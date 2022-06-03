« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2088874 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22680 on: June 3, 2022, 11:23:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:20:07 pm
Maybe not financially but I remember how when we were not regulars in the CL that people said that was the reason players left and when we did qualify and compete, that would all stop.

Whilst Gini left I still question how much we really wanted him to stay. Have we ever really lost anyone in the past that we wanted to keep but just couldnt afford to?

Is it a case of not being able to afford what Mo is asking for, or is it a case of believing we can get better value elsewhere.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22681 on: June 3, 2022, 11:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  3, 2022, 11:23:35 pm
Is it a case of not being able to afford what Mo is asking for, or is it a case of believing we can get better value elsewhere.

Better value? How many goals and assists are needed to be worth it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22682 on: June 3, 2022, 11:33:57 pm »
if you (i.e. a player) sees a "top of the tree team" as = the one who can pay the most then we'll never be top of the tree.

Gini went to PSG.  Salah's noises about moving to a Prem team seem like noises that only City or the Saudis can respond to.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22683 on: June 3, 2022, 11:34:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:25:21 pm
Better value? How many goals and assists are needed to be worth it?
soooo ... just pay him whatever he asks for?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22684 on: June 3, 2022, 11:35:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:25:21 pm
Better value? How many goals and assists are needed to be worth it?

Goals and assists aren't really the point when you are talking about a player in his thirties. Look at Ronaldo at United he scored 24 in 38 games. However, he simply hasn't got the legs to press.

Mo would be looking at a 4 year deal. Would he be able to press for a Klopp side in year 3 or year 4 of his contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22685 on: June 3, 2022, 11:36:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June  3, 2022, 11:34:40 pm
soooo ... just pay him whatever he asks for?

No. But better value?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22686 on: June 3, 2022, 11:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  3, 2022, 11:35:53 pm
Goals and assists aren't really the point when you are talking about a player in his thirties. Look at Ronaldo at United he scored 24 in 38 games. However, he simply hasn't got the legs to press.

Mo would be looking at a 4 year deal. Would he be able to press for a Klopp side in year 3 or year 4 of his contract.

Henderson signed a 4 year contract did he not? Doubt he is returning his current levels in years 3 and 4.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22687 on: June 3, 2022, 11:38:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:10:04 pm
The thing with Salah is he has exposed a belief that Liverpool fans had for a long time that actually, we are not at the top of the tree. For years there was this belief that consistent CL qualification and we would keep every big player and sign some as well.

The reality is, now at the top of the tree or just a branch down, this is one of the few times that we have seen that there is a level we cant get to and that we may lose a player simply because we cant afford them.

In terms of financially, Salah has outgrown us. Its hard for fans to get over that.

Tbf expanding Anfield has cost us quite a lot, plus the new training ground. Most clubs didn't have that problem. We had to invest a lot off of the pitch.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22688 on: June 3, 2022, 11:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  3, 2022, 11:23:35 pm
Is it a case of not being able to afford what Mo is asking for, or is it a case of believing we can get better value elsewhere.
Both..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22689 on: June 3, 2022, 11:39:14 pm »
Exactly. 

We are a football institution, respected across the world.  A history that many would kill for.  To pull on a Liverpool shirt and play in front of our support is worth more than any filthy petro dollar to any player with a soul.

Yes we still have to pay what many would consider crazy salaries to our players but we need to draw a line to ensure the financial viability of the club unlike the financially doped c*nts.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22690 on: June 3, 2022, 11:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June  3, 2022, 11:38:11 pm
Tbf expanding Anfield has cost us quite a lot, plus the new training ground. Most clubs didn't have that problem. We had to invest a lot off of the pitch.

Maybe, but dont expect us to change even after that money is paid off.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22691 on: June 3, 2022, 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:38:06 pm
Henderson signed a 4 year contract did he not? Doubt he is returning his current levels in years 3 and 4.

Henderson wasn't asking for top 5 player wages though. Plus he plays in a position in which experience counts. Just look at Milner.

Mo relies on his pace and explosiveness. For me he has looked tired since AFCON that may well be a precursor for what he will be like in a few years time. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22692 on: June 3, 2022, 11:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  3, 2022, 11:46:27 pm
Henderson wasn't asking for top 5 player wages though. Plus he plays in a position in which experience counts. Just look at Milner.

Mo relies on his pace and explosiveness. For me he has looked tired since AFCON that may well be a precursor for what he will be like in a few years time. 

There is a report that he would take a 2-year extension.

