Some of the talk is sensible but there is far too much arrogance in some. Fair enough if you sell both and expect a non competitive season. But if people think we are selling both and competing for the league then they are mad.

Maybe the people involved in running the team, think differently? There is arrogance in this absolute statement. The irony.
Maybe the people involved in running the team, think differently? There is arrogance in this absolute statement. The irony.

I was talking about the fans on here. There is nothing to suggest we want to sell both.
I was talking about the fans on here. There is nothing to suggest we want to sell both.
there is nothing to suggest we want to sell EITHER ,, It looks like its the players who want something the club is not prepared to give.. Im sure Klopp would love it if both signed an extention
there is nothing to suggest we want to sell EITHER ,, It looks like its the players who want something the club is not prepared to give.. Im sure Klopp would love it if both signed an extention
Exactly this, why anyone thinks because we can't afford to meet a players demands or if you know, the players want to leave means we want to sell both is beyond me. If mane and salah see their future elsewhere it forces our hands to either sell if possible or run their contract down.

There's also the other question around do we want players in the squad that don't want to be here. Klopp has always said this, the team always comes before any player. Mo has already apparently refused a scan on an injury this week if reports are to be believed.
As above. Why anyone would want a player in the team who doesn't want to be here is beyond me. They either believe in what Klopp is doing or they can find somewhere else to play ball.
The club will have all this info and more, we don't, it's all speculation on our part. So let's trust them to do what they think is right. Many fans will just complain either way unfortunately.
there is nothing to suggest we want to sell EITHER ,, It looks like its the players who want something the club is not prepared to give.. Im sure Klopp would love it if both signed an extention

Also, I dont think the fans want them to leave lets not forget, I suspect those who want to sell or consider so are only saying as much as they dont want the players to either leave on a free transfer or lose motivation.
End of the day he signed a contract to be a Liverpool player for x amount of years. That contract is still in place and still has time to run.

Players have left on a free before and will continue to do so. I predict the bigger players will all be free transfers the way the game is going. More money can be hidden in signing on bonuses, agent fees etc rather than having to give another club money.

If he chooses to leave when his contract is up then so be it.

Ive changed my tune but even if we could sell him - why? We would be getting a small amount of cash to only have to to and give it to another club + a load more to find a player on his level, this summer.

We should be on the lookout for the next up and coming player and do our thing, we have a year knowledge he is going.
End of the day he signed a contract to be a Liverpool player for x amount of years. That contract is still in place and still has time to run.

Players have left on a free before and will continue to do so. I predict the bigger players will all be free transfers the way the game is going. More money can be hidden in signing on bonuses, agent fees etc rather than having to give another club money.

If he chooses to leave when his contract is up then so be it.

Ive changed my tune but even if we could sell him - why? We would be getting a small amount of cash to only have to to and give it to another club + a load more to find a player on his level, this summer.

We should be on the lookout for the next up and coming player and do our thing, we have a year knowledge he is going.

This feels like 76/77 to me when we all knew Keegan was going. Now, if only we could find a Kenny Dalglish
There are all sorts of angles with Salah, more so though than Mane I believe.

What you have in Mo is one of the very best goal scorers in modern times, certainly the best I have seen in a Liverpool shirt and we have had a fair few decent strikers!

What makes Mo different to Suarez, Coutinho and Torres etc etc?  Mo wants to stay. Simple as, if he was on the lookout for another club and pushing for a move id be all in the let him go boat. If his demands are from £250k to £350k pw thats an extra £5m a year, what the actual fuck is the problem? In football terms that is literally sweet FA. On a more realistic level yes, its a horrendous amount of money to give anyone as a wage but that is sadly how the world is working now, our American owners are more than aware as baseball stars have huge contracts. If we are to stay on top of our perch we have to keep our best players, especially if they want to stay.

There is no one out there that we can buy  (for the price of Mo's wages) that will do a job that Mo will do for the team in the next 2-3 years.

Think the issue is more the reported 500k a week. He certainly could argue he is worth that given he is top 5 in the world right now. Might be only 4 or 5 clubs willing to pay that much and 2 are in Manchester :D

That might go in our favour too, lack of options but also why City may be a really option for him worryingly.
There are all sorts of angles with Salah, more so though than Mane I believe.

What you have in Mo is one of the very best goal scorers in modern times, certainly the best I have seen in a Liverpool shirt and we have had a fair few decent strikers!

