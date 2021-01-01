« previous next »
Ultimately football is a job, and like most of us if we have some sort of position of 'power' we'd try and demand the most amount of £ possible. Our fans need to be realistic about that - we all know our self-worth. Many of us unfortunately may not work jobs where we can dictate pay, but some can by virtue of experience or whatever. Obviously, the sums are now astronomical in football but these footballers can set-up their families and multiple generations *for life* just because they can kick a ball well. I don't really see it as greedy wanting to get parity with your peers, it's just the reality of the market they exist in.

Mo *is* one of the best players in the world. It is no surprise that he'd look at others and expect his pay to reflect what is now essentially the norm across European football. Unfortunately, our wage structure seems a lot more rigid than that.

The football world is far removed from the realities of the working class right now with food poverty etc. Just the same way the world of billionaires is even more far removed from that even of most footballers. The sums touted around exist in the football world and *someone* will get them unfortunately - even if people are struggling elsewhere, as much as it is sickening to see.

Losing Salah for free and Mane for only a %age of his true worth is not great business at the market for attackers isn't incredible right now, plus we have other areas that need strengthening also.
People are literally struggling to put food on the table for their kids and there's greedy bastard footballers crying over their already obscene wages.

This.

It's really starting to annoy me now.
i know players want to be paid what they're worth (agents must be a lot of the problem telling their players a list of shit players who are on more than them etc) but surely they want the glory as well?
ok mo go and move to city for an extra £50-100k per week, so what? do you actually need that money? you'll get some trophies but no one cares, look at the parades! or PSG who will pay you a fortune and you get a league winners medal pretty much every year - so what?
I get that theres some romance with madrid and barca and they'll have a shot at the champions league but so do we!
mo has been great this season but his form has dipped - if he'd have played like this for madrid their fans would be booing him and giving him shit.
i'm easy whether he stays or goes - trust the club and Klopp to get it right.
Losing both Mane and Salah would catastrophic in every way, no players available right now are capable of replacing them.  What a shit way to start the summer, we should be trying to sign  midfielder and not worrying about this shit.
I'll say it again, only in different coloured letters

We can't compete with oil states

Yeah agreed,we could try for a while and go the Barcelona way or worse.

These sportwashing clubs have 100 times or more resources than everyone else,FFP is a dead duck and they control their 'sponsors' anyway just adjusting up when necessary.

Matchday revenue growth,legitimate commercial income and all that matters little against these.
Losing both Mane and Salah would catastrophic in every way, no players available right now are capable of replacing them.  What a shit way to start the summer, we should be trying to sign  midfielder and not worrying about this shit.

Exaggeration at its finest.
Losing both Mane and Salah would catastrophic in every way, no players available right now are capable of replacing them.  What a shit way to start the summer, we should be trying to sign  midfielder and not worrying about this shit.

I'm not worrying in the slightest over it personally. If either or both want to go, they go. We have the best manager in world football at picking a player and we just keep getting better as we evolve.
 
Surprised if the club allows this tedious circus to continue much longer.

Was a contract not offered half a year ago?

Sign. Or leave. 

Patience with overpaid divas is running short. People have bigger problems.

The lust for money and the ego-tripping is ruining this sport.











Surprised if the club allows this tedious circus to continue much longer.

Was a contract not offered half a year ago?

Sign. Or leave. 

Patience with overpaid divas is running short. People have bigger problems.

The lust for money and the ego-tripping is ruining this sport.













He will leave.

Next summer. For free.
I'd rather sell him this summer for good money than lose him for free
He will leave.

Next summer. For free.

This is the most likely outcome here now. I hope the club strengthen this summer though to replace Mo and not wait until next summer.
I'm not worrying in the slightest over it personally. If either or both want to go, they go. We have the best manager in world football at picking a player and we just keep getting better as we evolve.
 

I also think that "replacing" players is just a wrong way to look at it (Not disagreeing with you, but just adding to your point BTW). If we lost both Mo and Sadio this summer, I don't think it would be about replacing them, because you essentially can't. Players are all different and while there might be similarities in terms of style of play and abilities, they're still very different from each other. Will they form an understanding with the teammates in the same way the guy they're replacing had? Will they adjust to living in a new city? Will they adjust to working for a new club? So, for me it's not about "replacing" players it's about Klopp and his staff finding a way to maintain the current level the team is at. That CAN be with buying a replacement and making small adjustments to the way we operate on the pitch, but it can also be by making bigger changes to the way we play to get more out of the players we have and those who might be coming in.

Klopp and his team and everyone involved with transfers have shown in recent years, that they know what they're doing. So, I wouldn't be really worried too much, if we had to change things around this summer. Again, that's what football is about: finding solutions for problems, so you're doing better on the pitch than your opponent.

What is also important is that the club have shown they are willing to spend big money, if the circumstances demand it (i.e. the player is good enough and we actually can afford to spend the money). FSG also seem to have learned from the mistakes they've made shortly after the takeover. We're in a much better situation now to deal with losing great players than we ever were in the last two decades. Just compare it to when Rafa was basically forced to sell the likes of Xabi Alonso and then wasn't allowed to get the replacement he wanted, but had to get Alberto Aquilani, because Roma (or whoever it was) owed us money and we were allowed to structure the deal in a way that saw us pay the fee off in installments with money that was made from selling players in later transfer windows. If Klopp had to deal with shite like that, I'd be worried. With Klopp being more or less able to sign the players he wants, I don't see why he couldn't maintain the team's current level or even improve it.-
Assuming Salah leaves on a free next year, we will no doubt get another forward this season to replace Mane.....that means we have Diaz and Jota plus the incoming guy this year with a year under his belt as our starting 3 next year plus Firmino and i would hazard a guess at another forward to be signed for 23/24.

