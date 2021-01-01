« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:56:17 pm
If we start the season with


Allison
Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Konate Robertson
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Jota Firmino Diaz


Kelleher Gomez Matip Henderson Milner Jones Elliot Minimino Carvalho Tsimikas


I won't cry but I suspect it will be better than that, club comes first


the lack of goals here is alarming
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 12:57:33 pm
Based on his form since returning from AFCON he's not worth £400k a week. Perhaps he's peaked and teams have worked him out a little more than was the case before?

My understanding is we've made him an offer that would make him the best paid player in the history of the club. If that isn't acceptable so be it, not much more we can do.

We've arguably had his best years (same as Mane) and don't need a season of snide remarks from his agent and continual speculation. Every press conference will be dominated by Salah talk.

Sell him this summer. We've lost players before and survived.

Top scorer and assists in the PL.  ;D

He was a 10/10 keeper performance away from winning us the European cup and scoring in his second final.

His best years could be the next couple. The greats are now playing their best well into their 30s. Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski. He looks after himself as good as any of them and doesn't drink. There's also 5 subs now so players will get rested much more. I maintain its a ridiculous decision not to pay him 400k (parity with the best in this league, much less than PSG are paying their forwards).

If the difference between him staying or going is failure to give him the wages saved on our dead wood, then its a massive mistake.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:13:45 pm
I maintain its a ridiculous decision not to pay him 400k (parity with the best in this league, much less than PSG are paying their forwards).


Paying any footballer 400k a week is insanity and I don't care what PSG are paying anyone.
