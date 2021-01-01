« previous next »
JP!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:12:40 pm
Whatever happens I hope the whole thing isn't a sideshow all season. Although with that dick of an agent I have a feeling it may be.
markedasred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:46:19 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  4, 2022, 12:28:11 am
It was quoted somewhere in this thread or transfer one where Manchester United players - quite a few iirc correctly eg De Gea are on better salaries than Mo. I'm not justifying his demand just understand where he's coming from. He's been as good as it gets since he's joined us up until the new year. I don't begrudge him wanting what's best for him. I just genuinely hope it's abroad he gets it and not here (if it's not with us).
My autistic son uses an argument like this to not pay us any rent. The mistakes of others (MUFC in this case) does not mean we should employ their business model to award wages recklessly. I think it is a fine balance though between being responsible and borderline denying we are one of the biggest clubs in the world with our unofficial wage cap. Or has Salah been getting a fair old wedge with his bonuses, but wants the same money or a bit more guaranteed without him needing to perform?.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 11:49:40 am
Pay him what the market dictates. He's a special talent, looks after himself, and 5 sub rule will benefit his career through managing his minutes into his 30s. He still has another 4 years at the top. It will be very disappointing if we don't sort this, especially when the wage increase could be covered by shifting some of the dead wood.

No thanks, we've a wage structure and i hope we stick to it. Fenway have my full support over this.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 11:49:40 am
Pay him what the market dictates. He's a special talent, looks after himself, and 5 sub rule will benefit his career through managing his minutes into his 30s. He still has another 4 years at the top. It will be very disappointing if we don't sort this, especially when the wage increase could be covered by shifting some of the dead wood.

Not a chance. We've a team of special talents, best keeper in the world, best CB, best RB, once we rip up the wage structure for one player, every agent will be wanting new contracts.

The market isn't being dictated by football clubs, it's being dictated by countries. PSG cannot afford 5 million a month for Mbappe, they need Qatar itself to pay them, City cannot afford their wage bill, Abu Dhabi itself pays the wages out of their own money
Waterpistol

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:01:46 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm
No thanks, we've a wage structure and i hope we stick to it. Fenway have my full support over this.

Once upon a time we broke whatever the structure was to give the top earners now what they are on.

Football changes. £1M a week would be insane and a complete no-no, but offering him what lesser players make at United etc? Reasonable and paid for by the wages saved in moving Ox/Origi etc on.

Waterpistol

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Not a chance. We've a team of special talents, best keeper in the world, best CB, best RB, once we rip up the wage structure for one player, every agent will be wanting new contracts.

The market isn't being dictated by football clubs, it's being dictated by countries. PSG cannot afford 5 million a month for Mbappe, they need Qatar itself to pay them, City cannot afford their wage bill, Abu Dhabi itself pays the wages out of their own money

See my post above. Salah isn't asking for 7 figures a week. Salah is the star in this team, when any other player contributes like he does then they have an argument for getting what he earns. It's the same at all clubs.
Mighty_Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:19:09 pm
Just to remind you all that we have one of the highest wage bills in Europe, only a handful of clubs spend more. This is not 2012 where we cut our wage bill down to the bone.

The point is that the wages are spread around the entire playing squad and coaching staff so whilst we do not pay insane wages to individuals, we pay enough to keep the majority happy which wasn't the case before. Think it's pretty fair, and a lot better for team spirit.

Suggestions that we get rid of 'deadwood' to pay for Salah is nonsense, as today you lose Origi and Ox to keep Mo, then you get rid of Naby to keep Mane and before long your squad is too small to cope and you're even more reliant on older players who could fall off a cliff at any time.
Waterpistol

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:39:28 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 03:19:09 pm
Just to remind you all that we have one of the highest wage bills in Europe, only a handful of clubs spend more. This is not 2012 where we cut our wage bill down to the bone.

