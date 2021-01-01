I'm not worrying in the slightest over it personally. If either or both want to go, they go. We have the best manager in world football at picking a player and we just keep getting better as we evolve.





I also think that "replacing" players is just a wrong way to look at it (Not disagreeing with you, but just adding to your point BTW). If we lost both Mo and Sadio this summer, I don't think it would be about replacing them, because you essentially can't. Players are all different and while there might be similarities in terms of style of play and abilities, they're still very different from each other. Will they form an understanding with the teammates in the same way the guy they're replacing had? Will they adjust to living in a new city? Will they adjust to working for a new club? So, for me it's not about "replacing" players it's about Klopp and his staff finding a way to maintain the current level the team is at. That CAN be with buying a replacement and making small adjustments to the way we operate on the pitch, but it can also be by making bigger changes to the way we play to get more out of the players we have and those who might be coming in.Klopp and his team and everyone involved with transfers have shown in recent years, that they know what they're doing. So, I wouldn't be really worried too much, if we had to change things around this summer. Again, that's what football is about: finding solutions for problems, so you're doing better on the pitch than your opponent.What is also important is that the club have shown they are willing to spend big money, if the circumstances demand it (i.e. the player is good enough and we actually can afford to spend the money). FSG also seem to have learned from the mistakes they've made shortly after the takeover. We're in a much better situation now to deal with losing great players than we ever were in the last two decades. Just compare it to when Rafa was basically forced to sell the likes of Xabi Alonso and then wasn't allowed to get the replacement he wanted, but had to get Alberto Aquilani, because Roma (or whoever it was) owed us money and we were allowed to structure the deal in a way that saw us pay the fee off in installments with money that was made from selling players in later transfer windows. If Klopp had to deal with shite like that, I'd be worried. With Klopp being more or less able to sign the players he wants, I don't see why he couldn't maintain the team's current level or even improve it.-