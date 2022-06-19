« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23160 on: Yesterday at 12:06:55 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on June 19, 2022, 05:37:46 am
I reckon he will be off to PSG next summer when they lose Messi. Hell go on a free after giving us another twenty plus goal season next year.

If we do move to a 4231 set up next year with him wide right it will be interesting to see how he adapts to having to do more work defensively in that wide position. At present he gets away with it a bit as he is our out ball for the counter attack in the 433 and he can stay high, but in the new set up with only 2 central midfielders there will be more onus on the wide players to cover the full backs defensively. A move to that set up would be another sign for me that we are preparing for the post Salah era as because the 4231 set up doesnt get the best out of him if he plays in the wide areas.


For our and his sake I hope he does not have a serious dip in form next year. In a way we are partly covered for that now (unlike a couple of years ago) but he isn't. That's the risk he takes, that no-one wants him that badly and he ends up taking a wage cut and joining Fiorentina or someone like that.


Owen ran his contract down and lost his pace around the same time, he never regained his status really.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23161 on: Yesterday at 12:18:42 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:06:55 am

For our and his sake I hope he does not have a serious dip in form next year. In a way we are partly covered for that now (unlike a couple of years ago) but he isn't. That's the risk he takes, that no-one wants him that badly and he ends up taking a wage cut and joining Fiorentina or someone like that.


Owen ran his contract down and lost his pace around the same time, he never regained his status really.

It would take some turnaround for Salah to end up at Fiorentina. As it stands, he is probably the most productive attacker in Europe.

Owen lost his pace but that was after series of hamstring injuries wasnt it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23162 on: Yesterday at 08:25:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:18:42 am
It would take some turnaround for Salah to end up at Fiorentina. As it stands, he is probably the most productive attacker in Europe.

Owen lost his pace but that was after series of hamstring injuries wasnt it?

Yeah it was the hamstring that did for Owen. He got another one not long after he put his England career first and went to Newcastle rather than stand his ground with Real Madrid and force a move back to us.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23163 on: Yesterday at 08:59:41 am »


Are we going to watch him over the season and maybe offer him an extension based on how he performs (say 3 years at £400k/week) or do you think he`ll just run down his contract and go for an even bigger financial package elsewhere?

Would him going to another EPL rival (or even Newcastle) spoil his LFC legacy?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23164 on: Yesterday at 09:07:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:59:41 am

Are we going to watch him over the season and maybe offer him an extension based on how he performs (say 3 years at £400k/week) or do you think he`ll just run down his contract and go for an even bigger financial package elsewhere?

Would him going to another EPL rival (or even Newcastle) spoil his LFC legacy?

Him and his agent have stated they're open to joining another PL club already. Think they're pulling out all the stops here, but I'm starting to think that Mo is in the theatrics because he really does want to stay. Otherwise, I don't think the club are adverse to letting players go for a fee, or for that matter, on a free.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23165 on: Yesterday at 09:10:09 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:59:41 am
Would him going to another EPL rival  spoil his LFC legacy?

If he moved to City he'd destroy his LFC legacy in one fell swoop...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23166 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June 18, 2022, 09:00:42 pm
Disrespecting the boss and his authority it's still football related.

Wanting more money to play football is still football related.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23167 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 19, 2022, 07:03:11 am

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history


Which is fucking stupid.

Players sign contracts to play for their clubs for a specified number of years, not for their whole career.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23168 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 19, 2022, 07:03:11 am
True.

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history

I'd let a player go on a free rather than have them sitting there fucking us over

Its a bonkers debate and probably one that needs parking, because there's absolutely no chance that Mo is being 'dropped' if he doesn't sign a new contract....unless his form drops incredibly low. Sakho is irrelevant, he was crap and I suspect one who was well on his way regardless. If the same thing happened at this summers training camp with Virg I'd wager that he wouldn't be bombed off on loan to Palace.

Can and Wijnaldum were both played right up until their contracts expired (I think Can had a back injury though so who knows.....), we're not suddenly going to take a stand against our best player because he won't sign a new contract (if he doesn't) and frankly it'd send a shocking message to others who we might be interested in.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23169 on: Yesterday at 10:34:57 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:10:09 am
If he moved to City he'd destroy his LFC legacy in one fell swoop...

