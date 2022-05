Yes we are well past the point where we can expect £100m+ for selling Salah now, between his dwindling contract, getting older and his alarming dip in form. If we were going to sell him this summer, it will be for around £50m IMO.



If he could regain his pre-AFCON form for all of next season then I'd be happy to take the hit to keep him and lose him on a free in 2023.