« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 561 562 563 564 565 [566]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2082161 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,330
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22600 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:34 pm
He is going on a free and people have said he can earn loads here in commercial success and win lots of stuff. City are a team that wins even more and pay even more. It makes complete sense for him.

Then we will weaken us and strengthen a rival.

Makes loads of sense.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,199
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22601 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:34 pm
He is going on a free and people have said he can earn loads here in commercial success and win lots of stuff. City are a team that wins even more and pay even more. It makes complete sense for him.

Im not sure whats happening here now

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22602 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:09:42 pm
Then we will weaken us and strengthen a rival.

Makes loads of sense.

If we dont want that to happen then we have to get the contract that will entice him to stay. Its quite apparent that seems a way off.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22603 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do blame them, because it's pure fucking greed. Us supporters are being fucking fleeced as it is. Stupidly I've taken a share of a seasies as my kids want to go the game, £480 will get the three of us 4 games together. Meanwhile, on his quoted salary, Salah gets paid £36,000 per day, about £9k per hour based on a 4 hour working day.

Old players used to have to get jobs after football, this current generation will have enough to ensure their great grandchildren don't have to work, it's piss taking wanting a last big pay day when football has already paid them over £100 million

You have to blame everybody then including our manager.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,083
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22604 on: Today at 12:27:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do blame them, because it's pure fucking greed. Us supporters are being fucking fleeced as it is. Stupidly I've taken a share of a seasies as my kids want to go the game, £480 will get the three of us 4 games together. Meanwhile, on his quoted salary, Salah gets paid £36,000 per day, about £9k per hour based on a 4 hour working day.

Old players used to have to get jobs after football, this current generation will have enough to ensure their great grandchildren don't have to work, it's piss taking wanting a last big pay day when football has already paid them over £100 million

Being idealistic and wanting your football club to win the top prizes dont sit well together. Thats all Ill say.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,199
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22605 on: Today at 12:37:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do blame them, because it's pure fucking greed. Us supporters are being fucking fleeced as it is. Stupidly I've taken a share of a seasies as my kids want to go the game, £480 will get the three of us 4 games together. Meanwhile, on his quoted salary, Salah gets paid £36,000 per day, about £9k per hour based on a 4 hour working day.

Old players used to have to get jobs after football, this current generation will have enough to ensure their great grandchildren don't have to work, it's piss taking wanting a last big pay day when football has already paid them over £100 million

This

And its frankly doing my head in the people saying oh I dont begrudge them wanting more

Some of the same people in the politics threads complaining about politicians getting less than half that

I find the entire thing soul destroying actually.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22606 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:37:51 pm
This

And its frankly getting on my guys the people saying oh I dont begrudge them wanting more

Some of the same people in the politics threads complaining about politicians getting less than half that

I find the entire thing soul destroying actually.

Footballers have talent though. Politicians dont.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22607 on: Today at 12:47:49 pm »
Alot of politicians in the world nowadays actually deserve jail so that's a poor comparison

If salah isn't signing a new contract, I think we need to put him up for sale this summer.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,199
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22608 on: Today at 12:50:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:38:47 pm
Footballers have talent though. Politicians dont.

No we just dont like politicians as much because what they do is unpopular

Im big enough to admit I couldnt do what either do. But I know they both get way too much money




Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22609 on: Today at 12:51:30 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:37:51 pm
This

And its frankly doing my head in the people saying oh I dont begrudge them wanting more

Some of the same people in the politics threads complaining about politicians getting less than half that

I find the entire thing soul destroying actually.

I dont think anyone on here or anywhere other then the small groups of players and their hangers on that earn those kinds of wages would disagree, but Im not sure what anyone can do about it other then do what we as a club appear to be doing which is saying we are only paying x and no more, take it or leave it? We can take that moral stand and thats no bad thing, but then we have to be prepared for the inevitable outcome which is our better players may not always stick around. I dont think anyone holds out much hope that UEFA, PL or FA or anyone will do anything about whats going on as the influence of the sports washers is pervasive at every level of the game and the more clubs are bought up for sports washing the harder it will become to dislodge them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,199
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22610 on: Today at 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:47:49 pm
Alot of politicians in the world nowadays actually deserve jail so that's a poor comparison

If salah isn't signing a new contract, I think we need to put him up for sale this summer.

It isnt a comparison though is it

Youve done quite well to twist that into the context of a comparison. Are you sure you arent one yourself 😂

I agree with your second sentence
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22611 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:47:49 pm
Alot of politicians in the world nowadays actually deserve jail so that's a poor comparison

If salah isn't signing a new contract, I think we need to put him up for sale this summer.

We really dont, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, were not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isnt even close to Salahs first 6 months here if were talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and wont ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

Were losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we wont be competing for the big trophies next season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22612 on: Today at 12:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:00 pm
We really don’t, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, we’re not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isn’t even close to Salahs first 6 months here if we’re talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and won’t ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

We’re losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we won’t be competing for the big trophies next season.

I find it surprising how people think we are just challenging by selling off our best players. Jota and Diaz are great, but still a step down on Mane and Salah.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,199
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22613 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:00 pm
We really dont, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, were not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isnt even close to Salahs first 6 months here if were talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and wont ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

Were losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we wont be competing for the big trophies next season.

The argument is already becoming a roundabout and its not been going on long

What you say has truth no doubt. But its merits are all piled into being successful in one season

But Klopp is here for another 4 years. Id rather he got to recycle with a big budget now than with nothing in a year with 3 years left
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22614 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:23:56 pm
If we dont want that to happen then we have to get the contract that will entice him to stay. Its quite apparent that seems a way off.

500k a week to make him stay? No thank you.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,968
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22615 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:00 pm
We really dont, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, were not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isnt even close to Salahs first 6 months here if were talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and wont ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

Were losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we wont be competing for the big trophies next season.

If Salah goes on a free next summer, do you think FGS will cough up the c£100m needed to replace him?

(that assumes there's someone available of that calibre)

That's why people want to consider selling him now whilst he has a value, do that the money received could be reinvested.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,471
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22616 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:03:51 pm
If Salah goes on a free next summer, do you think FGS will cough up the c£100m needed to replace him?

(that assumes there's someone available of that calibre)

That's why people want to consider selling him now whilst he has a value, do that the money received could be reinvested.

What makes you think we are spending £100m to replace him?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22617 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:03:51 pm
If Salah goes on a free next summer, do you think FGS will cough up the c£100m needed to replace him?

(that assumes there's someone available of that calibre)

That's why people want to consider selling him now whilst he has a value, do that the money received could be reinvested.

Im not even sure £100 m can replace him in the short term, considering we wont be going for the truly top players because theyll all be asking for similar wages to Salah, even if we were to go for an Anthony or Dembele or whoever I dont see any of these players replacing his output short term.

Id rather keep him another year, let us win all we can with him then he can go on a free.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22618 on: Today at 01:47:05 pm »
Agreed. Just keep him for a year and see if he wants to sign for us (in case, after that). Find a next talent once all business done next season, someone superior like Richarlison to bolster our forward line if there's no more Salah.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 561 562 563 564 565 [566]   Go Up
« previous next »
 