« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2085079 times)

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,653
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22640 on: Today at 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:18:49 pm
I wish people would calm down over this, it's not like this is the first time a player like Mo might be leaving the club. All people are doing is making putting up their blood pressure, there are other things which should be angering us far more than this.

This! It always amazes me how bothered some people get about players/contracts/wages/transfers etc. The game lost its soul to money and greed years ago FFS. I can understand younger fans idolising certain players and not wanting them to leave, but if you're 20+ years of age, you should really be beyond giving a fuck about the career decisions that players make. 9 times out of 10 they will do what suits them, not the club they play for. As others have rightly pointed out, if Salah goes, then he'll just be another name on the list of former players who have fucked off elsewhere. And just like in all those other instances, LFC will roll on. We always do.
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Rojo O Muerto

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • LGTBQIA2S+
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22641 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 04:54:28 pm
This! It always amazes me how bothered some people get about players/contracts/wages/transfers etc. The game lost its soul to money and greed years ago FFS. I can understand younger fans idolising certain players and not wanting them to leave, but if you're 20+ years of age, you should really be beyond giving a fuck about the career decisions that players make. 9 times out of 10 they will do what suits them, not the club they play for. As others have rightly pointed out, if Salah goes, then he'll just be another name on the list of former players who have fucked off elsewhere. And just like in all those other instances, LFC will roll on. We always do.
Yeah, figured this out long ago, they're just passing through. You'll hopefully win some silverware with them during their time (Torres exception) then move them all.
Logged
If you can't support us when we're shartin', don't support us when we're fartin'

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22642 on: Today at 05:12:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:59:59 pm
Players already get soling on bonuses when they sign new  contracts


Not the £40-£50m Mo probably thinks he's due.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22643 on: Today at 05:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 04:54:28 pm
This! It always amazes me how bothered some people get about players/contracts/wages/transfers etc. The game lost its soul to money and greed years ago FFS. I can understand younger fans idolising certain players and not wanting them to leave, but if you're 20+ years of age, you should really be beyond giving a fuck about the career decisions that players make. 9 times out of 10 they will do what suits them, not the club they play for. As others have rightly pointed out, if Salah goes, then he'll just be another name on the list of former players who have fucked off elsewhere. And just like in all those other instances, LFC will roll on. We always do.

Its fifty years since Alan Ball reduced the Holy Trinity to a double act and 45 years since Keegan left the European Cup winners for the glamour of Hamburg.

Nothing changes.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,670
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22644 on: Today at 05:21:56 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:37:51 pm
This

And its frankly doing my head in the people saying oh I dont begrudge them wanting more

Some of the same people in the politics threads complaining about politicians getting less than half that

I find the entire thing soul destroying actually.
That's why I love the club, not the players. Okay, Klopp too actually.

I can't fathom how you could earn upwards of six figures every week, and somehow need more than that. I can't understand how you would even notice the difference. What can you do with £300,000 that you can't with £200,000?

Whatever the answer to that question is, I genuinely don't care. I don't care about their market worth, I don't care about some ego-trip need to earn more than other players. Anyone who feels they need that extra £100,000 a week is so out of sync with the way I live that there's no point in me trying to understand their reasoning. We're two different species.

I hope Salah gets his new contract, because it benefits the club I love. Beyond jumping out of my seat when they score though, I have zero attachment to the individuals themselves because as you rightly say, the wider context is soul destroying.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,512
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22645 on: Today at 05:25:45 pm »
Only staff, the manager and teammates should be upset about players leaving. Fans really shouldnt give a fuck about it or a players reason for wanting to.
Logged

Offline Rojo O Muerto

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • LGTBQIA2S+
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22646 on: Today at 05:28:19 pm »
The only player I ever truly loved was Andriy Voronin.
Logged
If you can't support us when we're shartin', don't support us when we're fartin'

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22647 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:25:45 pm
Only staff, the manager and teammates should be upset about players leaving. Fans really shouldnt give a fuck about it or a players reason for wanting to.