Maybe, but we thought Sadio was not going to be effective anymore.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22693 on: June 3, 2022, 11:54:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:10:04 pm
The thing with Salah is he has exposed a belief that Liverpool fans had for a long time that actually, we are not at the top of the tree. For years there was this belief that consistent CL qualification and we would keep every big player and sign some as well.

The reality is, now at the top of the tree or just a branch down, this is one of the few times that we have seen that there is a level we cant get to and that we may lose a player simply because we cant afford them.

In terms of financially, Salah has outgrown us. Its hard for fans to get over that.
bit harsh, it's not other clubs that's the issue, it's that we have to compete with actual countries funding these clubs. That's literally not possible
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22694 on: June 3, 2022, 11:55:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:39:40 pm
Maybe, but dont expect us to change even after that money is paid off.

I think we should be grateful and thankful to this generation and this era that is coming to an end. Literally their success on the pitch, and them not demanding crazy money ( Mane on 100k a week?) made it possible for us to expand Anfield and to build a new training ground, and many other things off the pitch. We were miles behind everybody else, and in quite short period of time, now we're in top5. We've done things right and fair. I think we need 3-4 more successful years to totally establish ourselves.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22695 on: Yesterday at 12:19:29 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June  3, 2022, 11:55:03 pm
I think we should be grateful and thankful to this generation and this era that is coming to an end. Literally their success on the pitch, and them not demanding crazy money ( Mane on 100k a week?) made it possible for us to expand Anfield and to build a new training ground, and many other things off the pitch. We were miles behind everybody else, and in quite short period of time, now we're in top5. We've done things right and fair. I think we need 3-4 more successful years to totally establish ourselves.

I think Klopp is the one to thank for that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22696 on: Yesterday at 12:28:11 am »
Quote from: S on June  3, 2022, 07:24:29 pm
Well it's also an industry that can't be compared to 99% of jobs. If this were a Hollywood actor I'd be saying the same thing though.

If I earned what Salah does in a week, I can honestly say I wouldn't care what anyone else was getting paid. Why would I? I would have more than enough to provide for my family and friends for the rest of my lifetime and theirs. There is no way I would ever notice any extra money on top of that, so what would be the purpose of the increased wages? I would like to get a raise at my current job, because if I were paid the same as the highest earner at work it would make a noticeable difference to my quality of life. There is surely no way anyone could notice the difference between £200,000 and £300,000 however. I can't get my head around it.

There is of course the argument that I'm talking from my perspective as someone struggling for money. If I had always been a footballer, like Salah, than perhaps my view of the real world would be equally as distorted as his.
It was quoted somewhere in this thread or transfer one where Manchester United players - quite a few iirc correctly eg De Gea are on better salaries than Mo. I'm not justifying his demand just understand where he's coming from. He's been as good as it gets since he's joined us up until the new year. I don't begrudge him wanting what's best for him. I just genuinely hope it's abroad he gets it and not here (if it's not with us).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22697 on: Yesterday at 12:47:14 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:33:50 am
I think people's disillusionment with the game for whatever the reason is manifesting onto Salah strangely.

In all walks of life people want their worth. Not sure why Salah has to be any different. If this isn't sorted by time season starts then it's inevitable he leaves on a free which will be disappointing.

There's lots of sports people that earn millions and have done for years. Just seems like football is reaching that stratosphere now in terms of wages (in some cases).

I think the main issue is that Football has always had this strange tradition of one last big pay day. Ageing players who were past their best would get a bumper deal as a kind of reward. Either from the Club they had represented or as a last hurrah.

Things have changed and with the advent of analytics the smart clubs have realised that overpaying ageing players just doesn't make sense.

We have gone from a club that signed an ageing Joe Cole to a team prepared to let Mo Salah walk. I would call that progress.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22698 on: Yesterday at 12:59:30 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:19:29 am
I think Klopp is the one to thank for that.

Oh definitely.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22699 on: Yesterday at 01:01:29 am »
I have no issue with Salah wanting to leave, just that it's going to be next summer for nothing. Ideally, we would be selling him for top money this summer. That's how you manage to keep being successful, getting a player's peak years and moving him on for big money just before he starts to decline.

And from what I've seen Salah's peak years are coming near to an end. He isn't a number nine who can use his build to hold off defenders from the middle, he's always relied on his explosiveness. And that can go very quickly, especially when you've played a lot of games in your late 20s. No one anticipated Alexis Sanchez falling apart as quickly as he did but he was clearly a busted flush months before Man Utd signed him. Same with the likes of Aubameyang and Hazard.

