Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2118321 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23000 on: June 13, 2022, 02:35:25 pm »
It's downright insulting that once their careers are done, the likes of van Dijk, Lewandowski, Salah and De Bruyne will total zero Ballon d'Ors and Benzema (who's maybe top three) will have one because of the Spanish PR machine. You won't change my mind on it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23001 on: June 13, 2022, 04:42:38 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 13, 2022, 02:13:49 pm
League & Champions League. Scored an obscene amount of goals

I'm not his biggest fan but Benzema fully deserves it, there isn't even another close contender to be honest and De Bruyne has not had a better season at all

Dont think thats really true. Mane, Salah, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Rodri and probably a few others should be close contenders. If Villa hadn't conceded a third goal, and Mane had scored with his chance that went onto the post, we'd be talking about him as an absolute shoe-on for it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23002 on: June 13, 2022, 05:09:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June 13, 2022, 04:42:38 pm
Dont think thats really true. Mane, Salah, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Rodri and probably a few others should be close contenders. If Villa hadn't conceded a third goal, and Mane had scored with his chance that went onto the post, we'd be talking about him as an absolute shoe-on for it.

Yep
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23003 on: June 13, 2022, 05:13:42 pm »
Something is rotten with Ballon d'Or and it's plain to see at this point.

The last time someone who didn't spent at least most of the year at a Spanish club won it was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 (!)

Meanwhile we've had some high-profile snubs. These are Sneijder in 2010, Ribéry/Schweinsteiger in 2013, Salah in 2018, van Dijk in 2019, Lewandowski cancelled 2020 and lost in 2021.

It's hard to take that thing seriously anymore. It feels like Real Madrid and Barcelona are just paying people off to give the award to their guys. I mean, Salah 6th in 2018 and 7th in 2021 what the hell?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23004 on: June 13, 2022, 05:19:45 pm »
Individual awards don't bother me at all, but I don't think you could look past Benzema on the events of the last 9 months, he's been outstanding, ridiculous in Europe and also their best player as they ran away with La Liga.

Lewandowski was unfortunate it was cancelled, I don't think he'd have been looked past, there have been some joke winners though, Modric especially a few years ago even though he's superb. That c*nt winning it five times. Apart from his last I've always thought Messi has been full value for them all.

Don't even think Salah was top 5 when he scored 40+ in his first season here, bizarre that because I think it was the year Modric won it, a strange one all round.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23005 on: Yesterday at 01:00:47 am »
Quote from: Red Being on June 13, 2022, 02:15:29 pm
I simply hate Real. But Benzema deserves it imo.
Virg deserved it in 2019, and Lewandowski even more so in 2020. Its not about deserving it, it seems its more about playing for the two Spanish clubs, winning the CL, and in Benzemas case, being French (despite being a piece of shit) swaying it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23006 on: Yesterday at 02:46:14 am »
Very well could be that we were only going to renew 1 of mane or salah - and now that Sadio has made it known that he wants out - we can make the effort for Mo?


My hope anyway.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23007 on: Yesterday at 07:19:17 am »
Quote from: Linudden on June 13, 2022, 05:13:42 pm
Something is rotten with Ballon d'Or and it's plain to see at this point.

The last time someone who didn't spent at least most of the year at a Spanish club won it was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 (!)

Meanwhile we've had some high-profile snubs. These are Sneijder in 2010, Ribéry/Schweinsteiger in 2013, Salah in 2018, van Dijk in 2019, Lewandowski cancelled 2020 and lost in 2021.