The point is that the wages are spread around the entire playing squad and coaching staff so whilst we do not pay insane wages to individuals, we pay enough to keep the majority happy which wasn't the case before. Think it's pretty fair, and a lot better for team spirit.

Suggestions that we get rid of 'deadwood' to pay for Salah is nonsense, as today you lose Origi and Ox to keep Mo, then you get rid of Naby to keep Mane and before long your squad is too small to cope and you're even more reliant on older players who could fall off a cliff at any time.

I strongly agree with this bit, do you think we should have renewed Henderson until 2025? Should Milner get a new deal? I was/am against both for the same reason you state there. Salah is the best premier league player of his generation, allowances should be made for him. I hope we can keep him till he's 34 like City did with Aguero.
JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm
No thanks, we've a wage structure and i hope we stick to it. Fenway have my full support over this.

The wage structure is sort of made up though (5 years ago wed never paid a player over 150k a week then we gave Salah 200k a week plus bonuses wed never given a longer term contract to an older player - then we did for Henderson) and the owners can do what they like and have a lot of financial flexibility at the moment

I think Salah will leave on a free but I dont think its totally certain
We cant pay Salahs market rate so its always depended on a compromise but there are clear reasons why wed make an exception in his case - it would clearly be a one off. If its true he only wants 2 more years that changes my pervious opinion somewhat and I do think a deal can be done (especially with mane resolved)
Clearly if he wants 4 years at 20 million a year its not happening here but if hell compromise its possible
Waterpistol

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm
The wage structure is sort of made up though (5 years ago wed never paid a player over 150k a week then we gave Salah 200k a week plus bonuses wed never given a longer term contract to an older player - then we did for Henderson) and the owners can do what they like and have a lot of financial flexibility at the moment

I think Salah will leave on a free but I dont think its totally certain
We cant pay Salahs market rate so its always depended on a compromise but there are clear reasons why wed make an exception in his case - it would clearly be a one off. If its true he only wants 2 more years that changes my pervious opinion somewhat and I do think a deal can be done (especially with mane resolved)
Clearly if he wants 4 years at 20 million a year its not happening here but if hell compromise its possible

Exactly la. 'Wage structure' is an ever evolving thing. If reports are right, he isn't even asking for market rate (I think I used that term earlier, by mistake). Presuming Fenway see sense and offer him what he's asking for, no player can have the cheek to ask for parity with Mo unless they're also bagging a goal/assist per game ratio over 4 years like he has for us.

67CherryRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:23:33 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 03:19:09 pm
Suggestions that we get rid of 'deadwood' to pay for Salah is nonsense, as today you lose Origi and Ox to keep Mo, then you get rid of Naby to keep Mane and before long your squad is too small to cope and you're even more reliant on older players who could fall off a cliff at any time.
The Barca approach. In order to pay Messi they ended up with a team of donkeys with no real value, but because they were Barca they still had to pay them decent wages.
FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 07:36:00 am
Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm
See my post above. Salah isn't asking for 7 figures a week. Salah is the star in this team, when any other player contributes like he does then they have an argument for getting what he earns. It's the same at all clubs.

Nope.

The team of players and the coaching staff and the fans are the star of this team.

For some reason, people think football is like men's singles tennis. Or a lounge act in Vegas.  Some kind of one-man show.

Even people who run clubs, whom you would presume should know better, get caught in the hype and frenzy over money that has descended on football. 

So year after year you have the predictable, toxic situations, created over and over again, with a club desperately trying to get rid of a player on huge wages who has become a distraction and albatross around their necks.

Ozill at Arsenal
Sanchez at United
Ronaldo at Juventus
Pogba at United
Bale at Real
De Jong at Barcelona
Neymar at PSG
Etc
Etc
Etc

FSG need to "give him what he wants" like they need a hole in the head.  Sure way to ruin the club.

