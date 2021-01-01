Dont think thats really true. Mane, Salah, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Rodri and probably a few others should be close contenders. If Villa hadn't conceded a third goal, and Mane had scored with his chance that went onto the post, we'd be talking about him as an absolute shoe-on for it.



Can we really use if buts and maybes as a metric to decide an award though?We would be talking him up for it but that stuff never happened, we DIDN'T win the trophy which is what makes all the difference.Benzema has had the most outstanding year out of the candidates for the award which is exactly why he will win it.The named players have been brilliant but no ones year is in the same category as Benzemas. I cant fucking stand madrid but credit where it's due. De Bruyne for example, very good season but didn't do it all season for one, didn't win anything other than the title that realistically all things considered they should be winning every year anyway when you look at what they spend.Give any of our players Benzemas season, numbers AND a league and Champions League double and you would be saying they've been robbed if they dont get it and no one else came close. There's been some very good seasons for players across europe but Benzemas has been the very top.Salah and Mane have both been class but I dont think we can really argue about them not winning it or claim they should have won it