It's hard to take that thing seriously anymore. It feels like Real Madrid and Barcelona are just paying people off to give the award to their guys. I mean, Salah 6th in 2018 and 7th in 2021 what the hell?  ;D
It's a French award with a strong Spanish (and previously Italian) connection. I don't understand why it got so much status in the first place.
PL players basically cant get it, even though PL has been the strongest league for decades. Henry? Gerrard? De Bruyne?
And everyone knows that Mbappe will get it if PSG wins PL, no matter how average he has been.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23008 on: Yesterday at 07:22:23 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on June 13, 2022, 04:42:38 pm
Dont think thats really true. Mane, Salah, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Rodri and probably a few others should be close contenders. If Villa hadn't conceded a third goal, and Mane had scored with his chance that went onto the post, we'd be talking about him as an absolute shoe-on for it.

Can we really use if buts and maybes as a metric to decide an award though?

We would be talking him up for it but that stuff never happened, we DIDN'T win the trophy which is what makes all the difference.

Benzema has had the most outstanding year out of the candidates for the award which is exactly why he will win it.

The named players have been brilliant but no ones year is in the same category as Benzemas. I cant fucking stand madrid but credit where it's due. De Bruyne for example, very good season but didn't do it all season for one, didn't win anything other than the title that realistically all things considered they should be winning every year anyway when you look at what they spend.

Give any of our players Benzemas season, numbers AND a league and Champions League double and you would be saying they've been robbed if they dont get it and no one else came close. There's been some very good seasons for players across europe but Benzemas has been the very top.

Salah and Mane have both been class but I dont think we can really argue about them not winning it or claim they should have won it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23009 on: Yesterday at 07:41:58 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:22:23 am
Can we really use if buts and maybes as a metric to decide an award though?

We would be talking him up for it but that stuff never happened, we DIDN'T win the trophy which is what makes all the difference.

Benzema has had the most outstanding year out of the candidates for the award which is exactly why he will win it.

The named players have been brilliant but no ones year is in the same category as Benzemas. I cant fucking stand madrid but credit where it's due. De Bruyne for example, very good season but didn't do it all season for one, didn't win anything other than the title that realistically all things considered they should be winning every year anyway when you look at what they spend.

Give any of our players Benzemas season, numbers AND a league and Champions League double and you would be saying they've been robbed if they dont get it and no one else came close. There's been some very good seasons for players across europe but Benzemas has been the very top.

Salah and Mane have both been class but I dont think we can really argue about them not winning it or claim they should have won it
I think the argument is more that Benzema would have won it even if they had lost the final or the semi, unless we or City would have won CL and PL.  Messi won it last year for no reason at all, despite Lewandowski crushing all records. The bar for winning is so much lower for Real and Barca players
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23010 on: Yesterday at 08:57:33 am »
All drives the question why have an award for an individual when it's based on how the team he plays for  performs ?  Team's win trophies  some players carry a team that's struggling
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23011 on: Yesterday at 09:38:26 am »
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 08:57:33 am
All drives the question why have an award for an individual when it's based on how the team he plays for  performs ?  Team's win trophies  some players carry a team that's struggling

Indeed. That's why I think Salah is a bit daft for putting so much stock in it. It's his call, nothing to do with LFC really, so he's welcome to - just think he'd come off better rising above it and at least pretending it's not a huge deal for him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23012 on: Yesterday at 09:59:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:46:14 am
Very well could be that we were only going to renew 1 of mane or salah - and now that Sadio has made it known that he wants out - we can make the effort for Mo?


My hope anyway.

If Maddocks is right and Sadio wanted £400k a week wages (and Bayern have offered £360k plus bonuses) then there is no way we were paying 2 players £1million a week between them. I still don't think we will budge on the offer, we're not paying anyone £400k a week plus bonuses.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23013 on: Yesterday at 10:21:52 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:38:26 am
Indeed. That's why I think Salah is a bit daft for putting so much stock in it. It's his call, nothing to do with LFC really, so he's welcome to - just think he'd come off better rising above it and at least pretending it's not a huge deal for him.