Obviously theres no guarantees, but Klopp hasn't got much wrong, so i'm quite relaxed about the evolution of our team.
I'd rather sell him this summer for good money than lose him for free

He doesnt want to leave this summer.  He has a contract.
ture your ire towards the PL and UEFA that ALLOW clubs like Man City to exist under these owners.

Liverpool arent the bad guys here, time a few fans started to appreciate that fact it seems.

Correct.
We're trying to do things the right way and live within our means. Unfortunately that sometimes will mean losing certain people who want mega money. That's the tradeoff with being a real club vs fake sportswash trash. Personally I have full trust in our people to do the right thing for the club in the long term.
Honestly the main thing we should aim for is to get the situation sorted this summer. Whether he stays or leaves we'll be fine and I don't really mind, but if he leaves I would rather he give us a definite answer like Mane did so we can get a decent size fee for him, as oppose to leaving on a free transfer next summer the way Gini did 🤢.
This is the most likely outcome here now.

Think a lot of big players now will leave on frees, the massive signing on bonusses being banded around are too much to turn down.
Massively disappointed in his behaviour throughout all of this.
He's going to Newcastle then... Can't see him going to City. Chelsea maybe since he played there before
Shame really if that ever happens, wouldn't mind him going to Real or PSG to be honest but not sure how I would feel if I see him playing for a pl rival..

We can't allow this situation to go into the new season, renew his contract or sell him during this window. I don't doubt mo's professionalism but we already seen his form drop badly after losing afcon and wc qualifiers, this contract talk is going to mess with his head.
He's going to Newcastle then... Can't see him going to City. Chelsea maybe since he played there before
Shame really if that ever happens, wouldn't mind him going to Real or PSG to be honest but not sure how I would feel if I see him playing for a pl rival..

We can't allow this situation to go into the new season, renew his contract or sell him during this window. I don't doubt mo's professionalism but we already seen his form drop badly after losing afcon and wc qualifiers, this contract talk is going to mess with his head.

Why would he waste his remaining years on a team like Newcastle ;D

If he stayed in the Prem its only ever going to be City or Chelsea.
Massively disappointed in his behaviour throughout all of this.

You mean, being a model pro, winning the golden boot, and being a massive part of us coming 2 games away from winning 4 trophies.  Yeah, I'm pretty disappointed too.  Hope he does better next year. 
Exaggeration at its finest.

Yeah but with Keegan going for the extra wedge at Hamburg what the hell are we going to do ?
Players used to leave liverpool to challenge for trophies and play CL football. He's challenging for trophies and playing for arguably the best football club in the world at the moment.
If money is what he's after, the only teams that may give him these wages are realistically city, newcastle and chelsea. I don't see him going to city as they have a full team of wingers. So it's either chelsea or newcastle.

Why would he waste his remaining years on a team like Newcastle ;D

If he stayed in the Prem its only ever going to be City or Chelsea.
Newcastle? Really?

Do people really see Newcastle breaking into the top 4 this season? Ready to challenge for the League the season after?

Thats nonsense IMO.

Newcastle? Really?

Do people really see Newcastle breaking into the top 4 this season? Ready to challenge for the League the season after?

Thats nonsense IMO.

Not that I think hed go there, but I can see them challening Euro places next season, so then the CL spots will happen soon enough.  Not the league, but with more of the right signings theyll be leapfrogging a fair few teams quickly.
Newcastle? Really?

Do people really see Newcastle breaking into the top 4 this season? Ready to challenge for the League the season after?

Thats nonsense IMO.

Why would you leave liverpool for another prem club? He's got a better chance at winning the league/cl here than with any other club bar city. It's not really about the sporting project isn't it?
He's looking for the big contract and the status of being one the highest paid sportsmen in the world.
I'm just disappointed by the way he's handled this.
Well this is disappointing. If players want to leave then sell them for as much as possible.
I'm now in the let him go on a free camp. Don't really care.

Run him into the ground this coming year, but make sure we have added attackers this summer as well.
Went from being hyped about next season to being depressed. It feels like every bad news is being linked with us, doesn't help that City fans are having pure joy from this saying that we are collapsing.
Newcastle? Really?

Do people really see Newcastle breaking into the top 4 this season? Ready to challenge for the League the season after?

Thats nonsense IMO.

I can yes. They'll spend another £200m this summer at least. Over the last 20 games of the season, only City and Liverpool got more points.
Went from being hyped about next season to being depressed. It feels like every bad news is being linked with us, doesn't help that City fans are having pure joy from this saying that we are collapsing.

Went from being hyped about next season to being depressed. It feels like every bad news is being linked with us, doesn't help that City fans are having pure joy from this saying that we are collapsing.

You are having a bit of a nightmare today.

What Abu Dhabi fans are doing is of what relevence? How do you even know what they are doing, unless you happen to have the missfortune of having family who follow them or you are working amongst them.
He can ask for what he thinks he's worth, it's up to us how to play it.

The issue here is the likes of City and PSG inflating the market unfairly. Klopp and the players have done everything, it remains to be seen if the ownership - Henry et al - can find a solution off the pitch on this issue that isn't half-baked.

So far it's all historical data on Salah's level when talking about him as an elite player, I'm far more interested in his  current state, what the club thinks of his fitness level going forward. If there could be a permanent issue there by their call, like Torres, the way we sold a dud to Chelsea, you would hope the management have the clarity of thought not to even negotiate. Not fussed if the optics of losing both Salah and Mane look poor, as long as we're making the calls based on our expertise.

