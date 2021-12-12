« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22520 on: Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm
I think it's just the way it goes now in general, look at Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele, Lewandowski and so on, top players know they can get more value if they let their contracts run down. Will happen more often in the next few years.
It's a knock on effect of the 100m+ signings in recent years not living up their fees.
JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22521 on: Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:34:18 pm
For the last time (probably not, but still), we cannot match what the sportswashers pay!  They are funded by oil states!  They cheat and can just pretty much write blank cheques, we cannot!

I Hope that has cleared things up!

Yeah  sure  but this is a bit of a one off and not binary
Ive posted I can see sense in letting him go after next year but theres an obvious argument you push the boat out for two more years of Salah post next season tho if its true thats what hes asking for
Now Manes gone Im not sure theres anyone youd be immediately offending and it would be pretty clear to owners and squad it was an exceptional situation
So if he wants 2 more years I can see us doing it
Dave McCoy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22522 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
Yeah  sure  but this is a bit of a one off and not binary
Ive posted I can see sense in letting him go after next year but theres an obvious argument you push the boat out for two more years of Salah post next season tho if its true thats what hes asking for
Now Manes gone Im not sure theres anyone youd be immediately offending and it would be pretty clear to owners and squad it was an exceptional situation
So if he wants 2 more years I can see us doing it

Its really not though. How does our offer pushing the boat out compare to Newcastle's for a new contract with a signing on bonus? How does our risk assessment differ from theirs in what kind of wasted money is acceptable? We can all act like Salah will keep a certain level for the next 3 years but unless you can predict the future there's no way to know that for sure. What if he morphs into a Ronaldo type penalty box poacher that is completely unplayable in the normal Klopp template and yet you're paying him £400k a week without even accounting for the £50m, 75m or 100m signing bonus? Is our CL qualification and financial well being of the club now at risk? YES! Is Newcastle at any risk? NO! It's never a one-off.
JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22523 on: Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm
Its really not though. How does our offer pushing the boat out compare to Newcastle's for a new contract with a signing on bonus? How does our risk assessment differ from theirs in what kind of wasted money is acceptable? We can all act like Salah will keep a certain level for the next 3 years but unless you can predict the future there's no way to know that for sure. What if he morphs into a Ronaldo type penalty box poacher that is completely unplayable in the normal Klopp template and yet you're paying him £400k a week without even accounting for the £50m, 75m or 100m signing bonus? Is our CL qualification and financial well being of the club now at risk? YES! Is Newcastle at any risk? NO! It's never a one-off.

Obviously we can get out gunned what ever we offer but thats always been true for our entire established first team, but I dont see why a compromise cant be reached IF the stuff today about him wanting two more years is true (which it may not be)
Its a one off in that we dont have any other best player in the world candidates entering the final year of their deal and arent likely to for a while 
Dave McCoy

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22524 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Obviously we can get out gunned what ever we offer but thats always been true for our entire established first team, but I dont see why a compromise cant be reached IF the stuff today about him wanting two more years is true (which it may not be)
Its a one off in that we dont have any other best player in the world candidates entering the final year of their deal and arent likely to for a while

Unless you think our recruitment and player development isn't actually working then why would you think that? Trent and Allison's contracts are up in 2025 as well, time flies.

Also just ignoring Newcastle and offers for a minute. At the end of the year his stats ended up basically the same as they always do. If you have a process that dictates a player is worth X that has served the club well and led to this stability and trophies why would you make an exception now when nothing has actually changed? Why would you then stop at just this one exception and not make others? Why have a model at all then? Don't you have to stick with the process that got you here in the first place?

Granted there was a large increase in his shot creation stats but I'd question if that was more of an affect from our change in tactics than that part of his game actually growing.
rushyman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22525 on: Today at 12:58:04 am
What a fucking shame its gone like this

I havent been reading this but I cant believe the general consensus would be for him to stay for a year now.

I honest to god dont know if I can be arsed with these people anymore. The lure of taking a back step to footbsll grows stronger by the season

I just cant stand so many people and things in the game and now its bleeding into things that I love about it
jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22526 on: Today at 01:02:43 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:04 am

The lure of taking a back step to footbsll grows stronger by the season

If not for Klopp, I would.
rushyman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22527 on: Today at 01:13:49 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:02:43 am
If not for Klopp, I would.

I hear you.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22528 on: Today at 01:14:28 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm
Nah, were in a great situation with a fantastic player under contract
Difficult is when uou have shit players under contract, like Andy Carroll or Maguire

How's that a great situation? What if he plays half arsed because he doesn't want to pick a long term injury i.e. messing his transfer to the highest bidder, since money seem to be his priority?