What makes Mo different to Suarez, Coutinho and Torres etc etc?  Mo wants to stay. Simple as, if he was on the lookout for another club and pushing for a move id be all in the let him go boat. If his demands are from £250k to £350k pw thats an extra £5m a year, what the actual fuck is the problem? In football terms that is literally sweet FA. On a more realistic level yes, its a horrendous amount of money to give anyone as a wage but that is sadly how the world is working now, our American owners are more than aware as baseball stars have huge contracts. If we are to stay on top of our perch we have to keep our best players, especially if they want to stay.

There is no one out there that we can buy  (for the price of Mo's wages) that will do a job that Mo will do for the team in the next 2-3 years.



It's all the stuff you've not mentioned.

His age
The length of the contract
Juding his ability/contribution towards the end of that contract and whether that sees us paying a huge salary to a player that's not at the same level.
Knock on effect to other contract renewals/negotiations.
Mo wants to stay.

Does he though, really?

He's not acting like it.
There are all sorts of angles with Salah, more so though than Mane I believe.

What you have in Mo is one of the very best goal scorers in modern times, certainly the best I have seen in a Liverpool shirt and we have had a fair few decent strikers!

What makes Mo different to Suarez, Coutinho and Torres etc etc? Mo wants to stay. Simple as, if he was on the lookout for another club and pushing for a move id be all in the let him go boat. If his demands are from £250k to £350k pw thats an extra £5m a year, what the actual fuck is the problem? In football terms that is literally sweet FA. On a more realistic level yes, its a horrendous amount of money to give anyone as a wage but that is sadly how the world is working now, our American owners are more than aware as baseball stars have huge contracts. If we are to stay on top of our perch we have to keep our best players, especially if they want to stay.

There is no one out there that we can buy  (for the price of Mo's wages) that will do a job that Mo will do for the team in the next 2-3 years.

If Mo was that desperate to stay we wouldnt be having these conversations.

And time and time again....its not just increasing his salary. We dont need to look particularly far for cautionary tales about giving one player a huge bump over everyone else. Look at United. Look at Arsenal. Its all very well saying 'Its just Mo on £400k a week', but pretty soon you've got Trent wanting £300k a week when he renews, Konate wants a big bump because he's 'only' on £70k a week, Alisson, VVD and Fab are thinking 'Hang on why the fuck am I now 'only' on £180k a week?' and everyones agents are rubbing their hands together. Its why United now have the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Sancho, Varane, Martial and Rashford all on £200k plus a week.
If Mo was that desperate to stay we wouldnt be having these conversations.

And time and time again....its not just increasing his salary. We dont need to look particularly far for cautionary tales about giving one player a huge bump over everyone else. Look at United. Look at Arsenal. Its all very well saying 'Its just Mo on £400k a week', but pretty soon you've got Trent wanting £300k a week when he renews, Konate wants a big bump because he's 'only' on £70k a week, Alisson, VVD and Fab are thinking 'Hang on why the fuck am I now 'only' on £180k a week?' and everyones agents are rubbing their hands together. Its why United now have the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Sancho, Varane, Martial and Rashford all on £200k plus a week.

Exactly. Add 10 players wanting an extra £50k a week and all of a sudden its an extra £50 million a season on wages.

Heard the argument the other day that we watch football to see these players, so they deserve the money, but WE pay their wages, not the clubs - we stop buying merchandise, paying Sky and BT, stop going the game and the money vanishes. It's about time these greedy fuckers realised that and the money coming in was pumped back into supporters, cheaper tickets would be a fucking start. I've stupidly committed to taking the kids to 4 games next season, £500 fucking notes that's costing, we give giving big rises and we just have to stump up more and more money.
United have a lot of players north of 300k for this reason and then the likes of rashford on over 200k for parity. It's insane. Why they can't sell the likes of Jones or lingaard. Both over 100k and don't even play
There are all sorts of angles with Salah, more so though than Mane I believe.

What you have in Mo is one of the very best goal scorers in modern times, certainly the best I have seen in a Liverpool shirt and we have had a fair few decent strikers!

What makes Mo different to Suarez, Coutinho and Torres etc etc?  Mo wants to stay. Simple as, if he was on the lookout for another club and pushing for a move id be all in the let him go boat. If his demands are from £250k to £350k pw thats an extra £5m a year, what the actual fuck is the problem? In football terms that is literally sweet FA. On a more realistic level yes, its a horrendous amount of money to give anyone as a wage but that is sadly how the world is working now, our American owners are more than aware as baseball stars have huge contracts. If we are to stay on top of our perch we have to keep our best players, especially if they want to stay.

