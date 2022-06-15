« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23040 on: Yesterday at 07:26:28 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on June 15, 2022, 01:00:59 am


Really letting himself go in his old age.
It's like looking at a mirror image of myself.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23041 on: Yesterday at 08:29:41 am »
Quote from: Kalito on June 14, 2022, 04:01:19 pm
I highly doubt that Salah gives a flying fuck about what you, trolls on twitter or internet say or think about him  ;D

Some people have a reet bee in their bonnet about what he responds to when asked. Salah is the biggest star in the team. Media (sports and non-sports) love to talk to him and ask questions. Sometimes Salah says it how it is and gives an honest response to questions. What's up with that?

All the biggest sports stars in the world have egos. Who gives a flying fuck.

Your man Sadio Mane (who i absolutely love and adore, btw) has a big ego as well. "That's a fact.".

There are big egos in people from all walks of life.

Big fucking deal.


Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23042 on: Yesterday at 09:10:57 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am

Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.

Whos done ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23043 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 am »
Maybe he had a large wager on him winning it. The winnings being enough to cover any shortfall in wage negotiations with us .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23044 on: Yesterday at 10:02:05 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am

Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.
what are you basing on this? Are you the club? Quite a toxic post I cant lie. This guy is a good lad he isnt spinning PR shit like you are saying he is. Players cant even be confident any more  :butt

You are appreciated lads!!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23045 on: Yesterday at 10:10:44 am »
This thread  :o

I barely enter player threads anymore, or match threads etc. RAWK used to be genuinely brilliant but seems to now be populated by the same ilk who populate weird twitter or facebook corners of the internet.

Mo Salah, there. With his ten-pack looking dead healthy and happy giving absolutely no fucks about what some person called something like FLblert69. In fact not even know that person exists, I'm afraid.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23046 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:10:44 am
This thread  :o

I barely enter player threads anymore, or match threads etc. RAWK used to be genuinely brilliant but seems to now be populated by the same ilk who populate weird twitter or facebook corners of the internet.

Mo Salah, there. With his ten-pack looking dead healthy and happy giving absolutely no fucks about what some person called something like FLblert69. In fact not even know that person exists, I'm afraid.
;D :D

Nicely put. It's become a reet joke.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23047 on: Yesterday at 11:23:05 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am

Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.

Lad, put the tin foil hat down and leave it down  ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23048 on: Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am

Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.
you seem to be off your fucking rocker. 

or your meds. not sure which.

I'd pick that shit of yours apart but couldn't be arsed - and your daft hatred of Mo is so baked in I doubt you'd even read it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23049 on: Yesterday at 02:14:03 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:26:28 am
It's like looking at a mirror image of myself.

Was thinking the same myself when I saw the pic. I know my wife would agree. She often says that I am like George Clooney in that I have eyes and grey hair
It's quite hard to pick a best goal of his, obviously.

But his goal against Man City last season ticked almost every box, making it hard to see past that one:
Individual brilliance TICK
Goal of out nothing TICK
Against top-level opposition, defence and goalkeeper TICK
On the big stage TICK
Unique play TICK
Mesmerising dribble TICK
Shot from an almost impossible angle to beat keeper TICK
Shot with power and precision TICK
On weaker foot! TICK
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23050 on: Yesterday at 06:06:17 pm »
One more golden boot and he's joint most PL golden boots with Henry, tremendous.

He's immensely motivated as is, but knowing just how positively obsessed he is with scoring goals & being the best version of himself, he's k1ll1ng everyone again (his sixth one season wonder season on the bounce) next season.

Dude has a WC break mid-season as well, gives him a nice little rest which he desperately needs.

He's your problem @PremierLeague good luck.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23052 on: Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:23:05 am
Lad, put the tin foil hat down and leave it down  ;)

He's the Conspiracy Theory King of RAWK. The tin foil hat is his crown.

I think, however, he may actually be part of Mo Salah's secret team. A sort of Salah spook on RAWK who pretends to diss his boss but who is actually craftily bolstering up support for the guy. No doubt he and the rest of Mo's secret intelligence apparatus meet in underground cellars in remote, inaccessible lands to concoct their plans and spin their webs. Might that be possible?