You hush now as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,116
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22648 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Rojo O Muerto on Today at 05:28:19 pm
The only player I ever truly loved was Andriy Voronin.

So did Kloppo, so you are not alone  8)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,512
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22649 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Rojo O Muerto on Today at 05:28:19 pm
The only player I ever truly loved was Andriy Voronin.

For me it was Robbie Keane. Would have been Gareth Barry, was desperate for us to sell Alonso for him.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:43 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,954
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22650 on: Today at 05:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Rojo O Muerto on Today at 05:28:19 pm
The only player I ever truly loved was Andriy Voronin.
If it wasn't Konchesky I doubt your love for the Reds.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,954
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22651 on: Today at 05:48:39 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:21:56 pm
That's why I love the club, not the players. Okay, Klopp too actually.

I can't fathom how you could earn upwards of six figures every week, and somehow need more than that. I can't understand how you would even notice the difference. What can you do with £300,000 that you can't with £200,000?

Whatever the answer to that question is, I genuinely don't care. I don't care about their market worth, I don't care about some ego-trip need to earn more than other players. Anyone who feels they need that extra £100,000 a week is so out of sync with the way I live that there's no point in me trying to understand their reasoning. We're two different species.

I hope Salah gets his new contract, because it benefits the club I love. Beyond jumping out of my seat when they score though, I have zero attachment to the individuals themselves because as you rightly say, the wider context is soul destroying.
Think both sides have been argued to death but if a player wants the best for himself and sees lesser players earning more elsewhere then he would be stupid not to let it cross his mind.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22652 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:45:56 pm
For me it was Robbie Keane. Would have been Gareth Barry, was desperate us to sell Alonso for him.

Killers' on the boxed wine  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22653 on: Today at 06:02:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:25:45 pm
Only staff, the manager and teammates should be upset about players leaving. Fans really shouldnt give a fuck about it or a players reason for wanting to.
LMAO
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,670
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22654 on: Today at 06:36:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:48:39 pm
Think both sides have been argued to death but if a player wants the best for himself and sees lesser players earning more elsewhere then he would be stupid not to let it cross his mind.
You could call such a player stupid, I prefer egomaniac.

If you want to be paid that extra £100,000 because you need it financially, you have severe problems with greed. No person grounded in reality should notice the difference between £200,000 and £300,000 a week.

On the other hand if you want to be paid £100,000 more because a lesser player at another club gets more than you, you have severe problems with ego. Imagine demanding that money when you don't even need it. Let's say Jack Grealish gets £500,000 a week. Why would Salah care? Everyone knows who the better player is. The only reason you could want to be paid more than him is to feed your ego.

This is nothing personal against Salah, it's about nearly every player at this level. I find it astounding that people try and make excuses for them.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,954
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22655 on: Today at 06:52:10 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:36:23 pm
You could call such a player stupid, I prefer egomaniac.

If you want to be paid that extra £100,000 because you need it financially, you have severe problems with greed. No person grounded in reality should notice the difference between £200,000 and £300,000 a week.

On the other hand if you want to be paid £100,000 more because a lesser player at another club gets more than you, you have severe problems with ego. Imagine demanding that money when you don't even need it. Let's say Jack Grealish gets £500,000 a week. Why would Salah care? Everyone knows who the better player is. The only reason you could want to be paid more than him is to feed your ego.

This is nothing personal against Salah, it's about nearly every player at this level. I find it astounding that people try and make excuses for them.
It's only industry where people get slated for wanting "their worth".

I'd be pissed if I had Salah's ability and Grealish earned so much more ;D it's not unreasonable for him to want it regardless of our thoughts and how detached from reality for a supporter it is.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,670
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22656 on: Today at 07:24:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:52:10 pm
It's only industry where people get slated for wanting "their worth".

