There is no obligation for Mo to sign a contract to earn Liverpool a transfer fee.
If he feels he can earn more, get a new challenge in life, elsewhere after 2023, then it is his right to explore and do what he feels correct.
By the same token, Liverpool are under no obligation to bow to the wage demands from Salah´s camp, if indeed they are higher than our current wage structure permits.
I do believe this summer may well turn out to be a proper "testing of the waters" for both Mane and Salah where the club scopes out what are the transfer prices they can potentially command and the players scope out what are the realistic wages and contract lengths they can get if they move now Vs the additional signing on fee if they move as free agents.
I guess this is where having good commercially savvy agents pays off the the players, and having a competent commercial / contract team and committee pays off for the club.
For the fans, unfortunately, may mean a lot of press leaks, rumours, etc.
For what is, at its core, a pure business decision making process playing out over a few weeks.
If we win on Saturday, all of this would be much more palatable.
If we lose, then a little less so