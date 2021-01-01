Based on his form since returning from AFCON he's not worth £400k a week. Perhaps he's peaked and teams have worked him out a little more than was the case before?



My understanding is we've made him an offer that would make him the best paid player in the history of the club. If that isn't acceptable so be it, not much more we can do.



We've arguably had his best years (same as Mane) and don't need a season of snide remarks from his agent and continual speculation. Every press conference will be dominated by Salah talk.



Sell him this summer. We've lost players before and survived.



Top scorer and assists in the PL.He was a 10/10 keeper performance away from winning us the European cup and scoring in his second final.His best years could be the next couple. The greats are now playing their best well into their 30s. Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski. He looks after himself as good as any of them and doesn't drink. There's also 5 subs now so players will get rested much more. I maintain its a ridiculous decision not to pay him 400k (parity with the best in this league, much less than PSG are paying their forwards).If the difference between him staying or going is failure to give him the wages saved on our dead wood, then its a massive mistake.