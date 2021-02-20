« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22840 on: Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 09:46:42 pm
When was the last time we did that? It's not how we operate, so again it's a little odd we are expecting us to go splash 300k plus on a salah replacement.

Dont think anyone is expecting it. Hence i would rather just keep Salah so we at least get a world class player for one more season.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22841 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm
Of course not a shite salary, but is not getting you many of the worlds elite attacking talent.
But isn't the point to sign a top level prospect near but not at his prime time and develop him past that threshold? Examples: Torres, Suarez, Coutinho, in the past, Bobby, Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz currently.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22842 on: Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm
But isn't the point to sign a top level prospect near but not at his prime time and develop him past that threshold? Examples: Torres, Suarez, Coutinho, in the past, Bobby, Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz currently.

Oh yeah absolutely, thats our model and is why I couldnt believe the Mbappe talk.

But it also means we are likely getting a worse player than Salah for next season if we replaced him. I want to win the league so I would rather keep him and have the strongest team we can muster.


WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22843 on: Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm
Dont think anyone is expecting it. Hence i would rather just keep Salah so we at least get a world class player for one more season.
That is the most likely outcome. Makes most sense for Salah, financially and he gets to choose his destination. Players often have the power these days.

Whether he leaves now or next year though the model that brought us success is the one we follow


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22844 on: Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
Oh yeah absolutely, thats our model and is why I couldnt believe the Mbappe talk.

But it also means we are likely getting a worse player than Salah for next season if we replaced him. I want to win the league so I would rather keep him and have the strongest team we can muster.
Salah is staying, I thought. We'll likely lose him on a free, but he said it himself. So the player coming in will be either in preparation for that or as Mane's replacement (who was Diaz, I thought).



Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22845 on: Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
Oh yeah absolutely, thats our model and is why I couldnt believe the Mbappe talk.

But it also means we are likely getting a worse player than Salah for next season if we replaced him. I want to win the league so I would rather keep him and have the strongest team we can muster.

Not worth the hassle of the circus to be honest. Take the money we'd get for him now and invest in in players who actually want to stay and have success with us.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22846 on: Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm
Not worth the hassle of the circus to be honest. Take the money we'd get for him now and invest in in players who actually want to stay and have success with us.

 
A league title is worth the hassle and circus. Not that having Salah guarantees it, but it gives us a better chance.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22847 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm
Not worth the hassle of the circus to be honest. Take the money we'd get for him now and invest in in players who actually want to stay and have success with us.
What money? Has anyone inquired about him? And are we going to push him out the door?



WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22848 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
It's certainly tricky. If used correctly any money could mean we stay competitive for the next 4 to 5 years (like the coutinho sale). Might be all or nothing if we keep mo. If it doesn't work out next season then what? Certainly an interesting football discussion. More so than just pay him what he wants bore fest


Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22849 on: Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
It's certainly tricky. If used correctly any money could mean we stay competitive for the next 4 to 5 years (like the coutinho sale). Might be all or nothing if we keep mo. If it doesn't work out next season then what? Certainly an interesting football discussion. More so than just pay him what he wants bore fest

Winning trophies is what enables you to stay competitive, were at a different place to when we sold Coutinho and less obvious holes to cover in our team.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22850 on: Yesterday at 10:13:32 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
It's certainly tricky. If used correctly any money could mean we stay competitive for the next 4 to 5 years (like the coutinho sale). Might be all or nothing if we keep mo. If it doesn't work out next season then what? Certainly an interesting football discussion. More so than just pay him what he wants bore fest

Thing is, how much do we get for him this summer? Also considering our likely expenditure to be that 40-60m mark, surely a loss of that is something that wouldnt wound us too badly financially?


amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22851 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm »
Fuck losing Mane and Salah in the same Summer. Mental talk.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22852 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
Fuck losing Mane and Salah in the same Summer. Mental talk.

Some of the talk is sensible but there is far too much arrogance in some. Fair enough if you sell both and expect a non competitive season. But if people think we are selling both and competing for the league then they are mad.


WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22853 on: Yesterday at 10:25:41 pm »
Why the question would be should we gamble on salah for one more season or try to reinvest to stay competitive for the seasons after that.

Again it's not as straightforward as just keep Salah and it's not as straightforward as just sell him either. Not many clubs will pay the wages he is after


67CherryRed

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22854 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm »
I genuinely don't understand how there's still people struggling to understand that a club can't sell a player who doesn't want to be sold. Look at Phil Jones, Winston Bogarde, I'm sure there's other examples.

Mo doesn't want to leave. There's been nothing to suggest we want him to leave. Therefore, he stays next season. That's it.


WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22855 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm
I genuinely don't understand how there's still people struggling to understand that a club can't sell a player who doesn't want to be sold. Look at Phil Jones, Winston Bogarde, I'm sure there's other examples.

Mo doesn't want to leave. There's been nothing to suggest we want him to leave. Therefore, he stays next season. That's it.
pretty much this, players have most of the power these days.


Always_A_Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22856 on: Yesterday at 11:02:27 pm »
Whatever anyone says, whether you agree or not, a striker will always earm more money than any other position.

It's not disrespecting Ali or VVD or Fab to say that they are not worth £400k but Mo is (in footballing terms). Its just the way it is.

I don't like it one bit, but taking the morale high ground & playing Mr Accountant won't keep us competing. We proved that when we spent £70m on the world's best goalkeeper and the world's best CB.

If you want the world's best players, you have to pay the money & if your strategy is to buy low & develop them into world class superstars, at least have a strategy in place to enable you to keep them when they are world's class. Otherwise what's the point?

Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22857 on: Yesterday at 11:02:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm

 
A league title is worth the hassle and circus. Not that having Salah guarantees it, but it gives us a better chance.

If he signed a new contract sure it does, but a player on his way out the door nah it doesn't.

I only want players that want to stay with us but hey that's just me.


WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22858 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:02:27 pm
Whatever anyone says, whether you agree or not, a striker will always earm more money than any other position.

It's not disrespecting Ali or VVD or Fab to say that they are not worth £400k but Mo is (in footballing terms). Its just the way it is.

I don't like it one bit, but taking the morale high ground & playing Mr Accountant won't keep us competing. We proved that when we spent £70m on the world's best goalkeeper and the world's best CB.

If you want the world's best players, you have to pay the money & if your strategy is to buy low & develop them into world class superstars, at least have a strategy in place to enable you to keep them when they are world's class. Otherwise what's the point?

but those players were bought on lower wages within our structure. Fees don't affect that. We will pay what we deem fit to buy the player we target. The wages however always have fit within our structure. Look at the wages. Thiago, a world class cm came in right underneath van dijk. If he wanted more  like werner did wanting 250k we say no thanks

It's not about disrespecting, look at any club, nowhere does the top earner earn double the second top earner. So whether it be this season or next everyone else will demand more to bring them closer to mo.

Ultimately I trust the club with our recent track record to do what they think is right. Keep mo another year or possibly sell if it gets them their replacements. They've earned our trust in them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm by WillG.LFC »


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22859 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 05:59:40 pm

the lack of goals here is alarming


Funnily enough Jota, Firmino and Dias have 54 goals between them this season which happens to be exactly the same as Salah and Mane (Yes, I know there are 3 of them)



Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22860 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm
pretty much this, players have most of the power these days.

thats how it should be. Hes an employee with a contract not a commodity we can choose to sell to the highest bidder. Real Madrid could bid £500m, but it is meaningless unless Salah wanted to move. Thats not power, its basic rights.



Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22861 on: Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm
pretty much this, players have most of the power these days.


The only power you have is to say to the player that they will not feature or in the worst cases make them train with the kids, that's what has happened in some other cases. It won't happen with Salah but it might be if we bring in someone of quality his guaranteed place is threatened and this would impact on the sort of wage he could command. Just look how quickly Aubameyang went from Arsenal's top player to someone nobody really wanted when he and the club fell out.


