Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 07:36:00 am
Nope.

The team of players and the coaching staff and the fans are the star of this team.

For some reason, people think football is like men's singles tennis. Or a lounge act in Vegas.  Some kind of one-man show.

Even people who run clubs, whom you would presume should know better, get caught in the hype and frenzy over money that has descended on football. 

So year after year you have the predictable, toxic situations, created over and over again, with a club desperately trying to get rid of a player on huge wages who has become a distraction and albatross around their necks.

Ozill at Arsenal
Sanchez at United
Ronaldo at Juventus
Pogba at United
Bale at Real
De Jong at Barcelona
Neymar at PSG
Etc
Etc
Etc

FSG need to "give him what he wants" like they need a hole in the head.  Sure way to ruin the club.

Or do you think Sadio Mane's behaviour has nothing to do with the kind of money that he saw Salah demanding from LFC?

 ;D

Salah is clearly the star of this team. He's the star of the PL. No one is close to his goal/assist record for us since 2018.

He's asking for similar to what other top players earn in the PL if reports are right.... 400k pw. He's clearly worth that.

We'd be insane if he wanted to earn what PSG pay out to their stars. But he isn't asking for those levels.

It's ridiculous to say he isn't the star of the team. We can't big him up as the best player in the world all season and then try and down play his worth/standing. Sometimes the club get it right, sometimes they get it wrong.

Mane isn't worth parity with Salah, because he doesn't hit the same numbers. You tell Mane this and offer him an increase but not the same terms as Mo. If he isn't happy then you find a solution. The same goes for anyone else unless they too start bagging 45 goals/assists seasons. What a lovely problem to have at that point though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
We've a year of these stories and speculations, can't wait.

We need to force his hand but it's not Klopp's style, unless he signs i don't see this ending well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
If this is true we should be able to make some sort of complaint against Barcelona.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/mohamed-salah-liverpool-transfers-contract-27161150
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Feels like the beginning of the end. Itll be a terrible shame if his time here becomes tainted to any degree.
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:41:33 am
If this is true we should be able to make some sort of complaint against Barcelona.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/mohamed-salah-liverpool-transfers-contract-27161150

Nice weather, lots more in wages.

Shit team shit fans and rookie manager.

Pros snd cons.

Not much we can do if he doesnt want to stay
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I wonder how many cautionary tales there need to be with Barca before they stop being able to attract top players :D Absolutely mental that the likes of Lewandowski and now apparently Mo are looking at them going 'Yeah that'll do me'
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
There is nothing wrong in holding out for wages which is close to the market standard. Attackers generally tend to get paid the highest.

We cannot match the insane wage bills of Psg, city, united or madrid but there should atleast be a proper effort to retain our best attacking player who wants to stay. I believe Salah would accept something in the range that Kane is currently getting.   
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Wonder would the useless c*nts over at UEFA actually do anything if someone presented them with proof that a player has been illegally approached.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 10:56:09 am
There is nothing wrong in holding out for wages which is close to the market standard. Attackers generally tend to get paid the highest.

We cannot match the insane wage bills of Psg, city, united or madrid but there should atleast be a proper effort to retain our best attacking player who wants to stay. I believe Salah would accept something in the range that Kane is currently getting.   

£1 million a month plus bonuses not enough to live on then?
Scouse not English

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 10:56:09 am
There is nothing wrong in holding out for wages which is close to the market standard. Attackers generally tend to get paid the highest.

We cannot match the insane wage bills of Psg, city, united or madrid but there should atleast be a proper effort to retain our best attacking player who wants to stay. I believe Salah would accept something in the range that Kane is currently getting.

Mo himself said "Its not about money" so if its not money what is it ??!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I hate us being embroiled in a soap opera about our players.

Fucking hate it.


We had a period where we were great at just getting the business done quietly and quickly without a saga played out in the media. It was brilliant.

Now the Mane story seems likely to rumble on, and that's potentially a brief ditty compared to how the Salah shitfest is shaping up.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 11:06:48 am
Wonder would the useless c*nts over at UEFA actually do anything if someone presented them with proof that a player has been illegally approached.


