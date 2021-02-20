Whatever anyone says, whether you agree or not, a striker will always earm more money than any other position.
It's not disrespecting Ali or VVD or Fab to say that they are not worth £400k but Mo is (in footballing terms). Its just the way it is.
I don't like it one bit, but taking the morale high ground & playing Mr Accountant won't keep us competing. We proved that when we spent £70m on the world's best goalkeeper and the world's best CB.
If you want the world's best players, you have to pay the money & if your strategy is to buy low & develop them into world class superstars, at least have a strategy in place to enable you to keep them when they are world's class. Otherwise what's the point?