spending but we obviously can't and rightly will not.
If the wages are the main issue he isn't signing then we can't fault the club really.
For those saying we left it too late, that is not the case. We approached him with 2 years left on his deal, we can't go giving new and improved contracts to players every single year, no matter how important they are.

At the start of last season, we had potentially six big money attacking players with two years left on their deals. Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi, Keita and Ox.

The brutal reality is that we haven't managed to renegotiate any of those deals and Mane could be the only one who leaves for a fee. I know we have to be realistic with the wages we pay but is it sustainable to continually lose players on a free.

You look at the money we have banked from a truly remarkable series of runs in European competition and there is an argument that it is that revenue that has allowed us to refresh our forward line. Again is that sustainable in the long term.
rscanderlech

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:34:19 pm
FSG have had fans anxious numerous moments in the history of their ownership, because of the fact that they were doing things differently by trying to bring high level quantitative methods and other more basic types of corporate managerial competence to football. Most of those occasions, they ended up winning praise for their excellent management.

Why havent they earned the benefit of the doubt of so many fans? Who knows what the recruitment, coaches and scouts have worked out that leads them to hold onto Salah for another year rather than cashing in? It wouldnt suprise me if, a few years down the line, Barnay Ronay and co. will write eulogies about Liverpools mastery of squad transitioning and contract negotiations with senior players, while some academic at Loughborough university or somewhere will add it to their module on managing major generational transition at organisations. And then everyone will try to copy us.

Thats not to say that the situation with Salah is actually just a product of Liverpools genius and will be proven to be the case, as I dont actually know, but it is to point out that our fans have been wrong sufficiently many times in relation to club decisions on squad management and recruitment in the FSG era that they should suspend judgement until matters play out.

But if we are here on Rawk to share our laymans opinions, then I, for one, think it would be crazy to allow both Mane and Salah to leave in one summer: that seems like too much change and loss of continuity in the dressing room etcetera.
DaveyHughes

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:18:37 am
He really is in fantastic physical shape. A specimen. His abs have abs for god sake.