I'd be pissed if I had Salah's ability and Grealish earned so much more ;D it's not unreasonable for him to want it regardless of our thoughts and how detached from reality for a supporter it is.
Well it's also an industry that can't be compared to 99% of jobs. If this were a Hollywood actor I'd be saying the same thing though.

If I earned what Salah does in a week, I can honestly say I wouldn't care what anyone else was getting paid. Why would I? I would have more than enough to provide for my family and friends for the rest of my lifetime and theirs. There is no way I would ever notice any extra money on top of that, so what would be the purpose of the increased wages? I would like to get a raise at my current job, because if I were paid the same as the highest earner at work it would make a noticeable difference to my quality of life. There is surely no way anyone could notice the difference between £200,000 and £300,000 however. I can't get my head around it.

There is of course the argument that I'm talking from my perspective as someone struggling for money. If I had always been a footballer, like Salah, than perhaps my view of the real world would be equally as distorted as his.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22657 on: Today at 07:25:04 pm »
Has 500k come from a reputable source or is it guesswork? Last I saw being reported it was 400k
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22658 on: Today at 07:58:13 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:24:29 pm
Well it's also an industry that can't be compared to 99% of jobs. If this were a Hollywood actor I'd be saying the same thing though.

If I earned what Salah does in a week, I can honestly say I wouldn't care what anyone else was getting paid. Why would I? I would have more than enough to provide for my family and friends for the rest of my lifetime and theirs. There is no way I would ever notice any extra money on top of that, so what would be the purpose of the increased wages? I would like to get a raise at my current job, because if I were paid the same as the highest earner at work it would make a noticeable difference to my quality of life. There is surely no way anyone could notice the difference between £200,000 and £300,000 however. I can't get my head around it.

There is of course the argument that I'm talking from my perspective as someone struggling for money. If I had always been a footballer, like Salah, than perhaps my view of the real world would be equally as distorted as his.
Me too, but top footballers (just like managers and CEOs of major companies) tend to be ultra competitive though. They don't get to that level by settling for "good enough". Not an excuse for their greed, but I justt don't think they have the same mindset as most folks.

I could imagine that Klopp and Henry get far less upset than the average fan about Salah, because they also got to their level by being extremely ambitious.
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,895
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22659 on: Today at 08:23:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:18:49 pm
I wish people would calm down over this, it's not like this is the first time a player like Mo might be leaving the club. All people are doing is making putting up their blood pressure, there are other things which should be angering us far more than this.

Bang on. Ive seen players leave all the way back from Keegan onwards, and guess what, the club didnt implode or cease to be, it moves on. You can bet Klopp and his team will be planning replacements and tweaks as needed and I hope the club dont break the structure which has worked so well.

And before anybody says, well, City, fuck the oil state backed human rights abusers.


Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,895
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22660 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:25:04 pm
Has 500k come from a reputable source or is it guesswork? Last I saw being reported it was 400k

It will be 600k by tomorrow
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22661 on: Today at 08:38:47 pm »
I remember very well when Keegan left I was distraught.
He was my idol and I thought that would be our demise,Kenny came in and to
be honest I did not really fancy him,I thought he was overated having not really seen that much of him.
Well first time I saw him play I knew he was gonna be special.
Since then I do not get attached to players,they come and go,just like owners and managers he only constant at a football club are the fans.
If people want to go then goodbye,someone else will come along and replace them.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,129
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22662 on: Today at 08:51:20 pm »
I think most of us felt the same way, Jack. I know I did. It was before I'd learnt to trust Paisley. Plus ça change and all that.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,646
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22663 on: Today at 09:08:09 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 08:38:47 pm
I remember very well when Keegan left I was distraught.
He was my idol and I thought that would be our demise,Kenny came in and to
be honest I did not really fancy him,I thought he was overated having not really seen that much of him.
Well first time I saw him play I knew he was gonna be special.
Since then I do not get attached to players,they come and go,just like owners and managers he only constant at a football club are the fans.
If people want to go then goodbye,someone else will come along and replace them.

