Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22280 on: Today at 10:57:27 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:54:35 am
Make him a 2-year offer.

There is no way we're considering switching out Mané and Salah in the same summer.

It is also in Mo's interest to be focussed and fresh for 22/23 when he and Liverpool need to be winning that league title for everyone's karmic and spiritual health.

He wont accept our offer.

He wants mega money so best to accept it.

You either want to be a legend here or have a few more million in account.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22281 on: Today at 10:59:25 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:54:08 am
Yep.

Been a massive shitshow from January onwards.
Purely speculation on my part and I hope I'm wrong and he somehow stays beyond next season but has this decision to move been made since New Year and partly affected his form?
67CherryRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22282 on: Today at 11:00:24 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:57:27 am
He wont accept our offer.

He wants mega money so best to accept it.

You either want to be a legend here or have a few more million in account.
Maybe he just wants to be paid what he feels he's worth but we won't break our structure for that, there's no fault on either side of the argument.
Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22283 on: Today at 11:02:04 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:00:24 am
Maybe he just wants to be paid what he feels he's worth but we won't break our structure for that, there's no fault on either side of the argument.

Disagree entirely with this.

Dont say you love the Club but then say you will join a rival and have your Agent acting like a c*nt all year.

Hes paid well and loved here so if he wants more money then go to a soulless Club and regret it.

How can we pay him 500k a week then not expect Ali, VVD, Trent and Mane to want the same ?
Hoenheim

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22284 on: Today at 11:03:28 am
Honestly, I would want this settled this summer, either sign or say that you will leave next year for free.
One more season of this contract fuckery is a big distraction for everyone involved.
I love Mo and he is a legend for everything he did on the pitch, but this needs to end soon.
Henry Gale

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22285 on: Today at 11:04:12 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:34:44 am
No but sell him anyway. It can't be difficult coercing a rival club into making a £100 million plus offer and £350k plus contract offer for a player, surely.

Oh OK, Thought I had missed it  ;D
Henry Gale

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22286 on: Today at 11:04:51 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:02:04 am
Disagree entirely with this.

Dont say you love the Club but then say you will join a rival and have your Agent acting like a c*nt all year.

Hes paid well and loved here so if he wants more money then go to a soulless Club and regret it.

How can we pay him 500k a week then not expect Ali, VVD, Trent and Mane to want the same ?

Because none of them score 30 goals a season mate  ;D
-Willo-

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22287 on: Today at 11:05:18 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:54:35 am
Make him a 2-year offer.

There is no way we're considering switching out Mané and Salah in the same summer.

It is also in Mo's interest to be focussed and fresh for 22/23 when he and Liverpool need to be winning that league title for everyone's karmic and spiritual health.

Salah has already said he is staying this year so it isn't happening in the same summer.
67CherryRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22288 on: Today at 11:05:32 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:02:04 am
Disagree entirely with this.

Dont say you love the Club but then say you will join a rival and have your Agent acting like a c*nt all year.

Hes paid well and loved here so if he wants more money then go to a soulless Club and regret it.

How can we pay him 500k a week then not expect Ali, VVD, Trent and Mane to want the same ?
He's an employee, Liverpool are his employer. You should never see these people as anything more, they're not fans in shirts, they're men trying to get the best deal they can so they can set their family (and probably extended family) up for life.
Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22289 on: Today at 11:06:19 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:04:51 am
Because none of them score 30 goals a season mate  ;D

But are equally important.

You either buy into the ethos Klopp has created or leave.

We will be fine if he does go.
-Willo-

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22290 on: Today at 11:08:08 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:05:32 am
He's an employee, Liverpool are his employer. You should never see these people as anything more, they're not fans in shirts, they're men trying to get the best deal they can so they can set their family (and probably extended family) up for life.

He's already set for life, he'd be an LFC ambassador until hes 60 like Rush if he stayed, this is just about ego, he thinks hes one of the best players in the world, so wants to see his wage put him at that table.

He just doesn't seem to care that the only reason he isn't at the table is because his rivals are paid by states, he's already one of the highest paid player in the world when you remove oil clubs.

Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22291 on: Today at 11:08:52 am
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 11:03:28 am
Honestly, I would want this settled this summer, either sign or say that you will leave next year for free.
One more season of this contract fuckery is a big distraction for everyone involved.

Same here.

It has the unfortunate potential to put a dent in our season and affect the team harmony. Talk it through with him and make a decision, which is what I expect the club to do. Based on Salah's comments - him leaving on a free looks to be the likeliest outcome.
Obviously a shame as we could do with keeping him for a few more years - but certainly not the end of the world and it gives us enough time to plan for his replacement. Should he leave for a direct rival it would probably be the biggest backstab we have had from a player ever - I really hope it doesn't come to that as I would quite like for us to part ways without that baggage.
Henry Gale

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22292 on: Today at 11:09:44 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:06:19 am
But are equally important.

You either buy into the ethos Klopp has created or leave.

We will be fine if he does go.

Goal scorers generally get paid more than other parts of the pitch don't they. Course we will be, Players come and go don't they it's always the same.

We have to remember as much as Mo loves the club and the fans etc he's not a Liverpool fan this is a job for him.
Cid

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22293 on: Today at 11:10:23 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:00:24 am
Maybe he just wants to be paid what he feels he's worth but we won't break our structure for that, there's no fault on either side of the argument.

