newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23080 on: Yesterday at 05:01:09 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:58:04 pm
Mane is not the only player in the world getting that much, so why would his new contract at another club suddenly make Salah's mind up?

I think it's that we may be able to up an offer to Salah now that we know Mane is gone and/or it's less likely to have an immediate trickle down effect on the squad


Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23081 on: Yesterday at 07:02:19 pm
Reckon he'd join City at the end of his contract?





rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23082 on: Yesterday at 07:35:29 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:02:19 pm
Reckon he'd join City at the end of his contract?



Yeah I think he would, I doubt he gives a shit about the sportwashing and money talks, especially the amounts they'd pay him.



Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23083 on: Yesterday at 07:37:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:29 pm
Yeah I think he would, I doubt he gives a shit about the sportwashing and money talks, especially the amounts they'd pay him.

You'd like to think it would all matter to him, even the playing for Liverpool part, but honestly money talks and bullshit walks. 9 times out of 10.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23084 on: Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:37:43 pm
You'd like to think it would all matter to him, even the playing for Liverpool part, but honestly money talks and bullshit walks. 9 times out of 10.

Owen signing for Utd showed that even a player who grew up at the club and went to Hillsborough memorial services will put career and money over anything.



Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23085 on: Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
Owen signing for Utd showed that even a player who grew up at the club and went to Hillsborough memorial services will put career and money over anything.

Then again you've got Gerrard on the other side who turned down other clubs and paydays to stay at Liverpool. So for every 9 there is a 1. But I guess these days few and far between.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23086 on: Yesterday at 07:49:02 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
Then again you've got Gerrard on the other side who turned down other clubs and paydays to stay at Liverpool. So for every 9 there is a 1. But I guess these days few and far between.

He did say something along the lines of if he won the league at Chelsea, no one would give a fuck and no one would want to see the medals. Owen acted like he'd won the league for the Mancs, rather than played 10 minutes all season.



Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23087 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm
Come on Mo - get that deal signed and become our all time leading goal scorer 😛



nerdster4

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23088 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
I have a confession

I was having a tough weekend and his goal against Chelsea (top corner , i think Emerson was their left back ) a couple of seasons back opened some floodgates

I will always remember his time with us for that . Genius that can momentarily make you forget bad stuff going on outside of football

Lets get 1 last amazing season


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23089 on: Today at 10:28:42 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:58:04 pm
Mane is not the only player in the world getting that much, so why would his new contract at another club suddenly make Salah's mind up?

It's because, as everyone knows is an absolute fact, they hate each other so Mo will have to make sure he's getting paid more than him. :P



JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23090 on: Today at 10:54:10 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:58:04 pm
Mane is not the only player in the world getting that much, so why would his new contract at another club suddenly make Salah's mind up?


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation 


Illmatic

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23091 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:54:10 am


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation 

Second fiddle? I'm not sure that's how many people see Mane contribution to Liverpool over the past years that him and Mo were in team together even non Liverpool fans.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23092 on: Today at 12:29:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:54:10 am


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation 

Second fiddle? Thats an admission from a Liverpool fan which will outrage Zambia.


Spanish Al

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23093 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm
Have always thought he would extend but now Im not convinced. But Im fine with that.

31 goals this season sees him go past Stevie and into our top five goal scorers of all time. Hed need another 2 seasons after that to go any higher, so maybe hell try to pass Stevie this season and then into a new challenge.

Hes won all he can with us, has transformed into one of the best, if not the best for a period, players in the world and so I would not begrudge him leaving.

If he is to leave, even though I know this wouldnt happen, Id rather it was announced before the season starts so we can all just relax and enjoy him without the sideshow. Ill enjoy him regardless though.



CowboyKangaroo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23094 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:54:10 am


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation

As logical as this, I don't think I'm ready to hear it




Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23095 on: Today at 02:32:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:29 pm
Yeah I think he would, I doubt he gives a shit about the sportwashing and money talks, especially the amounts they'd pay him.

Course he doesn't, But I doubt there's a single footballer in world football who does.