Now I'm not saying that's necessarily the case with Salah, but I don't think anyone's expecting him to get better over the next four years. He'll be a sizeable loss but it's not Suarez in 2014, Mascherano in 2010 or Alonso in 2009. We got his peak.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22700 on: Yesterday at 03:14:11 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:01:29 am
I have no issue with Salah wanting to leave, just that it's going to be next summer for nothing. Ideally, we would be selling him for top money this summer. That's how you manage to keep being successful, getting a player's peak years and moving him on for big money just before he starts to decline.

And from what I've seen Salah's peak years are coming near to an end. He isn't a number nine who can use his build to hold off defenders from the middle, he's always relied on his explosiveness. And that can go very quickly, especially when you've played a lot of games in your late 20s. No one anticipated Alexis Sanchez falling apart as quickly as he did but he was clearly a busted flush months before Man Utd signed him. Same with the likes of Aubameyang and Hazard.

Now I'm not saying that's necessarily the case with Salah, but I don't think anyone's expecting him to get better over the next four years. He'll be a sizeable loss but it's not Suarez in 2014, Mascherano in 2010 or Alonso in 2009. We got his peak.

Salah had his second best season this one, how is his peak coming to an end? Do people forget he had goal drought even in his first season?

Also in regards to your point he isnt a number 9 who can hold off defenders because he is a number 11 who does the same, hes probably the strongest in our side pound for pound alongside Mane for that reason, plus he can pass better than everyone in our team bar Thiago and Trent.

That doesnt strike me as a player who wont age well, the obsession with age in our fan base was bourne partly down to circumstances and our status as a club, buying young enough where we can sell on for a big amount later on down the line, the problem is our status has changed in the last 5 years but many of the fans sentiment has not realigned with this, we just lost to a team in the CL final who fielded 6+ players over the ages of 28 yet posters want to carry on acting as if every player is done at 30+.


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22701 on: Yesterday at 04:05:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:01:29 am
I have no issue with Salah wanting to leave, just that it's going to be next summer for nothing. Ideally, we would be selling him for top money this summer. That's how you manage to keep being successful, getting a player's peak years and moving him on for big money just before he starts to decline.

And from what I've seen Salah's peak years are coming near to an end. He isn't a number nine who can use his build to hold off defenders from the middle, he's always relied on his explosiveness. And that can go very quickly, especially when you've played a lot of games in your late 20s. No one anticipated Alexis Sanchez falling apart as quickly as he did but he was clearly a busted flush months before Man Utd signed him. Same with the likes of Aubameyang and Hazard.

Now I'm not saying that's necessarily the case with Salah, but I don't think anyone's expecting him to get better over the next four years. He'll be a sizeable loss but it's not Suarez in 2014, Mascherano in 2010 or Alonso in 2009. We got his peak.

I dont know if you have noticed or not but Salah is physically a beast and his injury record is phenomenal . How is he going to lose this explosiveness you talking about
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22702 on: Yesterday at 05:03:32 am »
They say timing is everything.

Based on what we have seen and heard over the last few months, and the circus that is in town right now, this is definitely the right time for both Mane and Salah to leave the club.

Thanks for everything.

Bye.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22703 on: Yesterday at 05:55:04 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 05:03:32 am
They say timing is everything.

Based on what we have seen and heard over the last few months, and the circus that is in town right now, this is definitely the right time for both Mane and Salah to leave the club.

Thanks for everything.

Bye.

That's 39 of the 94 goals we scored this season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22704 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:47:14 am
I think the main issue is that Football has always had this strange tradition of one last big pay day. Ageing players who were past their best would get a bumper deal as a kind of reward. Either from the Club they had represented or as a last hurrah.

Things have changed and with the advent of analytics the smart clubs have realised that overpaying ageing players just doesn't make sense.

We have gone from a club that signed an ageing Joe Cole to a team prepared to let Mo Salah walk. I would call that progress.
Players seem to stay prolific much longer these days though, due to better fitness, diets etc. Look at Lewandowski, Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, etc. Salah has already changed his game a bit to adapt, and hes versatile enough to continue that. Robben was a similar player who did very well for years.

However, FSG and Klopp seem to be cautious about 30+ players, with the exception of the freak that is Milner. Not sure if its a good strategy, just an observation. Bayern seems quite happy to manage declining stars, by contrast
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22705 on: Yesterday at 08:49:09 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June  3, 2022, 11:54:55 pm
bit harsh, it's not other clubs that's the issue, it's that we have to compete with actual countries funding these clubs. That's literally not possible

Exactly. The City owner has a personal wealth of £18 billion, he can spend a billion and not notice it, never mind the Saudis who dwarf the UAE in wealth
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22706 on: Yesterday at 12:29:30 pm »
You have to count it in terms of money/return. Is it cheaper or more expensive to find a suitable replacement when you've committed £80 million in base salaries (which will rise to above £100 million in bonuses) over four years. The problem there is that someone like Saka would come close to this in the transfer fee and sign on alone. With the commercial revenue Salah provides it might actually make more business sense signing him up. Inflation and football revenue is what it is and right now 400 k is what 200 k used to be ten years ago. The club earns enough money to keep him with ease so long as there are no attendance restrictions. It's just a question of willingness and a financial calculus at this point.

