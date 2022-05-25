« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2047329 times)

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21920 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 am »
There is no obligation for Mo to sign a contract to earn Liverpool a transfer fee.
If he feels he can earn more, get a new challenge in life, elsewhere after 2023, then it is his right to explore and do what he feels correct.

By the same token, Liverpool are under no obligation to bow to the wage demands from Salah´s camp, if indeed they are higher than our current wage structure permits.
I do believe this summer may well turn out to be a proper "testing of the waters" for both Mane and Salah where the club scopes out what are the transfer prices they can potentially command and the players scope out what are the realistic wages and contract lengths they can get if they move now Vs the additional signing on fee if they move as free agents.

I guess this is where having good commercially savvy agents pays off the the players, and having a competent commercial / contract team and committee pays off for the club.

For the fans, unfortunately, may mean a lot of press leaks, rumours, etc.
For what is, at its core, a pure business decision making process playing out over a few weeks.

If we win on Saturday, all of this would be much more palatable.
If we lose, then a little less so  :P
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21921 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 am »
I'd like him to stay after next season, but could understand all parties stances if he didn't.

From his perspective, he'll be 31 at the end of next season, won it all with us in his 6 years and if he has another season like this one, will be very near the top 5 all time scorers. We know he's motivated by these things. But he may just want one final challenge before he calls it a day. Especially if he can get more money over a longer deal than we're willing to offer.

From our perspective, he's been outstanding value for a start. Even at £40m transfer fee and £10m per year over his 6 years, he's cost us £16m per season. In return over the 5 full seasons he's played for us we've seen an average of 50 games and 30 goals. We've had his peak years from 25-31 and while he looks capable of just carrying on, there is bound to be some level of decline from 31-35.

I'm not sure we'll look too much at opportunity cost of a transfer fee either because there'll be no book loss on him. Bear in mind we could cash in on VVD if we saw fit, but we've effectively tied him in until the end of his career because access to the player over a period of time at a known cost looks to be our main concern.

I hope some kind of compromise can be reached, but I won't let it worry me if it isn't,because there'll be sound reasoning on both sides.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21922 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 am »
There is no way he will be dropped because he wont sign a contract..no chance.  Hes a match winner.
At the same time, financially its probably to his advantage to see out his contract.  For sure he will double his wage and get a signing bonus for his new club.

He will be 31 next Summer, I can see why FSG are reluctant to give him a bumper contractnot sure how many years hes wanting, I assume 4 from now taking him to 34.

Yes hes fit and looks after himself.but nevertheless.age has its tolland there is no way he will be the same Salah in 2 years time.

In hindsight all contracts need to be refreshed with 2 years remaining.if not then I think sell.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21923 on: Yesterday at 10:42:12 am »
Quote from: jepovic on May 25, 2022, 06:48:41 pm
That doesnt add up. Even doubling his salary from 200 to 400k would cost us 10M, which is far less than hes worth if we would sell him. Financially it would be idiotic

Well no, not really. The club has put an offer on the table for Mo, which we believe is worth in the region of £350k a week, over 5 years. That's well over £50 million worth all in. But he's not accepting it, and because his current deal is up June 2023, no one will pay what his is "worth" for a transfer which people would speculate at £90-120 million.

Smartly, he has said he is staying for next season, which suggests a transfer deal is very unlikely this summer. When you take out PSG and Man City, who is paying £90 million for him now, there is no one who can finance that, as things currently stand.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:43:48 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21924 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 am »
As a poster has mentioned, hes won everything with Liverpool.

Hes not British, so no serious ties to the UK.

Hence if hes looking to try playing in Spain, it makes sense for him to see out his contract and move on a free next Summer.

I almost feel he has probably made up his mind..just a shame we wont be getting a transfer fee from him.  Had we sold last Summer we could have got 100m+. Sure we wont have challenged.but 100m on transfers would have sorted us out.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21925 on: Yesterday at 10:50:19 am »
Personally if we could sell him for 50/60m this Summer we should, but I dont think he will leave.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21926 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 10:21:40 am
He could also not play all season.  Klopp could think fuck it. He not staying. I need to evolve the team. Moreover he could get injured.  Things can take a change very quickly in football . If barca come in for him this summer offer us 55m then salah and the club would be mad not to take it if he is not signing a new contract. If he isn't signing a new contract and we are still able to buy his replacement if he is staying another season then if it was me I'd begin evolving the team and using him sparingly. 
Or next season, peak-Salah costs us a bargain £10m in wages and then we move on.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21927 on: Yesterday at 10:53:46 am »
Its almost worth FSG getting him to sigh a short contract with a release clause (say 75m) and giving him a signing bonus of 25m.