Do we really want a player on the pitch that we don't want to sing his name anymore?
WillG.LFC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22529 on: Today at 08:34:09 am
Unfortunately you can see this coming. It makes complete financial sense for any player to run down their contract. Gives them the freedom to decide where they play, receive huge signing bonuses and inflated wages due to no transfer fee and when you look at the likes of Kane there are problems to signing long deals sometimes (not necessarily this example mind, just in general).

I think fans mindsets need to change, mine did after Owen, Torres, Mascherano and Suarez. Enjoy players whilst they are here but don't be shocked by their actions. It's a business and why should it not be.

The question for us is do we take control of the matter and sell now whilst we can decide his destination or do we hope he signs a new deal and pray if not he doesn't join a rival. If it was obvious he wants to leave on a free sadly I'd probably choose the former. It's always better to be the one making decisions.

As for Mo, arguably the most influential player for us in the Premier league era. Will always like him wherever he decides to play, we just have to accept football for what it is.
Tobelius

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22530 on: Today at 08:46:32 am
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:34:09 am
Unfortunately you can see this coming. It makes complete financial sense for any player to run down their contract. Gives them the freedom to decide where they play, receive huge signing bonuses and inflated wages due to no transfer fee and when you look at the likes of Kane there are problems to signing long deals sometimes (not necessarily this example mind, just in general).

I think fans mindsets need to change, mine did after Owen, Torres, Mascherano and Suarez. Enjoy players whilst they are here but don't be shocked by their actions. It's a business and why should it not be.

The question for us is do we take control of the matter and sell now whilst we can decide his destination or do we hope he signs a new deal and pray if not he doesn't join a rival. If it was obvious he wants to leave on a free sadly I'd probably choose the former. It's always better to be the one making decisions.

As for Mo, arguably the most influential player for us in the Premier league era. Will always like him wherever he decides to play, we just have to accept football for what it is.

Can we though if some club's informing his snake agent that they'll pay him say £30m signing on bonus and £600k/week if they get him as a free agent and much less if they have to pay a fee to us.

I agree with your take on the situation otherwise.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22531 on: Today at 08:58:54 am
Losing Mane and Salah in the same summer basically almost guarantee we dont have a season like the last one nest season, replacing one is enough, replacing two in one summer is nearly impossible.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22532 on: Today at 09:00:34 am
Salah won't be sold, because we can't just do it these days. Hell sign a pre contract with City or Newcastle in January with a £125 million signing on fee and £1 million a week in wages and play his part in the Sportswashing.
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22533 on: Today at 09:07:56 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:14:28 am
How's that a great situation? What if he plays half arsed because he doesn't want to pick a long term injury i.e. messing his transfer to the highest bidder, since money seem to be his priority?

Do we really want a player on the pitch that we don't want to sing his name anymore?
We have great players, and they attract attention and hostile bids. It's a great situation because we are competing for all the titles.Of course it's not fun to have these contract issues, but it's part of the price to pay for having great players. It was the same with Gerrard, Torres, Suarez...

Of course many fans long for a scenario where we have great players, but without the rumours and the players leaving for more money. This won't happen! Never happened, and it's the same for other clubs. The only way to avoid this situation is to recruit average players that nobody else wants.

Now we have to choose between selling Salah now or losing him for a free next summer. IMO these are two good options,  not two bad options. Bad options is whether to having a shit player wait out his contract, or paying money to get rid of him now.
McSquared

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22534 on: Today at 09:19:42 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:14:28 am
How's that a great situation? What if he plays half arsed because he doesn't want to pick a long term injury i.e. messing his transfer to the highest bidder, since money seem to be his priority?

Do we really want a player on the pitch that we don't want to sing his name anymore?

Why would he play half arsed if he wants a good move?
Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22535 on: Today at 09:22:29 am
We probably could have planned it better so that we didnt have so many key players contracts expiring in the same summer.

I dont think Salah leaves this summer. To lose Mane and Salah in the same window would knock us back a bit.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22536 on: Today at 09:45:44 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:02:43 am
If not for Klopp, I would.

Because a player chooses to run down his contract?
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22537 on: Today at 09:47:15 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:07:56 am
We have great players, and they attract attention and hostile bids. It's a great situation because we are competing for all the titles.Of course it's not fun to have these contract issues, but it's part of the price to pay for having great players. It was the same with Gerrard, Torres, Suarez...

Of course many fans long for a scenario where we have great players, but without the rumours and the players leaving for more money. This won't happen! Never happened, and it's the same for other clubs. The only way to avoid this situation is to recruit average players that nobody else wants.

Now we have to choose between selling Salah now or losing him for a free next summer. IMO these are two good options,  not two bad options. Bad options is whether to having a shit player wait out his contract, or paying money to get rid of him now.