I trust Klopp but it will be incredibly tough to replace Salah. You're asking to bring someone in who is going to score 20 plus league goals every single season and a shit load of assists as well.

Hopefully we have another belter of a season out of him coming up then have a replacement already lined up. Diaz may well hit those levels in time who knows.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22664 on: Today at 09:13:10 pm »
People are nuts if they don't understand how big Salah's ego is. Have you every heard him speak? Just because he tells you how awesome he is - but smiles alot - doesn't mean he doesn't think it's true.

And thus he wants to be paid in the top 5 in the world.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22665 on: Today at 09:37:22 pm »
Shouldn't forget his roots, an ego is the last thing these top footballer's should have.
Didn't he use to travel like 4  hours in a bus everyday just to play football and then 4 hours back, don't quote me on that .
You get paid silly amounts of money, bonuses, sponsorship deals etc but still want more.
The game is getting a joke really, at the top level it's probably 25% about football and 75% about money
Fast forward 10 years and I dread to think where the game will be at.

Bring in a wage cap for them all, if the law would only allow it
10k a week Tops.
Logged

Offline marmite sw

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22666 on: Today at 09:43:40 pm »
with the new 1 million per week now being the new standard for the best ... football is losing its soul ... more teams need to say no thats our ceiling and we are sticking to it ... what ever happens i support the club ... players come and go ...its the club we support i trust klopp will get replacements if needed ... been a supporter since 1974 .... its incredible to think back and see the great players we sold and the great players we brought ..

mo need to think will he be the same player in a different team ...i dont belive he will ....
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,222
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22667 on: Today at 10:06:43 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on Today at 09:43:40 pm
with the new 1 million per week now being the new standard for the best ... football is losing its soul ... more teams need to say no thats our ceiling and we are sticking to it ... what ever happens i support the club ... players come and go ...its the club we support i trust klopp will get replacements if needed ... been a supporter since 1974 .... its incredible to think back and see the great players we sold and the great players we brought ..

mo need to think will he be the same player in a different team ...i dont belive he will ....

People keep looking at citys colossal net transfer sales and think thats it. Its only part of it

We are now seeing how theyre able to stay winning leagues

Where are the city players trying to force moves because they arent getting enough money?.

City know it. They know this is as important as anything pep does. They raise the stakes to a level no one can match.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,884
  • Six times...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22668 on: Today at 10:47:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:45:56 pm
For me it was Robbie Keane. Would have been Gareth Barry, was desperate for us to sell Alonso for him.

Wow that just transported me back and reminded me how lucky we are to have Klopp.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,881
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22669 on: Today at 10:52:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:52:10 pm
It's only industry where people get slated for wanting "their worth".

I'd be pissed if I had Salah's ability and Grealish earned so much more ;D it's not unreasonable for him to want it regardless of our thoughts and how detached from reality for a supporter it is.

It is not as if the Club don't go into negotiations for commercial deals and demand what we are worth. Why should players be any different.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,222
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22670 on: Today at 11:01:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:52:10 pm
It's only industry where people get slated for wanting "their worth".

I'd be pissed if I had Salah's ability and Grealish earned so much more ;D it's not unreasonable for him to want it regardless of our thoughts and how detached from reality for a supporter it is.

I find it extremely difficult to see it as the face value pay me my worth as nurses and firemen for example

They are kicking a footbsll around and are millionaires for it. They eventually get over this fact then start completely forgetting what real life is. I actually can understand that, though it ls hard to swallow

But when fellow working class people start saying it about how underpaid they are because someone else at a richer club is getting more then I have to draw the line

As many people are starting to say on here this is all getting a bit disillusioning. If footbal carries on this way and nothing is done about it Im out. Its simply not what I signed up to
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Up
« previous next »
 