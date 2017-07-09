« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2044939 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21880 on: Yesterday at 02:50:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:42:11 pm
"... And leaving on a free next summer"


Nah, seriously, let's hope not  ;D

Doubt it.

Just cant see him saying that unless the contract was en route to be honest, for a number of reasons.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21881 on: Yesterday at 02:53:34 pm »
Its as literal as hes said it, he wont be leaving this summer but then that doesnt really change anything from the current situation. Really hope he does stay, be a shame to see such a great player leave and it would be amazing to see what more he can achieve here
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,206
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21882 on: Yesterday at 02:57:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm
After he's seen what Mbappe has just done can you blame him? Sucks for us though if he does. Another year of him but a £100m asset gone for nothing isn't good for a club that spends what it earns.

Swings and roundabouts. We're at, or very close to, the top of the food chain. If he does leave on a free (again, pretty confident he'll sign a new contract) then thats shit, but we might also benefit ourselves with another player leaving on a free.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,130
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21883 on: Yesterday at 03:09:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:57:55 pm
Swings and roundabouts. We're at, or very close to, the top of the food chain. If he does leave on a free (again, pretty confident he'll sign a new contract) then thats shit, but we might also benefit ourselves with another player leaving on a free.

I think there is a fair chance he does leave on a free. But think of it the other way round, by not bumping him up to £300k a week on a new contact, that extra cash is saved and you get prime Salah for another year.

He won't owe us anything in that case, given his contribution.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21884 on: Yesterday at 03:16:02 pm »
Yes we are well past the point where we can expect £100m+ for selling Salah now, between his dwindling contract, getting older and his alarming dip in form. If we were going to sell him this summer, it will be for around £50m IMO.

If he could regain his pre-AFCON form for all of next season then I'd be happy to take the hit to keep him and lose him on a free in 2023.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21885 on: Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:16:02 pm
Yes we are well past the point where we can expect £100m+ for selling Salah now, between his dwindling contract, getting older and his alarming dip in form. If we were going to sell him this summer, it will be for around £50m IMO.

If he could regain his pre-AFCON form for all of next season then I'd be happy to take the hit to keep him and lose him on a free in 2023.

This.

To be honest hes possibly an option for West Ham if they dont get the Lingaard deal done.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,881
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21886 on: Yesterday at 03:25:18 pm »
If we win the final keep him for another year. If not we sell him.  :D
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21887 on: Yesterday at 03:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm
This.

To be honest hes possibly an option for West Ham if they dont get the Lingaard deal done.

Wondering if we could do Salah + £25m for Bowen in a swap deal
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,524
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21888 on: Yesterday at 03:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 03:33:50 pm
Wondering if we could do Salah + £25m for Bowen in a swap deal

Bowen to Liverpool, Salah to United, Lingaard to West Ham. 3 way deal, no money changes hands. Great deal all round.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,225
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21889 on: Yesterday at 05:04:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:16:02 pm
Yes we are well past the point where we can expect £100m+ for selling Salah now, between his dwindling contract, getting older and his alarming dip in form. If we were going to sell him this summer, it will be for around £50m IMO.

If he could regain his pre-AFCON form for all of next season then I'd be happy to take the hit to keep him and lose him on a free in 2023.

Be lucky to get 10 million.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21890 on: Yesterday at 05:05:29 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,540
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21891 on: Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm »
Fucking 2005 all over again but with 2 of them this time :butt
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21892 on: Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm
This.

To be honest hes possibly an option for West Ham if they dont get the Lingaard deal done.

 :lmao

Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 03:33:50 pm
Wondering if we could do Salah + £25m for Bowen in a swap deal

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:50:04 pm
Bowen to Liverpool, Salah to United, Lingaard to West Ham. 3 way deal, no money changes hands. Great deal all round.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,839
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21893 on: Yesterday at 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm
Fucking 2005 all over again but with 2 of them this time :butt
Hopefully we can tie up Mane soon.

Anything is possible but surely this makes leaving on a free the overwhelmingly likely option now
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21894 on: Yesterday at 05:10:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm
Fucking 2005 all over again but with 2 of them this time :butt

not quite right - because each has a year left?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,540
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21895 on: Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:10:16 pm
not quite right - because each has a year left?

More the fact that we've got a huge game and all the chat is about our best players and transfers.

Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:08:09 pm
Hopefully we can tie up Mane soon.

Anything is possible but surely this makes leaving on a free the overwhelmingly likely option now

Both going on frees is looking the likely option now for me. I've not thought for ages Mo was going to sign and this just makes me think he's off after next season.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,839
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21896 on: Yesterday at 05:24:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm
Both going on frees is looking the likely option now for me. I've not thought for ages Mo was going to sign and this just makes me think he's off after next season.

