See my post above. Salah isn't asking for 7 figures a week. Salah is the star in this team , when any other player contributes like he does then they have an argument for getting what he earns. It's the same at all clubs.



Nope.The team of players and the coaching staff and the fans are the star of this team.For some reason, people think football is like men's singles tennis. Or a lounge act in Vegas. Some kind of one-man show.Even people who run clubs, whom you would presume should know better, get caught in the hype and frenzy over money that has descended on football.So year after year you have the predictable, toxic situations, created over and over again, with a club desperately trying to get rid of a player on huge wages who has become a distraction and albatross around their necks.Ozill at ArsenalSanchez at UnitedRonaldo at JuventusPogba at UnitedBale at RealDe Jong at BarcelonaNeymar at PSGEtcEtcEtcFSG need to "give him what he wants" like they need a hole in the head. Sure way to ruin the club.Or do you think Sadio Mane's behaviour has nothing to do with the kind of money that he saw Salah demanding from LFC?