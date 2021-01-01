« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 569 570 571 572 573 [574]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2104787 times)

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22920 on: Today at 02:33:21 am »
He loves posing shirtless, so maybe all he wants is some extra body lotions, or maybe the front face of Nivea MEN advert?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22921 on: Today at 03:54:43 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:30:23 pm
So you want to sell your car, you want £10,000 as thats the value of it given the current market, someone says theyll give you £8,000. You say no, thats too far below my valuation. Does this mean you dont really want to sell it then?

Of course not because thats not how negotiation for things works. I get people see players as ridiculously greedy and self centred but you wont take what youve been offered so you dont wanna stay is not really reality of negotiating a new contract

When someone offers you 8,000, and no one offers you 10,000, then the "market" for your car is 8.000. By definition.

No one in the marketplace cares what your valuation of something is. Things sells for whatever the buyer is willing to pay for it. Not what the seller wants for it.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:56:50 am by FLRed67 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 569 570 571 572 573 [574]   Go Up
« previous next »
 