UEFA take action against Barca? You're joking, right?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:41:33 am
If this is true we should be able to make some sort of complaint against Barcelona.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/mohamed-salah-liverpool-transfers-contract-27161150

Maybe hell be able to finally afford to get his windscreen fixed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:22:59 am
I hate us being embroiled in a soap opera about our players.

Fucking hate it.


We had a period where we were great at just getting the business done quietly and quickly without a saga played out in the media. It was brilliant.

Now the Mane story seems likely to rumble on, and that's potentially a brief ditty compared to how the Salah shitfest is shaping up.



Is annoying but once the season starts, I don't think it'll affect anyone. Mane will likely be gone by then and I would think it'd be accepted that Salah will leave in 2023 and everyone will just be focused on bringing home 20 + 7.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:22:52 am
Mo himself said "Its not about money" so if its not money what is it ??!!

I suppose the complication is that status & value are nowadays measured in monetary terms - I can't really see why it'd be some sort of frivolous 'spend-ability' that players would be pursuing, but unfortunately that's the yardstick. Complicated further by the agents and their desire to earn and demonstrate their 'portfolios.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:41:33 am
If this is true we should be able to make some sort of complaint against Barcelona.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/mohamed-salah-liverpool-transfers-contract-27161150

This is written by the same John Richardson who claimed a deal was basically done a month or so ago?

I said he was full of shit then when it was good news and Ill say hes full of shit now that its bad news.

Youve got to admire the sheer gall of penning a story in the Sunday rags which is utter bollocks, then using said bullshit story 2 months later to pen an equally baseless story stating the complete opposite and using the fact that it didnt come off as authority for the point.

Fucking footy journos are mostly full of total shit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I'm with Nobby here it can have a negative impact on the club all this will he won't he stay etc.

He can get more money elsewhere we all know that but will he enjoy the same success with a team set up for him ?

I'm old school if you want to leave just say so then we know where we stand all this crap like "The fans know what I want" err no we dont we can only guess.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:41:33 am
If this is true we should be able to make some sort of complaint against Barcelona.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/mohamed-salah-liverpool-transfers-contract-27161150

Just hope this is settled before the start of the new season. If he can't accept our offer, then sell him now. I just hate the sideshow with agents, lies, disrespecting Klopp, etc. For me its very simple, he has demands and we have a wage-structure. Apparently these two things doesnt match, which is fair enough, then we seperate in peace, but leave the threats, lies, agents  out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:47:26 am

I'm old school if you want to leave just say so then we know where we stand all this crap like "The fans know what I want" err no we dont we can only guess.

Maybe he meant that 60-70% of Egyptians know what he wants?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:21:34 pm
Maybe he meant that 60-70% of Egyptians know what he wants?

Maybe at least Sadio was clear on that !!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:41:10 am
;D

Salah is clearly the star of this team. He's the star of the PL. No one is close to his goal/assist record for us since 2018.

He's asking for similar to what other top players earn in the PL if reports are right.... 400k pw. He's clearly worth that.

We'd be insane if he wanted to earn what PSG pay out to their stars. But he isn't asking for those levels.

It's ridiculous to say he isn't the star of the team. We can't big him up as the best player in the world all season and then try and down play his worth/standing. Sometimes the club get it right, sometimes they get it wrong.

Mane isn't worth parity with Salah, because he doesn't hit the same numbers. You tell Mane this and offer him an increase but not the same terms as Mo. If he isn't happy then you find a solution. The same goes for anyone else unless they too start bagging 45 goals/assists seasons. What a lovely problem to have at that point though.

Based on his form since returning from AFCON he's not worth £400k a week. Perhaps he's peaked and teams have worked him out a little more than was the case before?

My understanding is we've made him an offer that would make him the best paid player in the history of the club. If that isn't acceptable so be it, not much more we can do.

We've arguably had his best years (same as Mane) and don't need a season of snide remarks from his agent and continual speculation. Every press conference will be dominated by Salah talk.

Sell him this summer. We've lost players before and survived.
JFT96

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 12:57:33 pm
Based on his form since returning from AFCON he's not worth £400k a week. Perhaps he's peaked and teams have worked him out a little more than was the case before?

