I have no issue with Salah wanting to leave, just that it's going to be next summer for nothing. Ideally, we would be selling him for top money this summer. That's how you manage to keep being successful, getting a player's peak years and moving him on for big money just before he starts to decline.
And from what I've seen Salah's peak years are coming near to an end. He isn't a number nine who can use his build to hold off defenders from the middle, he's always relied on his explosiveness. And that can go very quickly, especially when you've played a lot of games in your late 20s. No one anticipated Alexis Sanchez falling apart as quickly as he did but he was clearly a busted flush months before Man Utd signed him. Same with the likes of Aubameyang and Hazard.
Now I'm not saying that's necessarily the case with Salah, but I don't think anyone's expecting him to get better over the next four years. He'll be a sizeable loss but it's not Suarez in 2014, Mascherano in 2010 or Alonso in 2009. We got his peak.