Or do you think Sadio Mane's behaviour has nothing to do with the kind of money that he saw Salah demanding from LFC?
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 07:52:50 am
Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
Exactly la. 'Wage structure' is an ever evolving thing. If reports are right, he isn't even asking for market rate (I think I used that term earlier, by mistake). Presuming Fenway see sense and offer him what he's asking for, no player can have the cheek to ask for parity with Mo unless they're also bagging a goal/assist per game ratio over 4 years like he has for us.


Wage structures are evolving not revolutionizing. For a club that spends within its means that's the most important thing. For others, who borrow against their future, it creates a market bubble. And for those for whom money is no object, it's irrelevant. At the end of the day, the oil-rich clubs will still be around until we use petrol, the speculators will disappear after the market bubble bursts, and we will remain stable and steady. At this very moment, there is no club simultaneously successful and better run than Liverpool. Sure, it hurts that one point difference over four seasons from City resulted in 3 to 1 titles, but name another club that can stand proud of what they have achieved without financial doping.
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 09:06:37 am
"Wage structure" is just a way to say that we have to consider what the other players in the team earn. Sure, Salah compares himself to what Mbappe earns, but players like VVD and Trent also look at Salah's wages. We can give Salah the highest wages, but the difference to other top players can't be too big. Otherwise they will get rightly angry and look for a pay increase as well, and we cant afford to pay 10 players 400 k/week.

Regarding ManU wages, they should be used examples for caution, not as a point of reference. They pay insane wages for average players, and that is precisely why they are so bad. They would pay 200 k/w for someone at the level of Ox, but that doesn't mean that we should do it.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 10:20:51 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:06:37 am
"Wage structure" is just a way to say that we have to consider what the other players in the team earn. Sure, Salah compares himself to what Mbappe earns, but players like VVD and Trent also look at Salah's wages. We can give Salah the highest wages, but the difference to other top players can't be too big. Otherwise they will get rightly angry and look for a pay increase as well, and we cant afford to pay 10 players 400 k/week.

Regarding ManU wages, they should be used examples for caution, not as a point of reference. They pay insane wages for average players, and that is precisely why they are so bad. They would pay 200 k/w for someone at the level of Ox, but that doesn't mean that we should do it.

That's it in a nutshell.

As for the Mbappe wages, as I've seen Barney say last week, no-one can or should look at his wages as a reflection of what clubs should pay, as PSG don't pay them, the country/state of Qatar pay them. Same as City, if you remove their sponsorship deals where the money comes from Abu Dhabi itself, then they cannot afford to pay their own wage bill.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:15:39 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:36:00 am
We need this on a banner at the end of every season to remind the players of that. A salary cap could save football although a little too late for that now

Teams like City, PSG and soon Newcastle would find a way round that with their "ambassadorial duties" for these countries...
El_Frank

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:25:38 am
Anyone got an accurate up-to-date list of our player wage structure for reference?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:28:42 pm
Egypt boss claims injured Salah turned down scan to play

Quote
Egypt manager Ehab Galal has reportedly claimed that Mohammed Salah played through injury in their 1-0 win over Guinea, having rejected Liverpools offer of a scan.

The Reds forward captained his country to a 1-0 win over Guinea in the opening match of their qualifying campaign for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

"Salah was suffering from an injury and played through it," Egypt boss Galal said after the game.

"He rejected Liverpool's request for an X-ray before the game and will now undergo it."
RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:50:48 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 11:25:38 am
Anyone got an accurate up-to-date list of our player wage structure for reference?

Impossible

It's never out there,  the only ones you ever see reported appear to be wrong because we are apparently big on achievement based bonuses which never seem to be listed. If you have a look for our players wages you have the likes of Mane on 100k and top earners Salah and Van Dijk on around 200k - 220k which doesn't line up with the reports of us having one of the largest wage bills. It's part of the reason these 'breaking the wage bill' discussions are tough because no one actually knows what our top earners are currently on, it's not out there to use as a reference point
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:48:15 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:28:42 pm
Egypt boss claims injured Salah turned down scan to play

Its so bizarre that the manager and supporters don't like international football
