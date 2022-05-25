I'd like him to stay after next season, but could understand all parties stances if he didn't.



From his perspective, he'll be 31 at the end of next season, won it all with us in his 6 years and if he has another season like this one, will be very near the top 5 all time scorers. We know he's motivated by these things. But he may just want one final challenge before he calls it a day. Especially if he can get more money over a longer deal than we're willing to offer.



From our perspective, he's been outstanding value for a start. Even at £40m transfer fee and £10m per year over his 6 years, he's cost us £16m per season. In return over the 5 full seasons he's played for us we've seen an average of 50 games and 30 goals. We've had his peak years from 25-31 and while he looks capable of just carrying on, there is bound to be some level of decline from 31-35.



I'm not sure we'll look too much at opportunity cost of a transfer fee either because there'll be no book loss on him. Bear in mind we could cash in on VVD if we saw fit, but we've effectively tied him in until the end of his career because access to the player over a period of time at a known cost looks to be our main concern.



I hope some kind of compromise can be reached, but I won't let it worry me if it isn't,because there'll be sound reasoning on both sides.