A huge loss of transfer revenue if he leaves next Summer.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21928 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:42:12 am
Well no, not really. The club has put an offer on the table for Mo, which we believe is worth in the region of £350k a week, over 5 years. That's well over £50 million worth all in. But he's not accepting it, and because his current deal is up June 2023, no one will pay what his is "worth" for a transfer which people would speculate at £90-120 million.

Smartly, he has said he is staying for next season, which suggests a transfer deal is very unlikely this summer. When you take out PSG and Man City, who is paying £90 million for him now, there is no one who can finance that, as things currently stand.

The trouble with all this is, while absolutely rational for most clubs that operate within their mean, there maybe some nation state sportswashing clubs that may provide offers that are way outside the realms of responsible economics for all other clubs. Quatar, Saudi, Abu Dhabi (but presumably no more Russian) or whichever other nation state with questionable human rights abuses to sportswash.
Mo may or may not take these offers seriously but for sure may use them as bargaining chips, for LFC to up their offer.

Not sure how image rights, his own personal fan appeal in specific parts of the world , etc ties into all this. But I imagine this is only partially about football, and more akin to a complex M&A type transaction from the business world. Where the clubs would be analyzing every last "synergy" from the deal, every possible commercial upside they can unlock, for the ROI....

Except of course, if you are Manchester United.
In which case, the mere mention of your uppity neighbour hooking up with your Ex can set you off into a jealous rage and offering bucket loads of cash and a blank cheque for the Ex to re-join you instead....
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21929 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:54:21 am
The trouble with all this is, while absolutely rational for most clubs that operate within their mean, there maybe some nation state sportswashing clubs that may provide offers that are way outside the realms of responsible economics for all other clubs. Quatar, Saudi, Abu Dhabi (but presumably no more Russian) or whichever other nation state with questionable human rights abuses to sportswash.
Mo may or may not take these offers seriously but for sure may use them as bargaining chips, for LFC to up their offer.

Not sure how image rights, his own personal fan appeal in specific parts of the world , etc ties into all this. But I imagine this is only partially about football, and more akin to a complex M&A type transaction from the business world. Where the clubs would be analyzing every last "synergy" from the deal, every possible commercial upside they can unlock, for the ROI....

Except of course, if you are Manchester United.
In which case, the mere mention of your uppity neighbour hooking up with your Ex can set you off into a jealous rage and offering bucket loads of cash and a blank cheque for the Ex to re-join you instead....

But this is not the case. Liverpool are not increasing our offer. On the table as is. Status quo: the current contract runs until June 2023 and in January, he can start talking pre-contracts.

Now if Club X want to offer £90 million for a transfer this summer, then the club and the player can read it and a make a decision but I doubt this very much.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,446
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21930 on: Yesterday at 11:03:45 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:53:46 am
A huge loss of transfer revenue if he leaves next Summer.

You can't lose revenue that doesn't exist. He wants to stay next year, he has a contract so he's not being sold therefore we're losing nothing
This is also constantly stated only one way - he clearly has a financial and footballing value to the club next season which would be substantial
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21931 on: Yesterday at 11:15:55 am »
Think he'll certainly be off next summer. Stunned if he stays now.

Slightly worried where he ends up. He seems like the type who could go to City on a free. I mean for example if Van Dijk's contract was running down, i would be convinced he wouldn't consider City. Though with Salah it all seems strictly business with him.

If they're in for him and offer a load, i think he might take it. Think his agent leaked that he would like to stay in the PL. City are the only viable option in the PL when it comes to both money and trophies.

Here's hoping he goes to Real Madrid, Barca or PSG instead.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21932 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 am
You can't lose revenue that doesn't exist. He wants to stay next year, he has a contract so he's not being sold therefore we're losing nothing
This is also constantly stated only one way - he clearly has a financial and footballing value to the club next season which would be substantial

Considering we only paid 35m for him I think he has proved his worth and been a valuable asst either way.
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21933 on: Yesterday at 11:20:29 am »
what makes you think he'd go City? what a bizzare take
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21934 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:03:45 am
You can't lose revenue that doesn't exist. He wants to stay next year, he has a contract so he's not being sold therefore we're losing nothing
This is also constantly stated only one way - he clearly has a financial and footballing value to the club next season which would be substantial

Exactly.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21935 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 11:20:29 am
what makes you think he'd go City? what a bizzare take

I don't think he will but i wouldn't say it is completely out of the question.

Real Madrid the most likely option with their right side needing an upgrade but if it came down to money (it could with him), he could end up at City or PSG
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21936 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 11:20:29 am
what makes you think he'd go City? what a bizzare take

I doubt he would tarnish his rep here and go there but perhaps if he didn't want to move out of the house he lives in, move his kids from their schools, etc...

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,235
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21937 on: Yesterday at 11:33:40 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:32:18 am
I doubt he would tarnish his rep here and go there but perhaps if he didn't want to move out of the house he lives in, move his kids from their schools, etc...