Its a striker thing, no knock on Mo, but they generally seem to be utterly focused on personal awards to an extent thats likely hard for us fans to understand, being as its the team that matters! Lewandowski is another who isnt shy about going public about such things.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23014 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:21:52 am
Its a striker thing, no knock on Mo, but they generally seem to be utterly focused on personal awards to an extent thats likely hard for us fans to understand, being as its the team that matters! Lewandowski is another who isnt shy about going public about such things.
Dont think I ever heard Lewandowski talk about it this much and with this kind of entitlement. After they cancelled the award the season he more than earned, and with Bayern winning the CL recently too, it was mostly the fans who talked about the unfairness of it.  Mo last year was snarky in an interview about not finishing higher in the votes when we won nothing and only qualified for the CL thanks to our Goalie ffs. If youre not odds on to win the thing why bother even care which losers spot (2nd, 5th, etc.) you get? Its pointless, as is speculating about his chances at the end of a season where theres already a clear winner? Seems to care about the wrong things, sadly. Someone needs to tell him to calm down with the personal ambitions talk in interviews and on social media.  Makes him look like The Ego.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23015 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:45:35 am
Dont think I ever heard Lewandowski talk about it this much and with this kind of entitlement. After they cancelled the award the season he more than earned, and with Bayern winning the CL recently too, it was mostly the fans who talked about the unfairness of it.  Mo last year was snarky in an interview about not finishing higher in the votes when we won nothing and only qualified for the CL thanks to our Goalie ffs. If youre not odds on to win the thing why bother even care which losers spot (2nd, 5th, etc.) you get? Its pointless, as is speculating about his chances at the end of a season where theres already a clear winner? Seems to care about the wrong things, sadly. Someone needs to tell him to calm down with the personal ambitions talk in interviews and on social media.  Makes him look like The Ego.
Surprise, surprise. Look who it is.  ;D

Pathetic some of the posts in here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23016 on: Yesterday at 11:47:27 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:42:33 am
Surprise, surprise. Look who it is.  ;D

Pathetic some of the posts in here.

Do you not understand Kalito? He's being trolled. Not just trolled...but trolled on the ESPN FC twitter page  :no
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23017 on: Yesterday at 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:42:33 am
Surprise, surprise. Look who it is.  ;D

Pathetic some of the posts in here.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:47:27 am
Do you not understand Kalito? He's being trolled. Not just trolled...but trolled on the ESPN FC twitter page  :no
It's okay to disagree with me; I don't care. Every time you say anything about a player these days that's not wholly laudatory you get accused of "hating" them, because this type of over-simplification of the world has become normalised by the media and society in general. You can see someone's flaws and still love them. Salah's ego can be both blessing and curse. We love that he is so competitive; we love that he scores a bag of goals each season, and being uber-competitive feeds that. Here the Ego is a blessing. It becomes a curse when individual needs/objectives compromise team focus. Salah's ego first became an issue when he got mad about the armband going to Trent instead of him. At his age and with being around people like Henderson for so long, he should have learned by now that you don't have to say everything you think and feel, as it's not always in the best interest of the team. All that talk about "revenge" against Madrid was ill-advised; there was no need for it. It's all ego, and yeah, being "trolled on Twitter" is a big deal to certain people. Why invite the drama into your life when you can just stay quiet and have a peaceful life?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23018 on: Yesterday at 04:01:19 pm »
I highly doubt that Salah gives a flying fuck about what you, trolls on twitter or internet say or think about him  ;D

Some people have a reet bee in their bonnet about what he responds to when asked. Salah is the biggest star in the team. Media (sports and non-sports) love to talk to him and ask questions. Sometimes Salah says it how it is and gives an honest response to questions. What's up with that?

All the biggest sports stars in the world have egos. Who gives a flying fuck.

Your man Sadio Mane (who i absolutely love and adore, btw) has a big ego as well. "That's a fact.".

There are big egos in people from all walks of life.

Big fucking deal.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23019 on: Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm »
Bad day Kalito?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23020 on: Yesterday at 04:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 03:28:21 pm
It's all ego, and yeah, being "trolled on Twitter" is a big deal to certain people.

