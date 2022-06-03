I agree with my fellow old duffers in this thread. The money is disgusting to those of us in the real world but trying to put that aside for the moment...
I wouldn't necessarily begrudge Mo a move to Madrid, Barca, Munich, Juvenyus, AC Milan, even PSG. I think he'll find though, that, in purely footballing terms, a move away would not benefit him - Klopp's system suits him perfectly & that may not be the case elsewhere. But if he was to move to Man City (and they're the only real Premiership option), that's a real kick in the crotch. Even if, like me, you stopped investing any personal emotion in the players themselves a long, long time ago.