It's all about power and money really, less so at Liverpool, but players and the club have it more in their mind than we think it



WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22862 on: Yesterday at 11:20:46 pm »
I doubt players are ever sold to the highest bidder as they have to agree a contract. Players like mo have the power to choose where they go and when they go. Let's not confuse that with basic rights.


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22863 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm
thats how it should be. Hes an employee with a contract not a commodity we can choose to sell to the highest bidder. Real Madrid could bid £500m, but it is meaningless unless Salah wanted to move. Thats not power, its basic rights.


It's a risk though for the player, a serious injury then they go from £300k a week to possibly nothing at all.



Always_A_Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22864 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
but those players were bought on lower wages within our structure. Fees don't affect that. We will pay what we deem fit to buy the player we target. The wages however always have fit within our structure. Look at the wages. Thiago, a world class cm came in right underneath van dijk. If he wanted more  like werner did wanting 250k we say no thanks

It's not about disrespecting, look at any club, nowhere does the top earner earn double the second top earner. So whether it be this season or next everyone else will demand more to bring them closer to mo.

Ultimately I trust the club with our recent track record to do what they think is right. Keep mo another year or possibly sell if it gets them their replacements. They've earned our trust in them.

With the sucess we've had in the last 4 years, coupled with the increased revenue through the sponsorships deals we have, should that structure not increase to accommodate the increase in status?

I trust Klopp & the scouting team wholeheartedly, but I'd be absolutely gobsmacked if they believe it's a good thing to lose a player of Mo's quality, particularly if we were to lose him on a free

Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22865 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm

It's a risk though for the player, a serious injury then they go from £300k a week to possibly nothing at all.
think that's why our approach has been to offer less than Mo wants but over more years. So he still gets a lot but within a more feasible range. Guess that's his gamble in all this, sign a deal here or wait it out a year for a mega contract elsewhere.

Might be a case of there only being 3 or 4 clubs who can afford 500k a week and they may not be able to till next summer. Psg have messi at the moment, barca still trying to sort their wages out, Madrid probably can do now.


WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22866 on: Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm
With the sucess we've had in the last 4 years, coupled with the increased revenue through the sponsorships deals we have, should that structure not increase to accommodate the increase in status?

I trust Klopp & the scouting team wholeheartedly, but I'd be absolutely gobsmacked if they believe it's a good thing to lose a player of Mo's quality, particularly if we were to lose him on a free
well again, we have no idea the impact of covid, stadium costs, transfer kitties etc but the club do. So again why on earth would I judge their decision given they have all the facts and we don't, plus how well their decision making has been in recent years.
.
Just saying we did well so we should pay more is a simplistic view of a complex situation


west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22867 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Some of the talk is sensible but there is far too much arrogance in some. Fair enough if you sell both and expect a non competitive season. But if people think we are selling both and competing for the league then they are mad.

Surely it depends on who they are replaced by if they both go?

Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22868 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm »
Salahs said hes staying, hes got a contract  so why is all the discussion in this thread about him leaving this summer? - its not happening


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22869 on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
Surely it depends on who they are replaced by if they both go?

Of course, but how many attackers are there as good as them?


amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22870 on: Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm
Salahs said hes staying, hes got a contract  so why is all the discussion in this thread about him leaving this summer? - its not happening

Some people in here clearly think selling a player against their will is an easy thing to do.

I understand the fear of Salah leaving for nothing, and certainly if he went to a league rival he'd tarnish some of his legacy, but that doesn't mean the fans should turn on him right now. He's a professional player that is always hungry to break records. I don't see that changing next season and we'll need him on top form if we want to compete for the big trophies again.


Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22871 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm

The only power you have is to say to the player that they will not feature or in the worst cases make them train with the kids, that's what has happened in some other cases. It won't happen with Salah but it might be if we bring in someone of quality his guaranteed place is threatened and this would impact on the sort of wage he could command. Just look how quickly Aubameyang went from Arsenal's top player to someone nobody really wanted when he and the club fell out.


It's all about power and money really, less so at Liverpool, but players and the club have it more in their mind than we think it

What player will threaten Salahs place?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22872 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
Surely it depends on who they are replaced by if they both go?

There are a handful of players who could replace Salah, and most of them earn more wages or are 30+.

Were dealing with a player who can simultaneously top the goal scoring and assists charts at the same time, how many players have the capacity to do that within he next season?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22873 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm
Of course, but how many attackers are there as good as them?

Benzema Mbappe Lewandowski Neymar Kane thats all I can think of.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,803
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22874 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Benzema Mbappe Lewandowski Neymar Kane thats all I can think of.

Would you have put either Mane or Salah in that top bracket of players in the world before they signed for us? Im not having a dig at anyone or saying you dont, but have faith in the recruitment team that they know what they are doing, or moreover Klopps ability to turn good players into great players.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22875 on: Today at 12:34:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:27:28 am
Would you have put either Mane or Salah in that top bracket of players in the world before they signed for us? Im not having a dig at anyone or saying you dont, but have faith in the recruitment team that they know what they are doing, or moreover Klopps ability to turn good players into great players.

No but the likelihood of a player for example coming in his first season like Salah did and breaking the PL record is incredibly unlikely, even then Salah performances already had him as one of the top wide players in the world, who probably due to the league he was playing in went somewhat under the radar.



Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22876 on: Today at 01:07:05 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm
With the sucess we've had in the last 4 years, coupled with the increased revenue through the sponsorships deals we have, should that structure not increase to accommodate the increase in status?

I trust Klopp & the scouting team wholeheartedly, but I'd be absolutely gobsmacked if they believe it's a good thing to lose a player of Mo's quality, particularly if we were to lose him on a free

The structure has increased.  We are one of the highest spenders on wages in world football. 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22877 on: Today at 01:32:33 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:34:14 am
No but the likelihood of a player for example coming in his first season like Salah did and breaking the PL record is incredibly unlikely, even then Salah performances already had him as one of the top wide players in the world, who probably due to the league he was playing in went somewhat under the radar.


There is more than one way to skin a cat though. City have basically just won the League whilst using Jesus as an occasional Striker. We could tweak the system and come up with a way of playing that shares the goals around.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22878 on: Today at 01:51:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:32:33 am
There is more than one way to skin a cat though. City have basically just won the League whilst using Jesus as an occasional Striker. We could tweak the system and come up with a way of playing that shares the goals around.

You are right but many would argue they didnt win the Champions league for that very same reason, theyve got Haaland and Alvarez now so its about progressing not regressing, also worth remembering that City were also after Kane last season, so its been on Guardiola mind that they need to bolster the attacking options regardless of their success.

Against this city, against the likes of Madrid, we wont win the league or CL if we dont have a start attacking option on the level of De Bruyne or Benzema, however we want to skint the cat the notion remains that we need an attacker on the level of a Salah to win the big trophies, we fall short at times even with him in our side let alone replacing him with a lesser player.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22879 on: Today at 01:58:31 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:51:20 am
You are right but many would argue they didnt win the Champions league for that very same reason, theyve got Haaland and Alvarez now so its about progressing not regressing, also worth remembering that City were also after Kane last season, so its been on Guardiola mind that they need to bolster the attacking options regardless of their success.

Against this city, against the likes of Madrid, we wont win the league or CL if we dont have a start attacking option on the level of De Bruyne or Benzema, however we want to skint the cat the notion remains that we need an attacker on the level of a Salah to win the big trophies, we fall short at times even with him in our side let alone replacing him with a lesser player.

The thing is though Benzema only really stepped up to the plate and became elite level after Ronaldo left. Madrid probably thought they needed an attacker of the level of Ronaldo to win the big trophies. We probably thought we needed an elite level player like Coutinho but others blossomed when he left.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