Clearly ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23021 on: Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm
Bad day Kalito?
Nah  :D

It's just so tedious some of the shit that gets spewed.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23022 on: Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 04:01:19 pm
I highly doubt that Salah gives a flying fuck about what you, trolls on twitter or internet say or think about him  ;D

Some people have a reet bee in their bonnet about what he responds to when asked. Salah is the biggest star in the team. Media (sports and non-sports) love to talk to him and ask questions. Sometimes Salah says it how it is and gives an honest response to questions. What's up with that?

All the biggest sports stars in the world have egos. Who gives a flying fuck.

Your man Sadio Mane (who i absolutely love and adore, btw) has a big ego as well. "That's a fact.".

There are big egos in people from all walks of life.

Big fucking deal.

Big egos that's normal for footballers, but his ego in the last couple of months has surpasses even Cristiano's. I don't know what's going on in his head but i don't remember him being like this before.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23023 on: Yesterday at 05:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm
Big egos that's normal for footballers, but his ego in the last couple of months has surpasses even Cristiano's. I don't know what's going on in his head but i don't remember him being like this before.

hes always been focused on individual prizes, hes a forward, its how they tend to be! I guess it gets more apparent as hes got to be a bigger and bigger star, with more and more focus, but its always been how he is.  Which is why I dont quite get why its a big deal now to be honest! Loads of the best fowards in football have massive egos and an obsession for being recognised as the best, Mo is no different.

I dont see it as a big thing so long as hes getting the job done for the team (as hes done consistently since being here). 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23024 on: Yesterday at 06:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:35:17 pm
hes always been focused on individual prizes, hes a forward, its how they tend to be! I guess it gets more apparent as hes got to be a bigger and bigger star, with more and more focus, but its always been how he is.  Which is why I dont quite get why its a big deal now to be honest! Loads of the best fowards in football have massive egos and an obsession for being recognised as the best, Mo is no different.

I dont see it as a big thing so long as hes getting the job done for the team (as hes done consistently since being here).
Well said.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23025 on: Yesterday at 06:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm
Big egos that's normal for footballers, but his ego in the last couple of months has surpasses even Cristiano's. I don't know what's going on in his head but i don't remember him being like this before.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23026 on: Yesterday at 07:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:35:17 pm
hes always been focused on individual prizes, hes a forward, its how they tend to be! I guess it gets more apparent as hes got to be a bigger and bigger star, with more and more focus, but its always been how he is.  Which is why I dont quite get why its a big deal now to be honest! Loads of the best fowards in football have massive egos and an obsession for being recognised as the best, Mo is no different.

I dont see it as a big thing so long as hes getting the job done for the team (as hes done consistently since being here). 
To add to that, the best forwards in their peak years are getting shorter on time to achieve more. He's under pressure. If he doesn't get Ballon d'Or this or next year, will he ever?

I don't like the noise associated with this ramble, but it is what it is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23027 on: Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:48:19 pm
To add to that, the best forwards in their peak years are getting shorter on time to achieve more. He's under pressure. If he doesn't get Ballon d'Or this or next year, will he ever?

I don't like the noise associated with this ramble, but it is what it is.

Bro, Benzema been performing at the highest level for over a decade, he's probably the best #9 (consistency, achievements, goals etc) in history of LaLiga and never had a sniff. It's bullshit award.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23028 on: Today at 12:22:45 am »
Happy Birthday Mo.

He's 30 today.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23029 on: Today at 01:00:59 am »


Really letting himself go in his old age.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23030 on: Today at 01:05:31 am »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23031 on: Today at 01:32:54 am »
My birthday too!   :P
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23032 on: Today at 02:55:24 am »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23033 on: Today at 04:39:03 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:00:59 am


Really letting himself go in his old age.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/RPnsvvB1B1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/RPnsvvB1B1I</a>
