Unfortunately you can see this coming. It makes complete financial sense for any player to run down their contract. Gives them the freedom to decide where they play, receive huge signing bonuses and inflated wages due to no transfer fee and when you look at the likes of Kane there are problems to signing long deals sometimes (not necessarily this example mind, just in general).



I think fans mindsets need to change, mine did after Owen, Torres, Mascherano and Suarez. Enjoy players whilst they are here but don't be shocked by their actions. It's a business and why should it not be.



The question for us is do we take control of the matter and sell now whilst we can decide his destination or do we hope he signs a new deal and pray if not he doesn't join a rival. If it was obvious he wants to leave on a free sadly I'd probably choose the former. It's always better to be the one making decisions.



As for Mo, arguably the most influential player for us in the Premier league era. Will always like him wherever he decides to play, we just have to accept football for what it is.