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23096 on: Today at 02:33:09 pm
I think we are at the start of a new era

I'd cash in and then drive that

It's what we always did when we were successful



Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23097 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:33:09 pm
I think we are at the start of a new era

I'd cash in and then drive that

It's what we always did when we were successful

Well it's Salah who holds all the cards now isn't it. How do we cash in when no one has even made a bid? What club in world football would bid the required amount for someone of his age and 1 year left on his contract? No club will do that, Instead they will talk to his agent and start to prepare for next summer when he can choose whatever club he wants.


jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23098 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Well it's Salah who holds all the cards now isn't it. How do we cash in when no one has even made a bid? What club in world football would bid the required amount for someone of his age and 1 year left on his contract? No club will do that, Instead they will talk to his agent and start to prepare for next summer when he can choose whatever club he wants.
Which means endless speculations about offers from LFC and other clubs for another year. It's gonna be a bumpy ride. 
I don't think it will be a problem for his performance, but the media discussions will be tedious. Instead of discussing what a great player he is, the pundits will go on and on about whether he'll join ManC or PSG or whatever.                                                                                                                                       


a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23099 on: Today at 03:45:57 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:33:47 pm
Which means endless speculations about offers from LFC and other clubs for another year. It's gonna be a bumpy ride. 
I don't think it will be a problem for his performance, but the media discussions will be tedious. Instead of discussing what a great player he is, the pundits will go on and on about whether he'll join ManC or PSG or whatever.                                                                                                                                       

Yup if that train rolls into next season it'll be a circus for the whole campaign and we're fucked before it even starts. Dunno how we've allowed ourselves get to this.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23100 on: Today at 03:49:36 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:45:57 pm
Yup if that train rolls into next season it'll be a circus for the whole campaign and we're fucked before it even starts. Dunno how we've allowed ourselves get to this.

Why do people continue to remain this daft?

We've made offers within our wage structure.

He wants more - likely much much more.

We could accede to his demands - and then be prepared for the fallout when VVD, Alisson, Trent, Etc. ask for monumental increases (and they will despite what some head in the sand people think).

The owners don't pump extra funds into the team - so this is how it is.


Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23101 on: Today at 03:49:56 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:45:57 pm
Yup if that train rolls into next season it'll be a circus for the whole campaign and we're fucked before it even starts. Dunno how we've allowed ourselves get to this.

Literally every club gets into situations like this, other than completely shunning the player there's nothing that can be done if they choose to run their contract down.


JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23102 on: Today at 04:15:51 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 12:10:47 pm
Second fiddle? I'm not sure that's how many people see Mane contribution to Liverpool over the past years that him and Mo were in team together even non Liverpool fans.

Doesnt change the point though does it . Even if he saw Sadio as an equal fiddle its the same problem


lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23103 on: Today at 04:28:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:49:56 pm
Literally every club gets into situations like this, other than completely shunning the player there's nothing that can be done if they choose to run their contract down.
Personally I would tell him that he will be spending time on the bench as we look towards the future.
 If he's not signing I would want him gone, if he has no contract he risks coming unstuck with a big injury.
Cant see how that doesnt affect him, especially as we get to the end of the season.


Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23104 on: Today at 04:47:58 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:28:35 pm
Personally I would tell him that he will be spending time on the bench as we look towards the future.
 If he's not signing I would want him gone, if he has no contract he risks coming unstuck with a big injury.
Cant see how that doesnt affect him, especially as we get to the end of the season.

Then we miss out on his contribution for the coming season, sour the squad harmony a bit and risk our treatment of him affecting future signings, and we gain nothing from it.


Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23105 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:28:35 pm
Personally I would tell him that he will be spending time on the bench as we look towards the future.
 If he's not signing I would want him gone, if he has no contract he risks coming unstuck with a big injury.
Cant see how that doesnt affect him, especially as we get to the end of the season.

Klopp won't bench anyone for non-football reasons. If he notices that Salah isn't giving his 100% on the pitch because he doesn't want to get injured and risk his next transfer/contract then I'm sure he won't play






meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23106 on: Today at 05:04:29 pm
I wonder if hell be back from AFCON in time to start the new season.