I mean sure but then if not wanting to move house or move his kids, I can't imagine why he wouldn't have signed already
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21938 on: Yesterday at 11:36:41 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:33:40 am
I mean sure but then if not wanting to move house or move his kids, I can't imagine why he wouldn't have signed already

Wants more ££ you'd imagine
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,235
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21939 on: Yesterday at 11:37:59 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:36:41 am
Wants more ££ you'd imagine

Right but not wanting to move house and move his kids out of school would surely negate that to an extent? I dont really buy the whole 'he might join City cos he might want to keep his house'. Makes no sense.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21940 on: Yesterday at 11:38:24 am »
Imagine a world where you sign for Man City rather than PSG, Barcelona or Real Madrid on the basis of preferable living arrangements. ;D
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21941 on: Yesterday at 11:40:21 am »
+ May 26, 2022. thisisanfield.com

Salah told reporters when reflecting on the 2018 final, "I remember when I went out after 30 minutes or something, it was the worst moment in my career. I was really, really down in that time".

"I had a good season that time and just playing a Champions League final, coming off after 30 minutes is the worst thing to happen to any football player."

"After the game, I knew the result because I was in the hospital. I came back and heard the result from Hendo, and I was like 'we cannot lose this way'".

Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:32:18 am
I doubt he would tarnish his rep here and go there but perhaps if he didn't want to move out of the house he lives in, move his kids from their schools, etc...
I believe Everton is the best option for him. Near his house and his kids' schools. With premier league title charge promise.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21942 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:38:24 am
Imagine a world where you sign for Man City rather than PSG, Barcelona or Real Madrid on the basis of preferable living arrangements. ;D

I mean its highly unlikely yes but I am sure it happens.

One of the main reasons Messi didn't want to leave Barca was his sons crying about moving schools, Rafa took the Everton job purely because of where he lives, Sanchez chose Arsenal over us for London, etc etc..

Location and family are clearly a big factor in where players go play their footy.

Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21943 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:16:59 am
Considering we only paid 35m for him I think he has proved his worth and been a valuable asst either way.

I agree..but shame he wont move this Summer. You never know, but I would bite your hand off for 50m
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21944 on: Yesterday at 11:44:02 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:41:57 am
I mean its highly unlikely yes but I am sure it happens.

One of the main reasons Messi didn't want to leave Barca was his sons crying about moving schools, Rafa took the Everton job purely because of where he lives, Sanchez chose Arsenal over us for London, etc etc..

Location and family are clearly a big factor in where players go play their footy.


Some do. But then El Lobo's point applies - he'd have already signed an enormously valuable contract with us rather than waiting for a slightly more enormous one.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,235
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21945 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:41:57 am
I mean its highly unlikely yes but I am sure it happens.

One of the main reasons Messi didn't want to leave Barca was his sons crying about moving schools, Rafa took the Everton job purely because of where he lives, Sanchez chose Arsenal over us for London, etc etc..

Location and family are clearly a big factor in where players go play their footy.

:duh

Right, but he already has his kids at the schools they're at and lives in his current house because he plays for Liverpool. And Liverpool have already offered him a contract. So 'he might join Man City because he wants to live here' doesn't really stack up.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21946 on: Yesterday at 11:47:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:44:06 am
:duh

Right, but he already has his kids at the schools they're at and lives in his current house because he plays for Liverpool. And Liverpool have already offered him a contract. So 'he might join Man City because he wants to live here' doesn't really stack up.

He doesn't need to rush into anything though, he's free to do what he wants in a year and can resign with us then, or fuck off to PSG, Man City, Madrid, whatever.

I only said if he wants more money than we're offering but also wants to stay around where he lives, then City are someone who he may join.

I don't think he will for reference, I was just answering the question from someone above saying him going to City would be bizarre.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,235
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21947 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:47:52 am
He doesn't need to rush into anything though, he's free to do what he wants in a year and can resign with us then, or fuck off to PSG, Man City, Madrid, whatever.

I only said if he wants more money than we're offering but also wants to stay around where he lives, then City are someone who he may join.

I don't think he will for reference, I was just answering the question from someone above saying him going to City would be bizarre.

It would be bizarre though.

He might fancy a new league, he might fancy a hotter climate, he might feel more at home in a Spanish climate, he might just want megabucks. There's literally no reason to go to Abu Dhabi. He's not going to win anything there that he hasn't here, he's not going to get more recognition there, he's not going to be loved anywhere near as much there, he's not going to get paid more there than he would at a number of other clubs.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21948 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 am »
I heard hes signing for City so he can be closer to the Deansgate canal.

I think this is just one of those things in football that you just hand to hold your hands up and accept when youve been beaten by someone with a better offer.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,599
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21949 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:47:52 am
He doesn't need to rush into anything though, he's free to do what he wants in a year and can resign with us then, or fuck off to PSG, Man City, Madrid, whatever.