Same on Mo, but I have a good feeling Mane's is agreed
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,540
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21897 on: Yesterday at 05:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:24:40 pm
Same on Mo, but I have a good feeling Mane's is agreed

Just seen the interview clip with Vinny O'Connor and he's grinning his head off, so I feel better after seeing that, I think he will sign/has signed a new contract
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,851
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21898 on: Yesterday at 06:48:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:09:05 pm
I think there is a fair chance he does leave on a free. But think of it the other way round, by not bumping him up to £300k a week on a new contact, that extra cash is saved and you get prime Salah for another year.

He won't owe us anything in that case, given his contribution.
That doesnt add up. Even doubling his salary from 200 to 400k would cost us 10M, which is far less than hes worth if we would sell him. Financially it would be idiotic
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21899 on: Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:08:09 pm
Hopefully we can tie up Mane soon.

Anything is possible but surely this makes leaving on a free the overwhelmingly likely option now

Perhaps Im overanalysing and drawing the conclusion that I want to from this but I think that if he was definitely off he wouldnt be saying this.

Id be fairly stunned if the club are 100% comfortable with him leaving on a free, thats not to say that it wont happen obviously, but I cant imagine that theyd be accepting him saying things like Ill definitely be here next season if they knew he was going.

Well wait and see, either way Im fairly comfortable with it if were getting another season at least out of him. One things for sure, the club arent mugs with money and he wouldnt be saying this unless they were comfortable with whatever his plans are, so Im fairly relaxed about it.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21900 on: Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm
More the fact that we've got a huge game and all the chat is about our best players and transfers.

Both going on frees is looking the likely option now for me. I've not thought for ages Mo was going to sign and this just makes me think he's off after next season.

Ahh gotcha.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,540
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21901 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm
Ahh gotcha.

If Mo says "how can I leave after this", he's getting volleyed in the collocks. ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21902 on: Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm »
I dont think anyone thought Mo was leaving this summer so doesnt really change anything in that regard. Ive long thought he either signs here or goes on a free to PSG with the latter being the more likely option at this point.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,540
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21903 on: Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm
I dont think anyone thought Mo was leaving this summer so doesnt really change anything in that regard. Ive long thought he either signs here or goes on a free to PSG with the latter being the more likely option at this point.

I'll be fucked off with him if he goes on a free, I'd rather he signed an extension on the understanding we allowed him to leave and at least got some money for it.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,583
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21904 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:48:41 pm
That doesnt add up. Even doubling his salary from 200 to 400k would cost us 10M, which is far less than hes worth if we would sell him. Financially it would be idiotic
£200k to £400k would be £10m per year; plus a signing bonus (another £10m? More?).

1) Let's say next season costs us existing ~£200k/week; £10m. No contract. No sale. £10m, for a year of Salah, at his peak, but then we have to replace him (with a year's advance notice).

2) Let's say a new contract, as above, signed now - £90m (or £100m), over four years. No sale. Four years of Salah; at £22.5m/year (or £25m), spread. Then he's 34 and we may want to replace him, whether we have to or not. We don't know for certain how long his peak will last. Have we really protected his sale value at all, when considering doubling his wages, if we later wanted to sell? Note, 2022/23 Salah now costs us £22.5m (or £25m) instead of £10m.

3) Let's say we sell him this summer (ignoring his comment that he's not leaving). £50m? £70m? More? Less? No Salah next year. We have to replace him immediately.

I think that's rather less clear cut than we usually think about a player running their contract down. We might have a player lined up, or even in the system we're happy to be taking that role in 12 months. The difference in cost to the club between running the contract down vs total cost of a new contract is ~£80m, not £10m. If you think he's still going to be world class at 34, that's not a bad deal - unless you have a better/cheaper alternative. But at this point, the chances are increasingly that his best season is the next one, not the one in three or four years. But arguably the best deal, with the most certainty, is having a 30 year old Salah for one season at a cost of £10m. That's ridiculously good value. Sure, we could sell (if he agrees) for £50m or so, but that would only make sense if we could replace him (at similar or lower cost) without significantly impacting performance.

This stuff is complicated. I don't mind what we choose to do as a club. If I had to choose one, I'd probably sort a deal for Mane (and it would be cheaper). The club will certainly have more nuanced and complex value and opportunity cost modelling than this, but it's not just the 'loss' of not selling him now vs leaving on a free.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:58:42 pm by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21905 on: Today at 12:09:15 am »
Not arsed, bigger things to think about.


Let Mohammed come to the mountain
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21906 on: Today at 12:41:39 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:15 am
Not arsed, bigger things to think about.


