I don't think there's any chance he signs a contract now, he obviously feels his own self worth is beyond being the top earner at Liverpool football club.



I have a problem with this kind of stance in general (and not just with Salah) when a player (more likely his agent) feels he deserves to shatter a clubs wage structure, a player feels he deserves to be paid so much more than the rest of his team mates with the risk that it will not only create disharmony in the dressing room but it will also limit a clubs ability to spend in the transfer market to improve the side you play in.



I back the club all day in this circumstance, we're not the biggest wage payers in the market but we are good payers, if being the highest paid player in our entire history and being absolutely adored by our fanbase is not enough, playing in a team that fits you like hand in glove then let that player go and get the money he craves at the risk he may not fit in somewhere like a coutinho or a Sanchez, or a lukaku.



Ultimately let it be Klopps decision on whether he allows Salah to run the contract down and leave us for nothing.