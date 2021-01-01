Egypt boss claims injured Salah turned down scan to play





Shame to hear. Should really be better regulation of how International squads handle players under contract. Granted clubs work to their own vested interests, but knowing more about injuries and risks of injuries is mutually beneficial and ultimately benefits the player over their career.This isn't as bad as Virgil voluntarily playing a dumb friendly against Germany while we were in the 'every game is a cup final' stage of the season, but it's up there.I've always been shocked players don't collectivise to protect themselves against dodgy international footnall administrators (eg Cameroon bullying Matip, the mathc fixing manager of Guinea forcing him to try to play through injury, Gerrard being forced to travel to England HQ to prove his injury was real and Sturridge deliberately being harmed by Hodgson).I'm also shocked that clubs don't collectivise to try to better protect their player's - their main financial assets - from international football. These guys get paid obscene amounts of money to play football for Liverpool - why do they have no say in whether to enforce resting (as opposed to playing meaningless friendlies) or enforce harm/risk reduction policies when players go away on international duty. Should be written in his mega contract that Salah has to have that scan.