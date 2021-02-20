There is more than one way to skin a cat though. City have basically just won the League whilst using Jesus as an occasional Striker. We could tweak the system and come up with a way of playing that shares the goals around.



You are right but many would argue they didnt win the Champions league for that very same reason, theyve got Haaland and Alvarez now so its about progressing not regressing, also worth remembering that City were also after Kane last season, so its been on Guardiola mind that they need to bolster the attacking options regardless of their success.Against this city, against the likes of Madrid, we wont win the league or CL if we dont have a start attacking option on the level of De Bruyne or Benzema, however we want to skint the cat the notion remains that we need an attacker on the level of a Salah to win the big trophies, we fall short at times even with him in our side let alone replacing him with a lesser player.