I only said if he wants more money than we're offering but also wants to stay around where he lives, then City are someone who he may join.

I don't think he will for reference, I was just answering the question from someone above saying him going to City would be bizarre.

FWIW, my guess is that with Salah it's about recognition and respect, which is significantly reflected in money terms. But another aspect of that is that he does seem to genuinely love the recognition from the crowd, which he wouldn't get at City (or Chelsea, or United).

I'm not very money-driven, so I don't really get quibbling over the difference between £15m a year vs £20m a year, or whatever the true figures are, if you're appreciated and loved somewhere. I think it's in Salah's best interests, ultimately, to sign a contract with us. I'm not convinced he (or his advisors) take the same view, though.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21950 on: Yesterday at 12:36:48 pm »

Mo won't go to City. He is a sensitive guy who understands full well the abuse he would get for making that move, not just from our fans. It would be seen as disastrous for our league if City were to neuter their only rival by simply taking our best player (not that that would stop them if they could).

I think it's either Real or PSG. No other club in Europe could afford him and even Real would struggle to do so. I'm still hopeful he will stay and I do genuinely think he wants to but feels we need to get closer to his target price. You'd think winning the CL against one of his potential suitors would go a long way to settling his mind.
Logged

Online scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
  • Know nothing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21951 on: Yesterday at 12:47:49 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:32:18 am
I doubt he would tarnish his rep here and go there but perhaps if he didn't want to move out of the house he lives in, move his kids from their schools, etc...



Everton  ::)
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21952 on: Yesterday at 02:48:32 pm »
Quote from: scutty on Yesterday at 12:47:49 pm
Everton  ::)

Impossible.
Everton don't do pace goals, Salah not needed.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,594
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21953 on: Yesterday at 02:57:42 pm »
For start - I want Salah to stay.

However, next important thing is that he plays for us as long as possible....so if someone comes in for him this summer with a decent amount, although I'd understand if it went through from money point of view I'm a supporter and would much rather he stays another season even if it meant he left after on a free.
We have got our value from him and then some...one of the greatest to play for us, with the front 5 in tact we will be formidable next season

And gives us longer to find/implement a replacement
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,263
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21954 on: Yesterday at 03:05:16 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:53:03 am


I'm not very money-driven, so I don't really get quibbling over the difference between £15m a year vs £20m a year, or whatever the true figures are, if you're appreciated and loved somewhere. I think it's in Salah's best interests, ultimately, to sign a contract with us. I'm not convinced he (or his advisors) take the same view, though.

Unless his plan is to build more schools, medical centres, sports facilities in Egypt, then there is no difference.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,249
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21955 on: Yesterday at 04:07:28 pm »
Quote from: scutty on Yesterday at 12:47:49 pm
Everton  ::)
Tranmere is an option
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,446
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21956 on: Today at 09:29:53 am »
Almost no drop off in pre and post Afcon performance

https://twitter.com/statsbomb/status/1529795350990569472?s=21&t=1cGPShj287EY3k647OS41Q

As weve seen with both Mo and Mane finishing variance (luck) changes perception
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21957 on: Today at 10:03:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:29:53 am
Almost no drop off in pre and post Afcon performance

https://twitter.com/statsbomb/status/1529795350990569472?s=21&t=1cGPShj287EY3k647OS41Q

As weve seen with both Mo and Mane finishing variance (luck) changes perception

That first season changed perception about Salah to a lot of people I think. They use that season in a negative way to beat him up over, forgetting that he's not a striker but a left winger. It's seems crazy to say he's still underrated as a player, but it's plainly true.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,235
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21958 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
I dont think Mo has suddenly started playing shit, but its pretty clearly not true to say there's been 'no drop off' since the AFCON.

23 goals and 10 assists in 27 games before and 7 goals and 6 assists in 24 games since. So 1.2 G/A per game before and 0.5 G/A per game after. That's a drop off in performance.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21959 on: Today at 10:32:51 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:27:05 am
I dont think Mo has suddenly started playing shit, but its pretty clearly not true to say there's been 'no drop off' since the AFCON.

23 goals and 10 assists in 27 games before and 7 goals and 6 assists in 24 games since. So 1.2 G/A per game before and 0.5 G/A per game after. That's a drop off in performance.

The eye test as well. In full Mo-flow, he plays the game in slow-mo, one touch and he already fucked the main defender off, two or three touches and he's in on goal. At his best, we've been watching an Egyptian Messi, that's the only one to compare him too when he's beating 4 guys and slotting it in the corner, also making time go slow with unerring, calm finishes.

But no player is a machine and those two stints away with Egypt - both losing after ET and penos - has to be have taken its toll. Best thing for him is the rest this summer (and no World Cup), after he slays Real Madrid, first.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Up
« previous next »
 