I'd say the fault there would lie with the likes of City and PSG using oil money to create unsustainable and unrealistic expectations for top players.  Salah has been lauded as one of the top players in the world and he probably looks at the money players like Haaland and Mbappe are now earning and wants a slice.

This is why any club and fan should care about the bullshit those clubs are pulling. It warps the market to the point where even the most successful and financialy profitable clubs can't hope to compete.
Studgotelli

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22294 on: Today at 11:10:47 am
We can bump him up to 300k a week to be honest if hes our star player. Footballers want their fair compensation.

I get it.
Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22295 on: Today at 11:11:02 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:09:44 am
Goal scorers generally get paid more than other parts of the pitch don't they. Course we will be, Players come and go don't they it's always the same.

We have to remember as much as Mo loves the club and the fans etc he's not a Liverpool fan this is a job for him.

Then fuck him off.

He will have enough money now to be set up for life so dont get the issues anymore.
67CherryRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22296 on: Today at 11:14:31 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:08:08 am
He's already set for life, he'd be an LFC ambassador until hes 60 like Rush if he stayed, this is just about ego, he thinks hes one of the best players in the world, so wants to see his wage put him at that table.

He just doesn't seem to care that the only reason he isn't at the table is because his rivals are paid by states, he's already one of the highest paid player in the world when you remove oil clubs.
Yes he's set for life, but what about his daughter's life? And her kids after that? Maybe he wants to use the money to open schools, training pitches, I dunno. The more he has the more he can do.

Don't get me wrong, it would be nice if he accepted less than he can get elsewhere and stayed, but I have no issues with him leaving either.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22297 on: Today at 11:17:24 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:00:24 am
Maybe he just wants to be paid what he feels he's worth but we won't break our structure for that, there's no fault on either side of the argument.

The only people at fault are the mega rich sport washing clubs who've inflated everything, that said Salah must know he's being offered a ridiculous amount of money, is loved by the fans and has as good if not better chance of winning stuff at Liverpool than anywhere else. What's not to like?
Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22298 on: Today at 11:17:33 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:02:04 am
Disagree entirely with this.

Dont say you love the Club but then say you will join a rival and have your Agent acting like a c*nt all year.

Hes paid well and loved here so if he wants more money then go to a soulless Club and regret it.

How can we pay him 500k a week then not expect Ali, VVD, Trent and Mane to want the same ?

Theres probably a very small amout of players who genuinley love the club they play for.

If players say it, Id always take it with a huge pinch of salt.

They can be happy and content at a club for a while, but at the end of the day for the majority, its career first, so if they know theyll get a far better contract elsewhere, that is the focus.  They arent attached emotionally to a club.

lolowalsh

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22299 on: Today at 11:18:18 am
Instead of complaining about both Salah and Mane leaving why not just give them the wages they deserve ? They are both top 5 forwards in the world and they deserve to be payed accordingly. I'm sick of losing our best players every few years and the constant rebuild, if we lose them both then we are back to fighting for a top 4 spot.
Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22300 on: Today at 11:21:21 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:18:18 am
Instead of complaining about both Salah and Mane leaving why not just give them the wages they deserve ? They are both top 5 forwards in the world and they deserve to be payed accordingly. I'm sick of losing our best players every few years and the constant rebuild, if we lose them both then we are back to fighting for a top 4 spot.

Why will be fighting for top four?

Give them what they want seems a bit brazen. Others will demand the same and then we are fucked from a business model.
Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22301 on: Today at 11:21:47 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:18:18 am
Instead of complaining about both Salah and Mane leaving why not just give them the wages they deserve ? They are both top 5 forwards in the world and they deserve to be payed accordingly. I'm sick of losing our best players every few years and the constant rebuild, if we lose them both then we are back to fighting for a top 4 spot.

what does any player deserve really at this point, the wages are obscene.

The focus should be on the absolute shitshow football has become in Europe, with a handful of mega-rich clubs dictating every other club now, because they set the wages. With FFP being a joke and not implemented, itll just get worse too.

I dont blame Liverpool in the slighest for having a wage structure  (and a very generous one too - the club pays an enourmous amount in wages each year).  They cant break it and start the domino effect, for the sake of one player.
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22302 on: Today at 11:22:44 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:18:18 am
Instead of complaining about both Salah and Mane leaving why not just give them the wages they deserve ? They are both top 5 forwards in the world and they deserve to be payed accordingly. I'm sick of losing our best players every few years and the constant rebuild, if we lose them both then we are back to fighting for a top 4 spot.

:lmao

Sorry

Who was the last 'best player' we lost? Because the only argument you can even make was Coutinho and that was nearly 5 years ago.
Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22303 on: Today at 11:22:52 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:18:18 am
Instead of complaining about both Salah and Mane leaving why not just give them the wages they deserve ? They are both top 5 forwards in the world and they deserve to be payed accordingly. I'm sick of losing our best players every few years and the constant rebuild, if we lose them both then we are back to fighting for a top 4 spot.

Perhaps our team knows more about them then we do. They'll estimate well how much these players are worth to us and offer accordingly. In Mane's case, that might not be important at all as he seemingly just wants a change of scenery - which is perfectly fine. Replacing them both won't be easy, but there are no guarantees it would mean a major tumble down the table also. As long as they both don't leave this summer - which I think is not going going to happen.
