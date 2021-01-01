Honestly, I would want this settled this summer, either sign or say that you will leave next year for free.

One more season of this contract fuckery is a big distraction for everyone involved.



Same here.It has the unfortunate potential to put a dent in our season and affect the team harmony. Talk it through with him and make a decision, which is what I expect the club to do. Based on Salah's comments - him leaving on a free looks to be the likeliest outcome.Obviously a shame as we could do with keeping him for a few more years - but certainly not the end of the world and it gives us enough time to plan for his replacement. Should he leave for a direct rival it would probably be the biggest backstab we have had from a player ever - I really hope it doesn't come to that as I would quite like for us to part ways without that baggage.