What did the AFCON have to do with teams working him out...?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I'm still absolutely raging with him for how he's allowing all this to play out to be honest. Letting his agent spout shite on Twitter the last 2 years, the bullshit interview he did with snide-c*nt Ferdinand before the Champions League Final, that idiotic "I want Madrid because I want revenge" shit he gave to Jake Humphries and all this utter bollocks now. Fuming.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:21:34 pm
Maybe he meant that 60-70% of Egyptians know what he wants?


They want him to walk like
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Worst case scenario is this plays out into next season with his agent spreading rumours of him moving to (insert any number of sportwashing clubs here) and his form continues to be in the toilet. Can't be bothered with a circus and neither will Klopp imo which is why i can see him sold for whatever we can get this summer and someone like Nunez brought in as a replacement.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:22:52 am
Mo himself said "Its not about money" so if its not money what is it ??!!

I imagine if you're someone like Mo or Sadio, and you're getting on in years in footballing terms, you don't want to keep working your balls off all season long only to end up seeing the likes of the sportswashers pipping you to the league after splashing another £100m+ in the latest transfer window. It's bothering fans to be having these outcomes, imagine being a player, they'll feel the same way as well no doubt. So do they want to work and maybe fail in achieving their targets, or do they want to go somewhere else where they maybe don't have to work quite so hard and may have more chance of ending the season winning things like the Bundesliga or La Liga, or, who knows, maybe even joining the sportswashing entities themselves for 'guaranteed' winning.
Look around at the world of football and the amount of players that just want to be part of a winning set-up, regardless if they play much of a role in it themselves. There are many that just want to be winning.
I think the cup wins could potentially have added some doubts about leaving, and I'm sure if we won in Paris they'd both be signing whatever was offered to them, but with missing out on the biggest prizes I think it has their heads turned to the possibility of an easier time elsewhere. If this is the case then we'd be better off for them moving on, as good as they both are, because we need people willing to leave absolutely everything out there on the pitch and to have the belief to win to enable Jurgen's philosophy to be realised.
But as others have stated, it needs to be sorted out one way or the other as soon as possible because the worst outcome is them playing half-heartedly until their contracts run out and then off they potter after a year packed full of the media circus that destabilises the whole club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:22:52 am
Mo himself said "Its not about money" so if its not money what is it ??!!

It's not about money. It's about respect.  And you show respect by giving him more money... or something.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:23:19 pm
It's not about money. It's about respect.  And you show respect by giving him more money... or something.

Yeah footballers in general talking about wanting more respect,birthday cakes,songs,appreciation etc. always feel like euphemisms for more money to me but i'm a terrible cynic so who knows..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:12:19 pm
I'm still absolutely raging with him for how he's allowing all this to play out to be honest. Letting his agent spout shite on Twitter the last 2 years, the bullshit interview he did with snide-c*nt Ferdinand before the Champions League Final, that idiotic "I want Madrid because I want revenge" shit he gave to Jake Humphries and all this utter bollocks now. Fuming.
Really? That was ages ago.

As an aside - I don't think he will be sold - he will go abroad on a free transfer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:33:09 pm
Really? That was ages ago.

As an aside - I don't think he will be sold - he will go abroad on a free transfer.

He doesn't want to be sold this summer. Mane does.

Last year of their contract and the players hold the cards.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:12:19 pm
I'm still absolutely raging with him for how he's allowing all this to play out to be honest. Letting his agent spout shite on Twitter the last 2 years, the bullshit interview he did with snide-c*nt Ferdinand before the Champions League Final, that idiotic "I want Madrid because I want revenge" shit he gave to Jake Humphries and all this utter bollocks now. Fuming.

Ah that interview with Ferdinand, i was furious. That c*nt with some snide questions was trying to get into his head and unfortunately he got what he wanted with every question, Salah was just too blind to notice. He really should stay away from interviews.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:40:24 pm
He doesn't want to be sold this summer. Mane does.

Last year of their contract and the players hold the cards.

If the club will listen to offers i guess we could sell him.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI
