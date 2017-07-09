Have always thought he would extend but now Im not convinced. But Im fine with that.
31 goals this season sees him go past Stevie and into our top five goal scorers of all time. Hed need another 2 seasons after that to go any higher, so maybe hell try to pass Stevie this season and then into a new challenge.
Hes won all he can with us, has transformed into one of the best, if not the best for a period, players in the world and so I would not begrudge him leaving.
If he is to leave, even though I know this wouldnt happen, Id rather it was announced before the season starts so we can all just relax and enjoy him without the sideshow. Ill enjoy him regardless though.