Same as going to the Saudis
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23170 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 am »
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23171 on: Yesterday at 01:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June 19, 2022, 10:29:07 am
If you are working outside your home country. Spain for example and you get an offer to do the same job at Paris for much more money you won't accept it ? especially since you only got 4 or 5 years before retiring? maybe you won't but most people will. You are not going to hell you are going to a similar working environment and even if it didn't work out you will get your money.

Also if its PSG who are after him it's not about salary alone. They will offer him a contract at Bein , his family members will get job contracts, shares at companies , properties and all sort of things you can't imagine. That's how countries funded clubs work.


Anyhow we don't even know what his demands are. Let's wait and see what happens.

If we're going to use the real world on wages and jobs, in what world does an employee say their leaving if they dont get a payrise (twice anybodys at the company) and then stay for another year.
The minute a company and other employees knew you were going, the whole dynamic would change.
I fully expect the dynamic to change for Salah (If his average performances continue)
Will the fans be as patient, we have the best fans in the world but will they have the same loyalty as before.

People saying he could earn more money elsewhere, it's not apples for apples. You may do a job in your local village next to family and friends and your offered double the money to move thousands of miles away.
You would have to way up the value of  the other things, you wouldt demand you village employer meet the wages (knowing they won't pay)
You can keep saying it's just business, but not for me it isn't.

There's no financial reward for us it's all emotional, bollocks to all the "it's a contract crap" (I'm pissed)

 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23172 on: Yesterday at 01:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:06:55 am

For our and his sake I hope he does not have a serious dip in form next year. In a way we are partly covered for that now (unlike a couple of years ago) but he isn't. That's the risk he takes, that no-one wants him that badly and he ends up taking a wage cut and joining Fiorentina or someone like that.


Owen ran his contract down and lost his pace around the same time, he never regained his status really.

Even if Salah had a season in which he only scored like 5 goals there would still be plenty of big clubs out there willing to take him on a free and pay him a fortune thinking it was just a one off bad season. Hed have to be poor for 2 or 3 seasons before his options became limited I think.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23173 on: Yesterday at 01:10:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

I did wonder about Chelsea, returning to the club that originally rejected him. Whether they can afford him now is a different matter the old guard are being cleared out of the club now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23174 on: Yesterday at 01:22:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

I think it's clear that clubs interested in sportswashing will pay him massive amounts of money. I'm not sure why Newcastle will have no chance, they're liable to put up massive amounts of money if they don't manage to sign any big stars this summer. I am willing to wager too that his agent has probably already made contact with them, or the likes of PSG / City.

Again, I think the theatrics indicates to me that he really does want to stay, but we are probably not budging from the wage structure. I think his contract talks will come down to the wire.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23175 on: Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

I wouldn't be surprised if Saudi challenged for the top 4 spots to be honest. Chelsea are no guarantees for it. Arsenal, Spurs and United aren't either.

Only Liverpool and City got more points than them in the second half of the season. They had 2 more than Spurs, 4 more than Arsenal, 5 more than Chelsea and 14 more than United.

If they did get top 4 next season, there's no reason whatsoever Salah wouldn't join them. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23176 on: Yesterday at 01:26:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

not really that laughable.

A lot can happen in a year, and 3 more windows. Newcastle got their shit together 2nd half of last season. We know they can spend what they want, and if they sign well, then they absolutely can and should be pushing for Europe this season.  I would think there more chance of that as them fininshing out of the top 10.

Would Salah go there though, not sure, But its not a decision that needs making now, but never discount it IF money is his major motivation, and if are in Europe, and will obviously continue to strengthen, then why not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23177 on: Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm »
The main risk for him with no contract signed is obviously a big injury.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23178 on: Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:26:48 pm
not really that laughable.

A lot can happen in a year, and 3 more windows. Newcastle got their shit together 2nd half of last season. We know they can spend what they want, and if they sign well, then they absolutely can and should be pushing for Europe this season.  I would think there more chance of that as them fininshing out of the top 10.

Would Salah go there though, not sure, But its not a decision that needs making now, but never discount it IF money is his major motivation, and if are in Europe, and will obviously continue to strengthen, then why not.
Salah wants the Ballon D'Or. Do you seriously think that he will win it at Newcastle?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23179 on: Today at 11:03:05 am »
so  Salah is going to wait out and play to end of his contract (which is his right)


what happens if someone comes in for him and offers LFC a decent fee for Salah - and what would a decent fee look like?>



Are there any theories on how far apart we were when contract negotiations broke down ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23180 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if Saudi challenged for the top 4 spots to be honest. Chelsea are no guarantees for it. Arsenal, Spurs and United aren't either.

