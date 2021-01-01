Instead of complaining about both Salah and Mane leaving why not just give them the wages they deserve ? They are both top 5 forwards in the world and they deserve to be payed accordingly. I'm sick of losing our best players every few years and the constant rebuild, if we lose them both then we are back to fighting for a top 4 spot.
what does any player deserve really at this point, the wages are obscene.
The focus should be on the absolute shitshow football has become in Europe, with a handful of mega-rich clubs dictating every other club now, because they set the wages. With FFP being a joke and not implemented, itll just get worse too.
I dont blame Liverpool in the slighest for having a wage structure (and a very generous one too - the club pays an enourmous amount in wages each year). They cant break it and start the domino effect, for the sake of one player.