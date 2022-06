There is more than one way to skin a cat though. City have basically just won the League whilst using Jesus as an occasional Striker. We could tweak the system and come up with a way of playing that shares the goals around.



You are right but many would argue they didnít win the Champions league for that very same reason, theyíve got Haaland and Alvarez now so itís about progressing not regressing, also worth remembering that City were also after Kane last season, so itís been on Guardiola mind that they need to bolster the attacking options regardless of their success.Against this city, against the likes of Madrid, we wonít win the league or CL if we donít have a start attacking option on the level of De Bruyne or Benzema, however we want to skint the cat the notion remains that we need an attacker on the level of a Salah to win the big trophies, we fall short at times even with him in our side let alone replacing him with a lesser player.