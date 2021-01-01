I have no issue with Salah wanting to leave, just that it's going to be next summer for nothing. Ideally, we would be selling him for top money this summer. That's how you manage to keep being successful, getting a player's peak years and moving him on for big money just before he starts to decline.



And from what I've seen Salah's peak years are coming near to an end. He isn't a number nine who can use his build to hold off defenders from the middle, he's always relied on his explosiveness. And that can go very quickly, especially when you've played a lot of games in your late 20s. No one anticipated Alexis Sanchez falling apart as quickly as he did but he was clearly a busted flush months before Man Utd signed him. Same with the likes of Aubameyang and Hazard.



Now I'm not saying that's necessarily the case with Salah, but I don't think anyone's expecting him to get better over the next four years. He'll be a sizeable loss but it's not Suarez in 2014, Mascherano in 2010 or Alonso in 2009. We got his peak.



Salah had his second best season this one, how is his peak coming to an end? Do people forget he had goal drought even in his first season?Also in regards to your point he isnt a number 9 who can hold off defenders because he is a number 11 who does the same, hes probably the strongest in our side pound for pound alongside Mane for that reason, plus he can pass better than everyone in our team bar Thiago and Trent.That doesnt strike me as a player who wont age well, the obsession with age in our fan base was bourne partly down to circumstances and our status as a club, buying young enough where we can sell on for a big amount later on down the line, the problem is our status has changed in the last 5 years but many of the fans sentiment has not realigned with this, we just lost to a team in the CL final who fielded 6+ players over the ages of 28 yet posters want to carry on acting as if every player is done at 30+.