EDIT: Having seriously thought about it for a few seconds I think, yes, it all makes sense and I'm undoubtedly right.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23053 on: Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am

Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23054 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am

Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.

You have come up with some incredibly embarrassing crap in a number of threads recently.  ::)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23055 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am

Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.
 
He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant  stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.

And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.

And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes  last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.

Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world. 

But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?

Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.


You dont half fart out some rubbish.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23056 on: Yesterday at 11:55:24 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
You dont half fart out some rubbish.

Is a half fart noise, but no scent?

Or rather silent but incredibly olfactorially violent?

Inquiring minds, etc...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23057 on: Today at 01:58:33 pm »
I think a half fart is something that builds up and feels like it'll be a ripper, but then just squeaks out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23058 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm
You have come up with some incredibly embarrassing crap in a number of threads recently.  ::)

Lives in Florida, probably 90 and senile
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23059 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:33 pm
I think a half fart is something that builds up and feels like it'll be a ripper, but then just squeaks out.

I hate them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23060 on: Today at 03:49:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:18 pm
I hate them.
But better than the opposite, depending where you are at the time. :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23061 on: Today at 03:52:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:49:27 pm
But better than the opposite, depending where you are at the time. :)

Ha Ha the old just squeak this one out, no-one will notice that turns into a Richter scale shaking explosion 🤣😂🤣
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23062 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
I actually think he'll sign a new deal now, don't know why, just a feeling.  He'll obviously be top scorer again though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23063 on: Today at 03:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:53:08 pm
I actually think he'll sign a new deal now, don't know why, just a feeling.  He'll obviously be top scorer again though.

I do too (think he will sign).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23064 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm »
He'll leave next year on the free. Seeing Mane' getting 360k/w will spur his departure.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23065 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm »
We have saved a big chunk on the wage budget this summer with the outgoings that are expected, maybe to accommodate his pay rise?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23066 on: Today at 03:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:54:29 pm
He'll leave next year on the free. Seeing Mane' getting 360k/w will spur his departure.

What, because he was unaware of others getting paid lots of money elsewhere before now?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23067 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:55:23 pm
What, because he was unaware of others getting paid lots of money elsewhere before now?  ;D

No because he'll see it's possible to get what he wants elsewhere. We won't let him go this season nothing stopping him going next year.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23068 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:55:23 pm
What, because he was unaware of others getting paid lots of money elsewhere before now?  ;D

:D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23069 on: Today at 03:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:54:29 pm
He'll leave next year on the free. Seeing Mane' getting 360k/w will spur his departure.

Salah has a much bigger pull than Mane, also generally scores more.  I don't think we'd blink at offering him 360k. He'll be like Ronaldo, an absolute freak until his late 30s.

Could be wrong, he could leave next week, but I always though one of Salah or Mane would leave, the other would sign.  I always thought it'd be Sadio that signed though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23070 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:58:41 pm
Salah has a much bigger pull than Mane, also generally scores more.  I don't think we'd blink at offering him 360k. He'll be like Ronaldo, an absolute freak until his late 30s.

Could be wrong, he could leave next week, but I always though one of Salah or Mane would leave, the other would sign.  I always thought it'd be Sadio that signed though.

If we were going to offer him 360k/w we would have done it already. Just my feeling.

Eh will see what happens in a year.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23071 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:56:19 pm
No because he'll see it's possible to get what he wants elsewhere. We won't let him go this season nothing stopping him going next year.

Come on, its surely the whole point that he knows that anyway? I doubt he's asking for £400k a week (for example) thinking that he wouldn't be able to get that anywhere else.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23072 on: Today at 04:30:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:25:47 pm
Come on, its surely the whole point that he knows that anyway? I doubt he's asking for £400k a week (for example) thinking that he wouldn't be able to get that anywhere else.

What i'm saying is that since Mane' is now going to be paid 360k/w he would be more inclined to go somewhere else that would pay him that.

i'm curious what you think he's asking the club for, that we haven't given him yet? What sort of salary do you think he's currently wanting?
