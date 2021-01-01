« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Quote from: Cid on Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm
If he wants to play elsewhere he's costing the club a gigantic fee by running out his contract instead of being up front about it.  It means we don't get the funds to replace him with a similar profile of player.  Instead it goes into his pocket as a signing bonus from Madrid or PSG or whoever ends up signing him.

Call me old fashioned but it would be nice to see some loyalty from players who make their reputation with us.  If they want to move then it can't be helped, but at least do it without cheating the club out of a fee.

I don't know what the reasons are for him not signing the contract, as far as I know, he's not said he wants to play elsewhere. Regardless, the club are in position to make a call as to whether to keep him this season or sell him (if they can't agree terms and Salah wants to leave) and unlike the Owen situation, clubs are generally more savvy about this these days. If they feel there's more value in keeping him and letting him go on a free, like with Can and Wijnaldum, then all good.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
At times there were two of him...



;D

That was brilliant.  :D
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm
Yes.

May 10, 2004

August 5, 2004

He joined Real Madrid on August 13, 2004.

Thanks.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm
For everything Mo has done for this club - you wouldn't guess it reading this thread.
And what the club has done for him, he's not a saint.
Christ people do go over the top, LFC has brought him fame, fortune and glory.
This is about the CLUB, nobody is attacking Salah.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
And what the club has done for him, he's not a saint.
Christ people do go over the top, LFC has brought him fame, fortune and glory.
This is about the CLUB, nobody is attacking Salah.

That's just not true is it? Some people were directly having a go at him.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:29:21 am
He loves big claims and protagonism, i give him that, just too bad he doesn't back that up on the pitch.

I don't think anyone is proclaiming Mo as a saint, personally I don't think he's been in great form the second half of the season, but for all the moments he's given us as fans he deserves a lot more respect than posters like the above are giving him. Baffles me when Liverpool fans come out with the Twitter-esque banter type posts, that you'd expect from Man Utd fans. We're watching some of the greatest players to ever play for this club - show them respect, even if you are disappointed about something.
Surely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build again
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm
That's just not true is it? Some people were directly having a go at him.

I don't think anyone is proclaiming Mo as a saint, personally I don't think he's been in great form the second half of the season, but for all the moments he's given us as fans he deserves a lot more respect than posters like the above are giving him. Baffles me when Liverpool fans come out with the Twitter-esque banter type posts, that you'd expect from Man Utd fans. We're watching some of the greatest players to ever play for this club - show them respect, even if you are disappointed about something.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm
That's just not true is it? Some people were directly having a go at him.

I don't think anyone is proclaiming Mo as a saint, personally I don't think he's been in great form the second half of the season, but for all the moments he's given us as fans he deserves a lot more respect than posters like the above are giving him. Baffles me when Liverpool fans come out with the Twitter-esque banter type posts, that you'd expect from Man Utd fans. We're watching some of the greatest players to ever play for this club - show them respect, even if you are disappointed about something.
Surely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build again.

Salah's numbers since he's arrival have been off the charts, he will go down as a great and 99% will look back on his time hear with pride.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Surely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build againSurely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build again.

Salah's numbers since he's arrival have been off the charts, he will go down as a great and 99% will look back on his time hear with pride.

Of course it's the minority but you explicitly said "nobody is attacking Salah." Some people are and others feel the need to stand up to that garbage.
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 03:17:24 am
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.

Your point about the finals was fair enough, figures back it up that he hasnt contributed enough in those big games.

I think you lost your way with the last couple paragraphs though. Yes of course hes been helped massively by his manager and being alongside these players, but he is not an average premier league player.

I think some are getting very clouded by his lack of form since AFCON.  The guy needs an extended rest.

I admit the shit with his dickhead agent is annoying and I wasnt a fan of his chatter about personal revenge vs Madrid, but kept out of that discussion  at the time, so I suppose theres been a little bit of falling out of love as it where the last few weeks! But claims of being average is utter madness.
And letting him and Mane go this summer would also be madness.
 
So him leaving tomorrow would be a problem, it would be too much upheaval.
