Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22480 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:42:44 pm
Your custom title says it all :D

Build and sustain hospitals, and make lasting change around the world :lmao Is that the impression you get when you see how his agent behaves, that its all in aid of ending world famine? He wants megabucks because he wants to be in line with the other 'best players in the world', not so he can build some hospitals in Egypt.

That last paragraph, honestly I have no idea what you're even on about there. But just to re-iterate again. You. Cannot. Compare. A. Footballers. Wages. To. A. Normal. Persons. Because. They. Are. Fundamentally. Different. £200k a year is more than six times the UK average, and if you earnt that much from the start of your 40 year career right until the end of it, you'd earn about as much as Mo earns in six months. Six. There is no comparison, there is no like for like, there is no 'If you were offered a 50% pay rise you'd take it regardless and that's all he wants to do'.

Salah had  donated millions (equivalent of millions in sterling) for care of people in his home country(that we know of), you should research that, rather than  what his agent says, so you can tantrum post therafter.

Separating words with fullstops doesn't prove the case. ONe of the many poor people from salah's country who he has helped, might look at what you or I may spend on holidays with disdain and disbelief, and can't believe the choice you or I might make. everyone experiences life from their own vantage point and has their own objectives.  I would stop short of seemingly judging others and slamming our players character so quickly

Salah may not be on a crusade to save the world, but I can imagine that is 1 of his considerations, is to help more people back home
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22481 on: Today at 04:08:11 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:03:17 pm
Salah had  donated millions (equivalent of millions in sterling) for care of people in his home country(that we know of), you should research that, rather than  what his agent says, so you can tantrum post therafter.

Separating words with fullstops doesn't prove the case. ONe of the many poor people from salah's country who he has helped, might look at what you or I may spend on holidays with disdain and disbelief, and can't believe the choice you or I might make. everyone experiences life from their own vantage point and has their own objectives.  I would stop short of seemingly judging others and slamming our players character so quickly

Salah may not be on a crusade to save the world, but I can imagine that is 1 of his considerations, is to help more people back home

I was hoping full stops would at least make things a little clearer to you, but that was obviously a misjudgement and annoyingly RAWK doesn't have a crayon drawing facility.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22482 on: Today at 04:13:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:08:11 pm
I was hoping full stops would at least make things a little clearer to you, but that was obviously a misjudgement and annoyingly RAWK doesn't have a crayon drawing facility.



Don't worry, half terms ends this week, I will do my own crayon drawing next week

In July 2020, Salah donated 250 million Egyptian Pounds for the establishment of an ambulance centre in Nagrig. (10m sterling)
https://sportskhabri.com/mohamed-salahs-sponsors-investments-and-charity-work/

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22483 on: Today at 04:17:46 pm
So if/when he leaves for even more money than we pay him, we'll expect to see that site updated with even larger charitable donations  :wave
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22484 on: Today at 04:22:45 pm
Character assassinations on him now, classy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22485 on: Today at 04:26:31 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:13:51 pm
Don't worry, half terms ends this week, I will do my own crayon drawing next week

In July 2020, Salah donated 250 million Egyptian Pounds for the establishment of an ambulance centre in Nagrig. (10m sterling)
https://sportskhabri.com/mohamed-salahs-sponsors-investments-and-charity-work/

Billionaires shouldn't exist and multi, multi, multi millionaires shouldn't exist either.  No amount of charitable donations can make up for that fact.  Inequality is one of biggest global issues we face, and if that wealth was more evenly distributed, there would be no hunger or famine, and the need for many charities would disappear.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22486 on: Today at 04:35:03 pm
oooh maybe he will want to get revenge on us for not meeting his wage demands like he got revenge on real madrid?

:D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22487 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm
This line of ethical enquiry probably doesnt move us forward on salahs contract or anything else to do with the club.. its billionaires negotiating with multi millionaires wherever the numbers end up
Also its a bit misplaced when another player has agreed terms with another club for a lot more money seemingly regardless of what the club wants
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22488 on: Today at 04:46:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:22:45 pm
Character assassinations on him now, classy.

Grow up Jill, no-ones 'character assassinating him'.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22489 on: Today at 04:48:25 pm
Gonna be a fun summer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22490 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm
Pearce is now the second journo to be briefed this story in the space of a few months. It's all coming from his agent without a doubt.

If he wants to stay in the PL then it'll be City. When it is being mentioned he would like to stay in the PL, you might as well just phrase it 'he would not hesitate to go to City'.

He doesn't give one crap about legacy in my eyes. Never sensed he had an attachment with the fans unlike say Van Dijk. He comes across as cold and very driven in achieving his own personal goals.

Think it'll be between City, PSG and Real Madrid.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22491 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:59:53 pm
I mentioned it the other day that i could see him going to City and was told it was a bizarre take. Pearce is now the second journo to be briefed this story in the space of a few months. It's all coming from his agent without a doubt.

If he wants to stay in the PL then it'll be City. When it is being mentioned he would like to stay in the PL, you might as well just phrase it 'he would not hesitate to go to City'.

He doesn't give one crap about legacy in my eyes. Never sensed he had an attachment with the fans unlike say Van Dijk. He comes across as cold and very driven in achieving his own personal goals.

Think it'll be between City, PSG and Real Madrid.

If he wants to stay in the PL then it is City.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22492 on: Today at 05:04:56 pm
Hes well aware whats he done by leaking this information public, dont know if this will have the desiref effect to hold the club hostage but I just wish wed get this over one way or another. We cannot afford the summer full of drama when 2 of our best attackers are leaving, I do hope club will come out of this as both united and well positioned for the near future under papa Klopp.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22493 on: Today at 05:08:00 pm
Personally I would sell him this summer, even if it's not a great fee.  Better than nothing, and this dragging on another 6 months.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22494 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm
So ive searched the internet for the evidence and came up with the athletic said. Is that what we are berating salah for?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22495 on: Today at 05:10:16 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 05:08:00 pm
Personally I would sell him this summer, even if it's not a great fee.  Better than nothing, and this dragging on another 6 months.

But we might not be able to sell him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22496 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm
Saudi blood money already starting to make a difference.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22497 on: Today at 05:25:19 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:03:17 pm
Salah had  donated millions (equivalent of millions in sterling) for care of people in his home country(that we know of), you should research that, rather than  what his agent says, so you can tantrum post therafter.

Separating words with fullstops doesn't prove the case. ONe of the many poor people from salah's country who he has helped, might look at what you or I may spend on holidays with disdain and disbelief, and can't believe the choice you or I might make. everyone experiences life from their own vantage point and has their own objectives.  I would stop short of seemingly judging others and slamming our players character so quickly

Salah may not be on a crusade to save the world, but I can imagine that is 1 of his considerations, is to help more people back home

Mane built schools and hospitals in his country too, but he kept it classy with the club and with the fans. Can't remember his agent mocking and making fun of Klopp on Twitter, and demanding half million a week.

What Salah is doing is wrong, it is as simple as that.

