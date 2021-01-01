« previous next »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm
I think it's just the way it goes now in general, look at Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele, Lewandowski and so on, top players know they can get more value if they let their contracts run down. Will happen more often in the next few years.
It's a knock on effect of the 100m+ signings in recent years not living up their fees.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:34:18 pm
For the last time (probably not, but still), we cannot match what the sportswashers pay!  They are funded by oil states!  They cheat and can just pretty much write blank cheques, we cannot!

I Hope that has cleared things up!

Yeah  sure  but this is a bit of a one off and not binary
Ive posted I can see sense in letting him go after next year but theres an obvious argument you push the boat out for two more years of Salah post next season tho if its true thats what hes asking for
Now Manes gone Im not sure theres anyone youd be immediately offending and it would be pretty clear to owners and squad it was an exceptional situation
So if he wants 2 more years I can see us doing it
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
Yeah  sure  but this is a bit of a one off and not binary
Ive posted I can see sense in letting him go after next year but theres an obvious argument you push the boat out for two more years of Salah post next season tho if its true thats what hes asking for
Now Manes gone Im not sure theres anyone youd be immediately offending and it would be pretty clear to owners and squad it was an exceptional situation
So if he wants 2 more years I can see us doing it

Its really not though. How does our offer pushing the boat out compare to Newcastle's for a new contract with a signing on bonus? How does our risk assessment differ from theirs in what kind of wasted money is acceptable? We can all act like Salah will keep a certain level for the next 3 years but unless you can predict the future there's no way to know that for sure. What if he morphs into a Ronaldo type penalty box poacher that is completely unplayable in the normal Klopp template and yet you're paying him £400k a week without even accounting for the £50m, 75m or 100m signing bonus? Is our CL qualification and financial well being of the club now at risk? YES! Is Newcastle at any risk? NO! It's never a one-off.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm
Its really not though. How does our offer pushing the boat out compare to Newcastle's for a new contract with a signing on bonus? How does our risk assessment differ from theirs in what kind of wasted money is acceptable? We can all act like Salah will keep a certain level for the next 3 years but unless you can predict the future there's no way to know that for sure. What if he morphs into a Ronaldo type penalty box poacher that is completely unplayable in the normal Klopp template and yet you're paying him £400k a week without even accounting for the £50m, 75m or 100m signing bonus? Is our CL qualification and financial well being of the club now at risk? YES! Is Newcastle at any risk? NO! It's never a one-off.

Obviously we can get out gunned what ever we offer but thats always been true for our entire established first team, but I dont see why a compromise cant be reached IF the stuff today about him wanting two more years is true (which it may not be)
Its a one off in that we dont have any other best player in the world candidates entering the final year of their deal and arent likely to for a while 
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Obviously we can get out gunned what ever we offer but thats always been true for our entire established first team, but I dont see why a compromise cant be reached IF the stuff today about him wanting two more years is true (which it may not be)
Its a one off in that we dont have any other best player in the world candidates entering the final year of their deal and arent likely to for a while

Unless you think our recruitment and player development isn't actually working then why would you think that? Trent and Allison's contracts are up in 2025 as well, time flies.

Also just ignoring Newcastle and offers for a minute. At the end of the year his stats ended up basically the same as they always do. If you have a process that dictates a player is worth X that has served the club well and led to this stability and trophies why would you make an exception now when nothing has actually changed? Why would you then stop at just this one exception and not make others? Why have a model at all then? Don't you have to stick with the process that got you here in the first place?

Granted there was a large increase in his shot creation stats but I'd question if that was more of an affect from our change in tactics than that part of his game actually growing.
What a fucking shame its gone like this

I havent been reading this but I cant believe the general consensus would be for him to stay for a year now.

I honest to god dont know if I can be arsed with these people anymore. The lure of taking a back step to footbsll grows stronger by the season

I just cant stand so many people and things in the game and now its bleeding into things that I love about it
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:04 am

The lure of taking a back step to footbsll grows stronger by the season

If not for Klopp, I would.
