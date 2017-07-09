Have always thought he would extend but now Im not convinced. But Im fine with that.



31 goals this season sees him go past Stevie and into our top five goal scorers of all time. Hed need another 2 seasons after that to go any higher, so maybe hell try to pass Stevie this season and then into a new challenge.



Hes won all he can with us, has transformed into one of the best, if not the best for a period, players in the world and so I would not begrudge him leaving.



If he is to leave, even though I know this wouldnt happen, Id rather it was announced before the season starts so we can all just relax and enjoy him without the sideshow. Ill enjoy him regardless though.