Only Liverpool and City got more points than them in the second half of the season. They had 2 more than Spurs, 4 more than Arsenal, 5 more than Chelsea and 14 more than United.

If they did get top 4 next season, there's no reason whatsoever Salah wouldn't join them.

Once they'd picked up a couple of wins and were safe from relegation, they were playing without fear but were still hugely motivated due to the takeover and new manager. It will feel a lot different for them come the start of the season when the pressure is ramped up and they're coming up against teams that want to win just as much. I think they'll finish top 10 but nowhere close to the top 4 or even 6.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23181 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Salah to Newcastle, hahaha some of you lot  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23182 on: Today at 11:33:55 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:19:16 am
Once they'd picked up a couple of wins and were safe from relegation, they were playing without fear but were still hugely motivated due to the takeover and new manager. It will feel a lot different for them come the start of the season when the pressure is ramped up and they're coming up against teams that want to win just as much. I think they'll finish top 10 but nowhere close to the top 4 or even 6.

Pretty much agree with that. Eddie Howe is a decent manager but you need more than 'decent' to get yourself in with the big boys. They're still a few years, & a few managers, away from competing for the top 4.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23183 on: Today at 11:49:27 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:33:55 am
Pretty much agree with that. Eddie Howe is a decent manager but you need more than 'decent' to get yourself in with the big boys. They're still a few years, & a few managers, away from competing for the top 4.

And about £400m in spending, probably.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23184 on: Today at 11:58:47 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:03:05 am

Are there any theories on how far apart we were when contract negotiations broke down ?
Aren't negotiations on going still?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23185 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:58:47 am
Aren't negotiations on going still?

no mo negotiations
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23186 on: Today at 12:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 19, 2022, 07:03:11 am
True.

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history

I'd let a player go on a free rather than have them sitting there fucking us over
So you wouldn't play Salah at all next season? Madness. Not sure anybody benefits from that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23187 on: Today at 12:54:44 pm »
How many goals has Salah scored in the last 10 games?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23188 on: Today at 01:05:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm
Salah wants the Ballon D'Or. Do you seriously think that he will win it at Newcastle?

Salah wants huge money (if like he's not getting it already). If Newcastle offer that he'll be gone. You ask any footballer if they want the Ballon D'Or and 350k a week or no Ballon and 1 million a week and we all know the answer. Hey maybe Mo will surprise us and sign for whatever we are offering but let's be realistic, he's no different than the rest and will more than likely go with the money.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23189 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm
Salah wants the Ballon D'Or. Do you seriously think that he will win it at Newcastle?

Club wise I would think one of the best places to be with a chance of winning it is staying at Liverpool, but it doesnt look like that is happening, we can speculate as to why that is.

A year down the line, well see what the motivation is. Maybe playing for Real Madrid may help him win the Ballon Dor, but if they dont want him the choices are limited.

I would say its about compromise. If you want to be up there with the very best paid players, then you have a choice of maybe 3 clubs you can go to. If you want to have the chance of winning the biggest individual prizes, then theres likely 5 or 6 big clubs you can go to (Liverpool being one), but you may not get paid as much than at Abu Dhabi, Man Utd or Newcastle. Again, we will see what the motivating factor is in the end.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23190 on: Today at 01:34:20 pm »
My God, imagine the reception he'd get if he ran his contract down and went to man city
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23191 on: Today at 01:39:36 pm »
What's all this about contract talks? That's all done with, we've already offered him our limit and he's rejected it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23192 on: Today at 01:56:42 pm »
Just as the outcome of this years PL and CL impacted on his thinking, so will 22/23, how he plays, whether he's injured and whether he is seen a first choice for every game and never subbed off. A year is a long time in football and how desperate other clubs are to placate their fans.


Remember when Eden Hazard was seen as one of the best players in the world and he thought it was better to leave Chelsea? Players think the grass is greener, sometimes it is not.


Shevchenko
Sanchez
Torres
Owen
Lukaku
Quaresma
Veron
Falcao
Higuain
Robinho
Morata
Morientes
