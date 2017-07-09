So you recon us not giving him what he wants hasn't soured the relationship? Being as he's going bugger off to Barca on a free.



A fit works both ways - the player has to think that the team is the best place for him, and the club has to want the player. The club has to consider its future first and foremost, so does the player. If the club feels that it has reached the ceiling they can pay to keep the player within their means, than that's that. We don't have endlessly deep pockets, we have constrained means of operation. Otherwise we'd have bought Mbappe long time ago. We have to accept that we can't buy every player we want. Same with Salah. If he thinks that he ought to be earning X amount of money and we are not giving it to him, then he should look elsewhere. There are already a few clubs that can pay what he wants because of endless pockets (City, PSG, Newcastle) or by the framework of their business model (Real, Barca, maybe Bayern and Chelsea). Barca seem to be getting players for free and paying huge salaries, so it's a good place for Salah to go next year. But as for achieving his career objectives, I think he'll be in for a rude awakening...