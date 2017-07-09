« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23080 on: Yesterday at 05:01:09 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:58:04 pm
Mane is not the only player in the world getting that much, so why would his new contract at another club suddenly make Salah's mind up?

I think it's that we may be able to up an offer to Salah now that we know Mane is gone and/or it's less likely to have an immediate trickle down effect on the squad
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23081 on: Yesterday at 07:02:19 pm
Reckon he'd join City at the end of his contract?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23082 on: Yesterday at 07:35:29 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:02:19 pm
Reckon he'd join City at the end of his contract?



Yeah I think he would, I doubt he gives a shit about the sportwashing and money talks, especially the amounts they'd pay him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23083 on: Yesterday at 07:37:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:29 pm
Yeah I think he would, I doubt he gives a shit about the sportwashing and money talks, especially the amounts they'd pay him.

You'd like to think it would all matter to him, even the playing for Liverpool part, but honestly money talks and bullshit walks. 9 times out of 10.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23084 on: Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:37:43 pm
You'd like to think it would all matter to him, even the playing for Liverpool part, but honestly money talks and bullshit walks. 9 times out of 10.

Owen signing for Utd showed that even a player who grew up at the club and went to Hillsborough memorial services will put career and money over anything.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23085 on: Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
Owen signing for Utd showed that even a player who grew up at the club and went to Hillsborough memorial services will put career and money over anything.

Then again you've got Gerrard on the other side who turned down other clubs and paydays to stay at Liverpool. So for every 9 there is a 1. But I guess these days few and far between.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23086 on: Yesterday at 07:49:02 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
Then again you've got Gerrard on the other side who turned down other clubs and paydays to stay at Liverpool. So for every 9 there is a 1. But I guess these days few and far between.

He did say something along the lines of if he won the league at Chelsea, no one would give a fuck and no one would want to see the medals. Owen acted like he'd won the league for the Mancs, rather than played 10 minutes all season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23087 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm
Come on Mo - get that deal signed and become our all time leading goal scorer 😛
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23088 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
I have a confession

I was having a tough weekend and his goal against Chelsea (top corner , i think Emerson was their left back ) a couple of seasons back opened some floodgates

I will always remember his time with us for that . Genius that can momentarily make you forget bad stuff going on outside of football

Lets get 1 last amazing season
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23089 on: Today at 10:28:42 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:58:04 pm
Mane is not the only player in the world getting that much, so why would his new contract at another club suddenly make Salah's mind up?

It's because, as everyone knows is an absolute fact, they hate each other so Mo will have to make sure he's getting paid more than him. :P
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23090 on: Today at 10:54:10 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:58:04 pm
Mane is not the only player in the world getting that much, so why would his new contract at another club suddenly make Salah's mind up?


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23091 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:54:10 am


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation 

Second fiddle? I'm not sure that's how many people see Mane contribution to Liverpool over the past years that him and Mo were in team together even non Liverpool fans.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23092 on: Today at 12:29:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:54:10 am


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation 

Second fiddle? Thats an admission from a Liverpool fan which will outrage Zambia.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23093 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm
Have always thought he would extend but now Im not convinced. But Im fine with that.

31 goals this season sees him go past Stevie and into our top five goal scorers of all time. Hed need another 2 seasons after that to go any higher, so maybe hell try to pass Stevie this season and then into a new challenge.

Hes won all he can with us, has transformed into one of the best, if not the best for a period, players in the world and so I would not begrudge him leaving.

If he is to leave, even though I know this wouldnt happen, Id rather it was announced before the season starts so we can all just relax and enjoy him without the sideshow. Ill enjoy him regardless though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23094 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:54:10 am


The guy whose played second fiddle to him for years will earn double his wage next year (ish)  hed have to be a robot for that not to have an effect - dont think its going to suddenly make him take a certain decision but its a stark, close to home illustration of his situation

As logical as this, I don't think I'm ready to hear it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23095 on: Today at 02:32:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:29 pm
Yeah I think he would, I doubt he gives a shit about the sportwashing and money talks, especially the amounts they'd pay him.

Course he doesn't, But I doubt there's a single footballer in world football who does.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23096 on: Today at 02:33:09 pm
I think we are at the start of a new era

I'd cash in and then drive that

It's what we always did when we were successful
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23097 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:33:09 pm
I think we are at the start of a new era

I'd cash in and then drive that

It's what we always did when we were successful

Well it's Salah who holds all the cards now isn't it. How do we cash in when no one has even made a bid? What club in world football would bid the required amount for someone of his age and 1 year left on his contract? No club will do that, Instead they will talk to his agent and start to prepare for next summer when he can choose whatever club he wants.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23098 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:36:39 pm
Well it's Salah who holds all the cards now isn't it. How do we cash in when no one has even made a bid? What club in world football would bid the required amount for someone of his age and 1 year left on his contract? No club will do that, Instead they will talk to his agent and start to prepare for next summer when he can choose whatever club he wants.
Which means endless speculations about offers from LFC and other clubs for another year. It's gonna be a bumpy ride. 
I don't think it will be a problem for his performance, but the media discussions will be tedious. Instead of discussing what a great player he is, the pundits will go on and on about whether he'll join ManC or PSG or whatever.                                                                                                                                       
