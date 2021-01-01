Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.

He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...

Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...



7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..

You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.



he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.



Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?



Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.

He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.



If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.