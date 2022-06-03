You have to count it in terms of money/return. Is it cheaper or more expensive to find a suitable replacement when you've committed £80 million in base salaries (which will rise to above £100 million in bonuses) over four years. The problem there is that someone like Saka would come close to this in the transfer fee and sign on alone. With the commercial revenue Salah provides it might actually make more business sense signing him up. Inflation and football revenue is what it is and right now 400 k is what 200 k used to be ten years ago. The club earns enough money to keep him with ease so long as there are no attendance restrictions. It's just a question of willingness and a financial calculus at this point.



I'm of the opinion that keeping Salah at 400 k/week is a better deal than letting him go on a free. Especially with Mané gone. He's still going to earn less than a franchise quarterback in the wage-capped NFL. Also a lot less than Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in a sport where the car is 80 % of the performance. It's also a way to show appreciation for what he did for the club in these five years. That being said, he's still a very greedy person who should check his privilige, but that applies to most footballers.



With a new contract there's also the possibility to recoup all of the extra money spent next summer if another club is interested in paying 70 mil for his services.