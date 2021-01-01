Hes playing out wide with 2 defenders on him every time he gets the ball, and if he does break the first line hes running into a crowded penalty box. Hes shooting at times out of frustration and others stupidity. Every game hes played for us hes gone for the shot instead of the pass on occasions. Its glaring now in the last few games where every decision is crucial. He absolutely could have squared 2 balls against Spurs, one of which surely would be scored. If he wants revenge on Madrid hell need to get it through the team and not his own performance.



The contract thing is ridiculous, it really should be wrapped up by now. Manes equally important to this team and theres nothing about his in the media. Salah mght be one of the best in the world, but hes a number in the squad at Liverpool. This team will thrive and grow over the next few years with or without him. I hope its with. Klopp seems to be slowly building a total football team and with 5 subs itll be more evident. Salah will have to adapt his game from finisher to provider in that model.