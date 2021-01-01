« previous next »
Offline slaphead

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23200 on: Yesterday at 04:16:09 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 01:34:20 pm
My God, imagine the reception he'd get if he ran his contract down and went to man city

He wouldn't get much of a reception at City anyway, they only have about 6 fans, and 2 of them are the Gallaghers
Offline SpionBob

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23201 on: Yesterday at 07:42:55 pm »
Whatever happened to that Coutinho guy?
Offline Ocean Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23202 on: Yesterday at 10:35:58 pm »
I think most of us are sick of the contract saga now. More likely then not Salah will leave on a free next summer. Unless he drops his wage demands. We have made some good signings this summer but still this is getting overshadowed, distracted by Salah, unless things change, all the talk next season will be about his bloody contract. Journos, pundits, klopp keep being asked about it in press conferences.
Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23203 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm »
I'm still on pins and needles in anticipation of learning what it is all about, since it's not about the money.

Also am interested in finding out the fans that know this information already.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23204 on: Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm »
I know this is stating the obvious, but what makes it more difficult for us is that, were he to leave on a free, his new club would feel justified in paying him a huge signing fee (say £50m) as they save having to pay a transfer fee.

Over a 4 year contract, that's £250k/week before you even get to the wages.

This is why I hate Bosmans.

(nearly missed auto-correct changing 'Bosmans' to 'Bosnians', which would have made the post pretty random)
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23205 on: Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm »
In fact - and I'm sure I must be having a mental block here - have we signed anyone, during Klopp's tenure, on a Bosman free?
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23206 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:44:45 pm
In fact - and I'm sure I must be having a mental block here - have we signed anyone, during Klopp's tenure, on a Bosman free?
Matip
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23207 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm
I know this is stating the obvious, but what makes it more difficult for us is that, were he to leave on a free, his new club would feel justified in paying him a huge signing fee (say £50m) as they save having to pay a transfer fee.

Over a 4 year contract, that's £250k/week before you even get to the wages.

This is why I hate Bosmans.

(nearly missed auto-correct changing 'Bosmans' to 'Bosnians', which would have made the post pretty random)

I think a signing on bonus close to equal what they can get elsewhere is going to become standard practice.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23208 on: Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm
I'm still on pins and needles in anticipation of learning what it is all about, since it's not about the money.

Also am interested in finding out the fans that know this information already.

60-70% of the Algerians are telling us things...
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23209 on: Today at 12:11:45 am »
Salah to Newcastle might not be a possibility so soon, but I don't think it is an impossible scenario as some here think it is. And this has nothing to do with Newcastle, but because of the Saudi ownership, who have significant political and economic influence in Egypt. Whether or not they can influence Salah right away, but I am sure they must be in his agent's ear, who seems a quite the douchebag. I wouldn't be surprised if Salah ends up at Newcastle in future. It would be quite the coup in Arab world.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23210 on: Today at 12:28:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm
I know this is stating the obvious, but what makes it more difficult for us is that, were he to leave on a free, his new club would feel justified in paying him a huge signing fee (say £50m) as they save having to pay a transfer fee.

Over a 4 year contract, that's £250k/week before you even get to the wages.

This is why I hate Bosmans.

(nearly missed auto-correct changing 'Bosmans' to 'Bosnians', which would have made the post pretty random)

We'd have understood. No need to Pjanic.
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23211 on: Today at 12:43:37 am »
Wont be surprised if salah heads in the same direction as mane. Bayern will definitely match his wage expectations.
Offline JasonF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23212 on: Today at 12:45:01 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 12:43:37 am
Wont be surprised if salah heads in the same direction as mane. Bayern will definitely match his wage expectations.

70% of Congolese would hate this.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23213 on: Today at 12:49:00 am »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 10:35:58 pm
I think most of us are sick of the contract saga now. More likely then not Salah will leave on a free next summer. Unless he drops his wage demands. We have made some good signings this summer but still this is getting overshadowed, distracted by Salah, unless things change, all the talk next season will be about his bloody contract. Journos, pundits, klopp keep being asked about it in press conferences.

I am no fan of the press but they are well within their rights to ask about it and quite frankly we shouldnt feel sorry for the club or Klopp for having to answer them. They clearly are fine with the situation and if they are fine about it, then they cant claim to be annoyed by it afterwards.
Offline newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23214 on: Today at 03:04:57 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 12:43:37 am
Wont be surprised if salah heads in the same direction as mane. Bayern will definitely match his wage expectations.

Haha. Mane and Salah will never play together again (competitively).
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23215 on: Today at 07:07:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:49:00 am
I am no fan of the press but they are well within their rights to ask about it and quite frankly we shouldnt feel sorry for the club or Klopp for having to answer them. They clearly are fine with the situation

Not sure we can be certain of this. Klopp I think can be professional and astute and doesn't have to be hearts on sleeve over anything. Or maybe he's realistic.

I dunno, Mo is gonna leave sometime. I don't know what you all have to talk about  :D

But it's obvious the press ask for the good of the press, same old rigmarole - get some words to print,keep asking for that big story, we have clicks to sell

Fuck siding with the press, I reckon. If Klopp is actually alright with it -I agree it looks like he's coping - then let's feed off his sense of his security.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23216 on: Today at 07:42:19 am »
Personally for me and a lot of people i know the cost of living crisis is really beginning to hurt and i find my patience really beginning to wear thin with a lot of these footballers wage demands. I'm sorry but you are being offered millions per year to play the game you love and it's still not enough for some reason. Fucked off with the whole thing now to be honest.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23217 on: Today at 07:51:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:49:00 am
I am no fan of the press but they are well within their rights to ask about it and quite frankly we shouldnt feel sorry for the club or Klopp for having to answer them. They clearly are fine with the situation and if they are fine about it, then they cant claim to be annoyed by it afterwards.

How are they fine with it, they have been trying to get him to extend for some time now, but he wont.  as for him leaving on a free, we cant make him leave, now for a fee, its upto Salah who has a contract and has stated his decision not to leave this year.  The club are not in control, so not sure how you can conclude they ate fine with it.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23218 on: Today at 08:36:09 am »
When do we get to start calling Mo a c*nt.......?  ;)
Offline rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23219 on: Today at 09:10:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:36:09 am
When do we get to start calling Mo a c*nt.......?  ;)

In about 11 months
Online CraigDS

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23220 on: Today at 09:18:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:10:41 am
In about 11 months

Tad harsh after hes signed a new deal  ;D
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23221 on: Today at 09:28:08 am »
It wouldnt surprise me if its PSG lurking and persisting more than the likes of a Newcastle. Looking at it objectively, will Newcastle - who have structured sensibly thus far - be willing to spend a huge amount on a 31 year old? Is the sports washing effect worth it? Probably, but from a sporting view point a 4 year deal on mega wages perhaps sets them back short term from achieving their long term goals. Of course Mo is Mo so if he produced two elite seasons they wont give a fuck about cost.

A note - on the PSG chairman (primordial insect)s walls, he has photos of himself with great managers, PSG players. The only non-PSG player he is photographed with is Mo. The Arabs, both Saudi and Qatari, will likely prize Mo as being the best swayer of opinion in their part of the world they could possibly get.

I just dont want him legitimising the Saudis at Newcastle.
Online FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23222 on: Today at 09:48:24 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:28:05 am
We'd have understood. No need to Pjanic.

Excellent.

Please Tsimi after Kas.
