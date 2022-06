Maybe, but dont expect us to change even after that money is paid off.



I think we should be grateful and thankful to this generation and this era that is coming to an end. Literally their success on the pitch, and them not demanding crazy money ( Mane on 100k a week?) made it possible for us to expand Anfield and to build a new training ground, and many other things off the pitch. We were miles behind everybody else, and in quite short period of time, now we're in top5. We've done things right and fair. I think we need 3-4 more successful years to totally establish ourselves.