Let Mohammed come to the mountain

Ibou is waiting...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,414
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21907 on: Today at 12:45:55 am »
PSG would have come in to offer 50 mil for him IMO if Mbappe left. Now, there are fewer clubs able to afford him.
Most are in the Premier League. i doubt the club will sell to another Premier League club.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21908 on: Today at 04:25:08 am »
You do have to wonder why he hasnt signed a new contract all this time....
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21909 on: Today at 04:38:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm
I'll be fucked off with him if he goes on a free, I'd rather he signed an extension on the understanding we allowed him to leave and at least got some money for it.

January Transfer Window  ;D
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,382
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21910 on: Today at 05:38:04 am »
Salah and Mane to be announced on new deals after the CL final to usher in the new Julian Ward era.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,159
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21911 on: Today at 08:59:27 am »
I do think the Mbappe £300m bonus after letting his contract run down will have a knock on effect for a lot of footballers around the world, maybe Salah is thinking another year to try win the Prem, then go to someone like Madrid for £100m+ signing on fee.

Would be a shame, but least we have him going into next season again, he will be incredible with a summer rest, plus a November rest with the world cup.
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21912 on: Today at 09:01:06 am »
Maybe he will sign in the summer after the season is finished. Lots of speculation and disrespect in here to one of our greatest ever players
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,206
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21913 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:59:27 am
I do think the Mbappe £300m bonus after letting his contract run down will have a knock on effect for a lot of footballers around the world, maybe Salah is thinking another year to try win the Prem, then go to someone like Madrid for £100m+ signing on fee.

Would be a shame, but least we have him going into next season again, he will be incredible with a summer rest, plus a November rest with the world cup.

Good luck with that one.

Mbappe is homegrown, 23, pretty much the 'new Messi', big chance to essentially monopolise the Ballon D'or for the next decade, and at a sportswasher who know they can spend what they want without getting punished. A 31 year old, as good as he is and will still be, isn't going to get a £100 million+ signing on fee.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,159
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21914 on: Today at 09:07:49 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:03:17 am
Good luck with that one.

Mbappe is homegrown, 23, pretty much the 'new Messi', big chance to essentially monopolise the Ballon D'or for the next decade, and at a sportswasher who know they can spend what they want without getting punished. A 31 year old, as good as he is and will still be, isn't going to get a £100 million+ signing on fee.

Salah's condition means he is in his peak now, I highly doubt he drops off from now to 35/36, and I am sure teams are aware of that.

Even if it isn't £100m, he would nail £50m+ which is still ridiculous.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,206
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21915 on: Today at 09:12:24 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:07:49 am
Salah's condition means he is in his peak now, I highly doubt he drops off from now to 35/36, and I am sure teams are aware of that.

Even if it isn't £100m, he would nail £50m+ which is still ridiculous.

Come on, even Messi and Ronaldo dropped off from 29 to 35/36. Forwards are clearly able to go into their mid-30s in great shape but it'd be pretty unique if there wasn't a drop off.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,583
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21916 on: Today at 09:31:35 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:12:24 am
Come on, even Messi and Ronaldo dropped off from 29 to 35/36. Forwards are clearly able to go into their mid-30s in great shape but it'd be pretty unique if there wasn't a drop off.
Messi and Ronaldo were also allowed to play for much of that period of their careers increasingly disregarding any pressing/defensive duties, saving their physical effort for attacking, which isn't going to happen in a Klopp side.

At some point in the next few years - and no one knows whether it's next year or five years away, but the chances increase every year - Salah's value in our side becomes less than it might to some others who play in a different way.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:44 am by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21917 on: Today at 10:04:50 am »
If he doesn't sign then we should sell. We aren't a one man team. The team evolves. We bag the purse and use it to our advantage by replacing him for a younger player who we can sign on a long contract and can grow with Jota, diaz Harvey and the new Portuguese lad. If we can get 50-60 million and replace him with Darwin nunez on a 6 year contract I would take that. With Bobby and Mane sticking around to hand over the reigns over the next few years ad they develop and grow and undoubtedly with a couple of more additions along the way.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21918 on: Today at 10:08:08 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 10:04:50 am
If he doesn't sign then we should sell. We aren't a one man team. The team evolves. We bag the purse and use it to our advantage by replacing him for a younger player who we can sign on a long contract and can grow with Jota, diaz Harvey and the new Portuguese lad. If we can get 50-60 million and replace him with Darwin nunez on a 6 year contract I would take that. With Bobby and Mane sticking around to hand over the reigns over the next few years ad they develop and grow and undoubtedly with a couple of more additions along the way.

He doesnt not have to leave even if we want to sell.  Why should he.he can get a much much higher wage and bonus if he stays one more year.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Up
« previous next »
 