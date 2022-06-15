I highly doubt that Salah gives a flying fuck about what you, trolls on twitter or internet say or think about him



Some people have a reet bee in their bonnet about what he responds to when asked. Salah is the biggest star in the team. Media (sports and non-sports) love to talk to him and ask questions. Sometimes Salah says it how it is and gives an honest response to questions. What's up with that?



All the biggest sports stars in the world have egos. Who gives a flying fuck.



Your man Sadio Mane (who i absolutely love and adore, btw) has a big ego as well. "That's a fact.".



There are big egos in people from all walks of life.



Big fucking deal.



Oh, he very much cares what people think of him.He has an entire parallel career devoted to manipulating the message and his image, complete with professional photographers who travel with him on holiday, and a very savvy PR operation that knows where to spend money to get the exposure they want, and how and when to plant stories and interviews in the media for maximum effect.And theyre good. The GQ cover and article (best player in the universe!!), just before his contract renewals? Ooh, thats some serious pull. Must have cost a pretty penny, also.And the interview in France Football, who run that golden ball thingy (Im shocked, just shocked that I didnt get more votes last time!!), just as votes are due? Simply outstanding work.Yep. These Salah PR guys are good. Maybe even best in the world.But how does that saying go? You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time?Lets hope PSG or Real fall for the BS next time around. Were done.