I agree in part. Selling Salah now however is not a good option. We want to win the league and winning it whilst selling your best two attackers seems very, very difficult.

Run the contract down and worry about a replacement next summer.
Crosby Nick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22538 on: Today at 09:55:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:00:34 am
Salah won't be sold, because we can't just do it these days. Hell sign a pre contract with City or Newcastle in January with a £125 million signing on fee and £1 million a week in wages and play his part in the Sportswashing.

Thought you could only sign a pre contract with an overseas club? Or is that a rule from 20 years ago?!
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22539 on: Today at 10:01:38 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:29 am
We probably could have planned it better so that we didnt have so many key players contracts expiring in the same summer.

I dont think Salah leaves this summer. To lose Mane and Salah in the same window would knock us back a bit.
Yeah, seems like we will sell Mane. The fact that we have bought Jota and Diaz for his favourite position suggests that it has been planned a while. Salah we will let go next summer, probably still hoping that he will stay.
Firmino will probably sign a new contract.
rushyman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22540 on: Today at 10:04:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:44 am
Because a player chooses to run down his contract?

Personally, no. Well thats part of it

Money has destroyed the game. Where are Citys players in the headlines threatening to leave and in headlines because they arent getting stupid money ?

It doesnt just end with their ridiculous net transfer spending, this is also it. Theyre genuinely financing premier league wins. Ooh what a good deal for haaland yeah theyre paying him £400k a week without a flicker. Then of course that, somewhat disappointingly but unsurprisingly , turns heads in other teams and everyone starts knocking on doors threatening to leave if they arent given the same and up turn mountains to make sure they get the same

City make mourinhos Chelsea era look like they did it the right way. Theyve completely destroyed the game

It has to end at some point because its getting worse exponentially every year. I dont know how itll end though

Im open to answers
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22541 on: Today at 10:16:27 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:04:19 am
Personally, no. Well thats part of it

Money has destroyed the game. Where are Citys players in the headlines threatening to leave and in headlines because they arent getting stupid money ?

It doesnt just end with their ridiculous net transfer spending, this is also it. Theyre genuinely financing premier league wins. Ooh what a good deal for haaland yeah theyre paying him £400k a week without a flicker. Then of course that, somewhat disappointingly but unsurprisingly , turns heads in other teams and everyone starts knocking on doors threatening to leave if they arent given the same and up turn mountains to make sure they get the same

City make mourinhos Chelsea era look like they did it the right way. Theyve completely destroyed the game

It has to end at some point because its getting worse exponentially every year. I dont know how itll end though

Im open to answers
It will end by City walking the league every year, like Bayern and PSG do. It's depressing, but it seems inevitable
I think we can compete a couple of seasons more, but not long term. Neither can any of the other PL teams.
Chelsea used oil money to catch up and overtake their competitors, but not more.
City is on a different level and will soon outspend LFC and United by 2-3 times.

People seem to like it though, just like they actually seem to like the shit music coming out of talent shows.
Legs

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22542 on: Today at 10:24:31 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:16:27 am
It will end by City walking the league every year, like Bayern and PSG do. It's depressing, but it seems inevitable
I think we can compete a couple of seasons more, but not long term. Neither can any of the other PL teams.
Chelsea used oil money to catch up and overtake their competitors, but not more.
City is on a different level and will soon outspend LFC and United by 2-3 times.

People seem to like it though, just like they actually seem to like the shit music coming out of talent shows.

At the minute City can do that but don’t forget Newcastle owners have something like 75% of all the wealth in the PL.

In other words they make City money seem like a Norwich budget.

It will happen as well as wealthy people get what they want.

Might as well let all the oil clubs play in their own league and everyone carry on with the game as it should be.
rushyman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22543 on: Today at 10:28:20 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:16:27 am
It will end by City walking the league every year, like Bayern and PSG do. It's depressing, but it seems inevitable
I think we can compete a couple of seasons more, but not long term. Neither can any of the other PL teams.
Chelsea used oil money to catch up and overtake their competitors, but not more.
City is on a different level and will soon outspend LFC and United by 2-3 times.

People seem to like it though, just like they actually seem to like the shit music coming out of talent shows.