There is no one out there that we can buy  (for the price of Mo's wages) that will do a job that Mo will do for the team in the next 2-3 years.

What about the knock on effect of his wage increase, how would you deal with that? The money has to come from somewhere.
Yep, agree with the entire point that once 1 player has set a president, others would follow. Its a pretty tricky situation for the club but it makes a pretty penny to, am sure if that. Just think that the days of huge transfer fees are drawing to a close as players chose to run down contracts and demand more for their services.
Yep, agree with the entire point that once 1 player has set a president, others would follow. Its a pretty tricky situation for the club but it makes a pretty penny to, am sure if that. Just think that the days of huge transfer fees are drawing to a close as players chose to run down contracts and demand more for their services.

Yep, the oil states or the Govt funded clubs, in this case Qatar and Real Madrid, have fucked it up with the money they were prepared to lash at Mbappe. All the agents have clocked now that if they have a player on their books, run the contract down and then start a bidding war for a multi million signing on fee. Transfer fees will disappear and clubs will go to the wall the way this is going. It'll be nothing but 5 or 6 oil clubs playing each other 10 times a season, that is all that will be left of the game.
75.6% of Hindi-speaking Uraguayanese disagree. That's only 100K - and you know what happens at 100K.

Hindi-speaking Uraguayanese can't read.
Does he though, really?

He's not acting like it.

How though?

What does acting like it look like in the current scenario?
How though?

What does acting like it look like in the current scenario?

Quite simple really. If he wants to stay then just sign.
Quite simple really. If he wants to stay then just sign.

So you want to sell your car, you want £10,000 as thats the value of it given the current market, someone says theyll give you £8,000. You say no, thats too far below my valuation. Does this mean you dont really want to sell it then?

Of course not because thats not how negotiation for things works. I get people see players as ridiculously greedy and self centred but you wont take what youve been offered so you dont wanna stay is not really reality of negotiating a new contract

If its true that he's open to a 2 year extension I have absolutely no idea why this isn't done yet
If its true that he's open to a 2 year extension I have absolutely no idea why this isn't done yet

Bet you it's something weird - like a 2 year extension - with a low release clause of 50m after next year....(which I'd consider).
Bet you it's something weird - like a 2 year extension - with a low release clause of 50m after next year....(which I'd consider).

I mean so would I given we're currently set to lose him for nothing
So you want to sell your car, you want £10,000 as thats the value of it given the current market, someone says theyll give you £8,000. You say no, thats too far below my valuation. Does this mean you dont really want to sell it then?

Of course not because thats not how negotiation for things works. I get people see players as ridiculously greedy and self centred but you wont take what youve been offered so you dont wanna stay is not really reality of negotiating a new contract



Except he's already pulling between £300 and £400k a week with us, that's 20 YEARS wages for most people in the ground, in a week, so when a player is saying no to another contract for around those wages, it'll always translate as they don't want to sign. Just how much money do these players need?

I'm 55, £250k allows me to retire now, that's  about 13 hours pay for these players.
Except he's already pulling between £300 and £400k a week with us, that's 20 YEARS wages for most people in the ground, in a week, so when a player is saying no to another contract for around those wages, it'll always translate as they don't want to sign. Just how much money do these players need?

Speaking from the position of an average person doesnt make reality change though. Who the fuck knows what he does with what he earns and what his plans are. Yes to the average normal football fan its a complete different world but that doesnt change the fact you wont take what we offer so you dont want to stay isnt actual reality of it. The thing is there are plenty of negotiations where contracts arent signed instantly, its far from as simple as not paying or accepting = you dont want it. Flip it, we wont pay what he wants so does that mean we dont want Salah here? No, its we dont want to renew on those specific terms, the same principals apply both ways. Do Bayern not really want Mane because they bid below what we want? No, again its negotiation terrible negotiation on their part but it still isnt as simple as suggested.