SamLad

  
  
  
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23107 on: Today at 05:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:02:15 pm
Klopp won't bench anyone for non-football reasons.
cough.... Sakho..... cough.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,873
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23108 on: Today at 05:18:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:10:33 pm
cough.... Sakho..... cough.

Ahh the world class Sakho, bumped off purely for non-footballing reasons.

Jurgens not a donut, hes not going to drop one of his best players cos he hasnt signed a new contract
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23109 on: Today at 06:17:28 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:28:35 pm
Personally I would tell him that he will be spending time on the bench as we look towards the future.
 If he's not signing I would want him gone, if he has no contract he risks coming unstuck with a big injury.
Cant see how that doesnt affect him, especially as we get to the end of the season.

I don't think there's anything wrong with a player fulfilling his contract as long as they remain professional and give 100% while they remain at the club everyone should be fine with that. He will be 31 by the end of next season anyway so the majority of the best years will have spent while he was with us.

I think fans need to be more pragmatic about this no player owes the club an extension if Mo decides to join a PL rival (don't think this will happen) so be it. He will taint his legacy with us no doubt but we'll just have to accept that he values greater financial rewards than staying at a club where he is adored. As disappointing as that may be I think that's just the nature of modern football.           
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,033
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23110 on: Today at 06:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:47:58 pm
Then we miss out on his contribution for the coming season, sour the squad harmony a bit and risk our treatment of him affecting future signings, and we gain nothing from it.

Other than that, though, sounds like a good plan...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23111 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 06:17:28 pm
I don't think there's anything wrong with a player fulfilling his contract as long as they remain professional and give 100% while they remain at the club everyone should be fine with that. He will be 31 by the end of next season anyway so the majority of the best years will have spent while he was with us.

I think fans need to be more pragmatic about this no player owes the club an extension if Mo decides to join a PL rival (don't think this will happen) so be it. He will taint his legacy with us no doubt but we'll just have to accept that he values greater financial rewards than staying at a club where he is adored. As disappointing as that may be I think that's just the nature of modern football.           
Absolutely, my attitude is exactly the same pragmatic.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,953
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23112 on: Today at 06:32:11 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:28:35 pm
Personally I would tell him that he will be spending time on the bench as we look towards the future.
 If he's not signing I would want him gone, if he has no contract he risks coming unstuck with a big injury.
Cant see how that doesnt affect him, especially as we get to the end of the season.

I don't remember Keegan resting on his laurels in his final season here, nor Rush in his final season when he was actually on loan to us from Juve, nor Lewandowski at Dortmund and the best example is Suarez, he was the best player in the world in that final season and the club knew he was off and so did he. The first two didn't even have the luxury of earning over their careers what Salah earns in a month. Professionals at the top of their game have too much pride to down tools -  although Suarez was that mental he'd bite people to get a transfer.

Salah has been a model professional while he's been with us, I can't see him acting the tit and if he does, Jurgen will fuck him off pretty sharpish.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23113 on: Today at 06:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:47:58 pm
Then we miss out on his contribution for the coming season, sour the squad harmony a bit and risk our treatment of him affecting future signings, and we gain nothing from it.
So you recon us not giving him what he wants hasn't soured the relationship? Being as he's going bugger off to Barca on a free.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,353
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23114 on: Today at 06:44:19 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:33:09 pm
So you recon us not giving him what he wants hasn't soured the relationship? Being as he's going bugger off to Barca on a free.
A fit works both ways - the player has to think that the team is the best place for him, and the club has to want the player. The club has to consider its future first and foremost, so does the player. If the club feels that it has reached the ceiling they can pay to keep the player within their means, than that's that. We don't have endlessly deep pockets, we have constrained means of operation. Otherwise we'd have bought Mbappe long time ago. We have to accept that we can't buy every player we want. Same with Salah. If he thinks that he ought to be earning X amount of money and we are not giving it to him, then he should look elsewhere. There are already a few clubs that can pay what he wants because of endless pockets (City, PSG, Newcastle) or by the framework of their business model (Real, Barca, maybe Bayern and Chelsea). Barca seem to be getting players for free and paying huge salaries, so it's a good place for Salah to go next year. But as for achieving his career objectives, I think he'll be in for a rude awakening...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