And this is why I answered KH post about stepping back from it. Fuck watching that. These players you hang your hat on and kids worship turn out to behave like bond villains. Its all a bit much for me

Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22544 on: Today at 10:33:45 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:28:20 am
And this is why I answered KH post about stepping back from it. Fuck watching that. These players you hang your hat on and kids worship turn out to behave like bond villains. Its all a bit much for me

I'm pretty much the same. A couple of years left of Klopp to wean myself off it. Clearly not something you can just walk away from completely, but I can't see me being as invested in it as I have been for pretty much all my life. It's a sham of a sport these days.
petercormack

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22545 on: Today at 10:44:34 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:28:20 am
And this is why I answered KH post about stepping back from it. Fuck watching that. These players you hang your hat on and kids worship turn out to behave like bond villains. Its all a bit much for me
Same here. Once Klopp has gone that's it for me. I'm already just an interested observer, not a fan.

Like the idea of the oil clubs playing in their own league though 😏
rushyman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22546 on: Today at 10:46:35 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:33:45 am
I'm pretty much the same. A couple of years left of Klopp to wean myself off it. Clearly not something you can just walk away from completely, but I can't see me being as invested in it as I have been for pretty much all my life. It's a sham of a sport these days.

Correct

Its not just that either. I get too invested in it. Its something Ive been meaning to make a topic on in here to gauge how others are and to see if my live game anxiety is normal or not 😂
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22547 on: Today at 10:49:37 am
Has something happened Salah specific overnight?
No666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22548 on: Today at 10:58:35 am
Quote from: petercormack on Today at 10:44:34 am
Same here. Once Klopp has gone that's it for me. I'm already just an interested observer, not a fan.

Like the idea of the oil clubs playing in their own league though 😏
As long as Klopp here and there are moments like this week's parade to remind me that You'll Never Walk Alone is not just a lyric, I can't help being invested. Once he goes, not sure I won't pack it in unless the blatant cheating stops. Sport has to be a level playing field or it's no more than a frisky work-out for the over-paid.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22549 on: Today at 11:02:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:00:34 am
Salah won't be sold, because we can't just do it these days. Hell sign a pre contract with City or Newcastle in January with a £125 million signing on fee and £1 million a week in wages and play his part in the Sportswashing.

I don't want him anywhere near our squad if he did that. How anyone would want to play for a club with owners like that i'll never know anyway. Look at the fucking state of their "parade" for winning the league ffs, why would anyone want to play for fans like that?

We just need to get rid now to be honest. A whole season of the Salah circus will be unbearable.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22550 on: Today at 11:15:10 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:46:35 am
Correct

Its not just that either. I get too invested in it. Its something Ive been meaning to make a topic on in here to gauge how others are and to see if my live game anxiety is normal or not 😂

I'll be honest Rushyman i'm the complete opposite now to what i was a few years back. I'm just not that invested in the game as i once was. When City won the league it all just felt a bit meh, it just doesn't matter as much as it once did say like losing to Arsenal in the famous 2-0 game, now that broke my heart or losing to United in the FA Cup final. I love Klopp and he's kept the flame alive but when you see lads being offered more for a weeks work of playing ball than many do for 20 years wages and still it's somehow not enough it just leaves a totally empty feeling inside.
kasperoff

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22551 on: Today at 11:20:27 am
Not the end of the world this. Weve got him for another year if we want, and Id take it, given the situation with Mane. Letting both go at the same time would be very risky.

Weve made him and Mane the players they are. Klopp and his staff will do it again. I have no doubts about that.

I suspect weve had the best of Salah. Another great season, but he fell off a cliff this year. Could well be tiredness, but I feel like his lost a little bit of pace. Defenders and teams have also started to figure out how to deal with him to some extent.

Im sure hell be a good player well into his 30s, but not quite where hes been for the past few years. Hes going to have to get his £500k p/w somewhere else. Well have to find the next Salah.
McSquared

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22552 on: Today at 11:20:58 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:49:37 am
Has something happened Salah specific overnight?

No
calvin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22553 on: Today at 11:29:48 am
The oil clubs have pushed transfers and wages to an unprecedented level. Now we are suffering the consequences. We can't afford the top wages they are paying. City getting Haaland and us losing Salah and Mane are good examples of that. We are so close to them. I think it's unreasonable to expect us to overtake them in this environment.
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22554 on: Today at 11:44:49 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:33:45 am
I'm pretty much the same. A couple of years left of Klopp to wean myself off it. Clearly not something you can just walk away from completely, but I can't see me being as invested in it as I have been for pretty much all my life. It's a sham of a sport these days.
Maybe, maybe not.
Losing players to richer clubs and having no chance to win titles is just everyday for the fans of most clubs, but they still find joy. But it's going to hurt LFC and ManU fans to let go of the feeling of being able to hold on to top players and challenging for titles.

One could see this as a third era for English football. Clubs used to earn money from match day revenues, but then PL started the TV era. Now, we are entering a new era where oil money will completely dominate over TV and match day revenues. Perhaps that will change again in 10-20 years, if we can wean ourselves off oil.