I'm of the opinion that keeping Salah at 400 k/week is a better deal than letting him go on a free. Especially with Mané gone. He's still going to earn less than a franchise quarterback in the wage-capped NFL. Also a lot less than Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in a sport where the car is 80 % of the performance. It's also a way to show appreciation for what he did for the club in these five years. That being said, he's still a very greedy person who should check his privilige, but that applies to most footballers.

With a new contract there's also the possibility to recoup all of the extra money spent next summer if another club is interested in paying 70 mil for his services.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22707 on: Yesterday at 12:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  3, 2022, 11:46:27 pm


Mo relies on his pace and explosiveness. For me he has looked tired since AFCON that may well be a precursor for what he will be like in a few years time. 

Its 100% a precursor , my worry is has it arrived already .
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22708 on: Yesterday at 01:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:01:29 am
I have no issue with Salah wanting to leave, just that it's going to be next summer for nothing. Ideally, we would be selling him for top money this summer. That's how you manage to keep being successful, getting a player's peak years and moving him on for big money just before he starts to decline.


This is it for me too.  I'm miffed we wont be getting any cash for him!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22709 on: Yesterday at 01:12:10 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 12:36:23 pm
Its 100% a precursor , my worry is has it arrived already .

Would be a pretty big coincidence if his physical decline from age coincided with him being massively over played in the middle of a season
If he was off a notch in the second half of the season fatigue from the minutes hes was asked to play seems a pretty clear reason

His underlying performance was pretty consistent though and hes just put up his best season on those numbers since his first at the club so hard to see any decline yet
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22710 on: Yesterday at 01:16:04 pm »
Salah was poor after AFCON, most probably because hes been playing a stupid amount of games.

The overreaction to his dip in form is quite something though. Go and rewatch his goals from earlier this season. Or if youre short on time just watch the one against City. Nobody else can do that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22711 on: Yesterday at 01:23:21 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 12:36:23 pm
Its 100% a precursor , my worry is has it arrived already .

His was shattered after AFCON.  He was in the form of his life before then.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22712 on: Yesterday at 02:18:40 pm »
Maybe Mo would benefit from a move to a central position like Mane.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22713 on: Yesterday at 03:40:42 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:16:04 pm
Salah was poor after AFCON, most probably because hes been playing a stupid amount of games.

The overreaction to his dip in form is quite something though. Go and rewatch his goals from earlier this season. Or if youre short on time just watch the one against City. Nobody else can do that.
Hardly any pace goals anymore. Just skill. He will age well. His pressing will drop, which might worry Klopp.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22714 on: Yesterday at 03:58:11 pm »
I agree with my fellow old duffers in this thread. The money is disgusting to those of us in the real world but trying to put that aside for the moment...

I wouldn't necessarily begrudge Mo a move to Madrid, Barca, Munich, Juvenyus, AC Milan, even PSG. I think he'll find though, that, in purely footballing terms, a move away would not benefit him  - Klopp's system suits him perfectly & that may not be the case elsewhere. But if he was to move to Man City (and they're the only real Premiership option), that's a real kick in the crotch. Even if, like me, you stopped investing any personal emotion in the players themselves a long, long time ago.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22715 on: Today at 01:52:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  3, 2022, 11:23:01 pm
We clearly cant.
The point being made is that, yes we could pay have whatever he wants just like Utd do, but it will be to the detriment of the team. Every other non state club could jump in pay an insane wage, but they'll make it up elsewhere by paying others less.

Losing players in their 30s cos of money is not the worst position to be in. Remember when we lost star players in their prime?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22716 on: Today at 06:22:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:55:04 am
That's 39 of the 94 goals we scored this season.

And there's nobody else who plays football who can score goals?

Or there are, but they are not interested in playing for LFC?

Or they are, but it will cost more than a total of 800,000 a week, or whatever it is the club is currently being asked to pay?

Or it won't, but it means having to write new songs, just when you'd finally learned the lyrics to the old one?

You can spend all day rationalizing why you need to keep what you have. I think they call it the "endowment effect".

At some point, as women tell me, just before they block my number, ask their friends to call me one last time to tell me to "stay the fuck away from her",  and have a restraining order issued:

"you just have to move on"