I dont think footballers should earn as much as they do but to lay all of the blame at their feet is misguided. These issues are out of control but the same ones lambasting the money and issues continue to contribute to it, its not JUST the players being greedy which is how many fans seem to want to frame it. I dont feel sorry for the players but the youre a villain if you dare not just take whatever youre offered has to come with some kind of perspective surely. If he doesnt want to sign the contract thats been offered then thats on him, but it doesnt mean he wants to leave, compromising on your own value comes in many forms and the magnification of the financial side seems to make the same principals not mean anything.

Most people who dont have access to things insist they would do x y and z but its easy to from a far inferior financial position. How many people realistically turn down pay raises when people they see as inferior in the same work are earning more?

My family are from a pretty poor country and I work in a competitive industry, never been a greedy person and I help people as much as I can, great earning potential in my industry and if I get the chance to earn in line with people of a similar ability, more so if some peoples work/ability is inferior to my own and they earn more, I am going to negotiate for parity if the opportunity arises, I could help so many and do so much to prevent people from going through the difficulty I had to growing up with little to nothing, the more I make the more I can do and the more people I can help. This isnt true for all players and some just want to buy buy buy material things but there are some who genuinely want to provide and make differences, it seems like the difference in money is small at those levels but sometimes it really isnt.

Like I said we dont know what Salah does with his money and it could be that he isnt one of those looking to use his money to help others but at the same time it doesnt always just come down to pure greed and having a value for yourself and your ability and work is not wrong or unreasonable, regardless of what the average fan says they would do thoeretically
If Mo was that desperate to stay we wouldnt be having these conversations.

And time and time again....its not just increasing his salary. We dont need to look particularly far for cautionary tales about giving one player a huge bump over everyone else. Look at United. Look at Arsenal. Its all very well saying 'Its just Mo on £400k a week', but pretty soon you've got Trent wanting £300k a week when he renews, Konate wants a big bump because he's 'only' on £70k a week, Alisson, VVD and Fab are thinking 'Hang on why the fuck am I now 'only' on £180k a week?' and everyones agents are rubbing their hands together. Its why United now have the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Sancho, Varane, Martial and Rashford all on £200k plus a week.

Playing devils advocate here as I agree with you sentiment but football clubs are not bubbles. Theres nothing stopping Trent or VVD already saying x player at y club is on zK a week and I want the same, if reports are to be believed thats exactly what Mo is doing. Hes not comparing himself to players at LFC, hes comparing himself to players at other clubs and saying I want the same.
Playing devils advocate here as I agree with you sentiment but football clubs are not bubbles. Theres nothing stopping Trent or VVD already saying x player at y club is on zK a week and I want the same, if reports are to be believed thats exactly what Mo is doing. Hes not comparing himself to players at LFC, hes comparing himself to players at other clubs and saying I want the same.

There's not, but the reply to them I imagine would be the same as Mo. We're not an oil sports washer. Its a lot, lot easier to push for a payrise if you're comparing yourself to someone at your own club instead of someone at a different club.
Playing devils advocate here as I agree with you sentiment but football clubs are not bubbles. Theres nothing stopping Trent or VVD already saying x player at y club is on zK a week and I want the same, if reports are to be believed thats exactly what Mo is doing. Hes not comparing himself to players at LFC, hes comparing himself to players at other clubs and saying I want the same.
and he is entitled to do that. But if it break OUR structure then the fans should side with the clubs decision.
Haven't seen it mentioned but I think we should pay him what he wants, whats the worst that could happen?
Haven't seen it mentioned but I think we should pay him what he wants, whats the worst that could happen?

We completely break our wage structure.
Haven't seen it mentioned but I think we should pay him what he wants, whats the worst that could happen?

Fishing..............?
Haven't seen it mentioned but I think we should pay him what he wants, whats the worst that could happen?

We fans know what he wants. At least that's what he said.
Fishing..............?
Clue was in the first 4 words ;D seems like someone pokes their head out with that statement every 2-3 pages just to start the circular argument again, thought I'd leep it going!
Yeah feels like these chats just need a summarising set of bullet points :D
Does he though, really?

He's not acting like it.
you (we) are supposed to know the answer to that.
you (we) are supposed to know the answer to that.
Well, you know when your wife/girlfriend sits quietly on the sofa without saying a word. you ask her "what's wrong" and she says "nothing"? That's the Salah story.
Thats beside the point. 10k a month in theory is more then enough to live on...he's worth a lot more then that and feels he should be paid like his peers.

I dont see the issue.

Hes not worth more than that. He believes he is because of what his peers are being paid by sportswashers. He and they are not worth that. Its utter madness.
