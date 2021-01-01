Your custom title says it all



Build and sustain hospitals, and make lasting change around the world Is that the impression you get when you see how his agent behaves, that its all in aid of ending world famine? He wants megabucks because he wants to be in line with the other 'best players in the world', not so he can build some hospitals in Egypt.



That last paragraph, honestly I have no idea what you're even on about there. But just to re-iterate again. You. Cannot. Compare. A. Footballers. Wages. To. A. Normal. Persons. Because. They. Are. Fundamentally. Different. £200k a year is more than six times the UK average, and if you earnt that much from the start of your 40 year career right until the end of it, you'd earn about as much as Mo earns in six months. Six. There is no comparison, there is no like for like, there is no 'If you were offered a 50% pay rise you'd take it regardless and that's all he wants to do'.



Salah had donated millions (equivalent of millions in sterling) for care of people in his home country(that we know of), you should research that, rather than what his agent says, so you can tantrum post therafter.Separating words with fullstops doesn't prove the case. ONe of the many poor people from salah's country who he has helped, might look at what you or I may spend on holidays with disdain and disbelief, and can't believe the choice you or I might make. everyone experiences life from their own vantage point and has their own objectives. I would stop short of seemingly judging others and slamming our players character so quicklySalah may not be on a crusade to save the world, but I can imagine that is 1 of his considerations, is to help more people back home