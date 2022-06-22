It wouldnt surprise me if its PSG lurking and persisting more than the likes of a Newcastle. Looking at it objectively, will Newcastle - who have structured sensibly thus far - be willing to spend a huge amount on a 31 year old? Is the sports washing effect worth it? Probably, but from a sporting view point a 4 year deal on mega wages perhaps sets them back short term from achieving their long term goals. Of course Mo is Mo so if he produced two elite seasons they wont give a fuck about cost.



A note - on the PSG chairman (primordial insect)s walls, he has photos of himself with great managers, PSG players. The only non-PSG player he is photographed with is Mo. The Arabs, both Saudi and Qatari, will likely prize Mo as being the best swayer of opinion in their part of the world they could possibly get.



I just dont want him legitimising the Saudis at Newcastle.