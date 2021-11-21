Except he's already pulling between £300 and £400k a week with us, that's 20 YEARS wages for most people in the ground, in a week, so when a player is saying no to another contract for around those wages, it'll always translate as they don't want to sign. Just how much money do these players need?



Speaking from the position of an average person doesnt make reality change though. Who the fuck knows what he does with what he earns and what his plans are. Yes to the average normal football fan its a complete different world but that doesnt change the fact you wont take what we offer so you dont want to stay isnt actual reality of it. The thing is there are plenty of negotiations where contracts arent signed instantly, its far from as simple as not paying or accepting = you dont want it. Flip it, we wont pay what he wants so does that mean we dont want Salah here? No, its we dont want to renew on those specific terms, the same principals apply both ways. Do Bayern not really want Mane because they bid below what we want? No, again its negotiation terrible negotiation on their part but it still isnt as simple as suggested.I dont think footballers should earn as much as they do but to lay all of the blame at their feet is misguided. These issues are out of control but the same ones lambasting the money and issues continue to contribute to it, its not JUST the players being greedy which is how many fans seem to want to frame it. I dont feel sorry for the players but the youre a villain if you dare not just take whatever youre offered has to come with some kind of perspective surely. If he doesnt want to sign the contract thats been offered then thats on him, but it doesnt mean he wants to leave, compromising on your own value comes in many forms and the magnification of the financial side seems to make the same principals not mean anything.Most people who dont have access to things insist they would do x y and z but its easy to from a far inferior financial position. How many people realistically turn down pay raises when people they see as inferior in the same work are earning more?My family are from a pretty poor country and I work in a competitive industry, never been a greedy person and I help people as much as I can, great earning potential in my industry and if I get the chance to earn in line with people of a similar ability, more so if some peoples work/ability is inferior to my own and they earn more, I am going to negotiate for parity if the opportunity arises, I could help so many and do so much to prevent people from going through the difficulty I had to growing up with little to nothing, the more I make the more I can do and the more people I can help. This isnt true for all players and some just want to buy buy buy material things but there are some who genuinely want to provide and make differences, it seems like the difference in money is small at those levels but sometimes it really isnt.Like I said we dont know what Salah does with his money and it could be that he isnt one of those looking to use his money to help others but at the same time it doesnt always just come down to pure greed and having a value for yourself and your ability and work is not wrong or unreasonable, regardless of what the average fan says they would do thoeretically