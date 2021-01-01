« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2015483 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,031
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21640 on: Yesterday at 11:56:30 pm »
Thing is how can it be the African nations cup?

What scientific reason is there?

His head is fucked after losing the final ? That makes no sense. Like hes taking on a man and then all of a sudden fuck I lost the final to Senegal

Physically, no way. This tiredness over months of playing Im after if I just dont buy into never have. Short term maybe.

To me hes making different noises since all this contract shit took off. Telling reporters his personal goals for the season is very not like him

I dont know whats happening with his contract but its the more likely culprit. The only other option is defenders and managers have simply cottoned on to him.

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21641 on: Today at 12:00:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm
I'm not having a go, I've said at times he's carried the forward line on his own when Bobby and Sadio was out of sorts but if there's one thing that's been apparent lately is there's very little conviction behind anything, shooting or passing, it just seems likes there's nothing behind it power wise, it's all quite gentle.

I just want him to lash one in but it's like he's timid. I don't think it's confidence because he knows what he can do and he's been consistently doing it for years so hopefully it's just fatigue that he can get on top of over the next couple of weeks.
It's hard to generate power when he is tightly marked.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,031
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21642 on: Today at 12:04:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:00:03 am
It's hard to generate power when he is tightly marked.

Bastards marking him

Thats not on at all
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,095
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21643 on: Today at 12:23:36 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:00:03 am
It's hard to generate power when he is tightly marked.

Was he not tightly marked early in the season?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21644 on: Today at 02:42:00 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:56:30 pm
Thing is how can it be the African nations cup?
...

I dont know whats happening with his contract but its the more likely culprit. The only other option is defenders and managers have simply cottoned on to him.

Been saying this myself for a while, Rushy. I believe that's what it is. What I don't know is if he signs it, which Salah we should expect to see in the next 3-5 years.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21645 on: Today at 05:55:17 am »
Hes playing out wide with 2 defenders on him every time he gets the ball, and if he does break the first line hes running into a crowded penalty box. Hes shooting at times out of frustration and others stupidity. Every game hes played for us hes gone for the shot instead of the pass on occasions. Its glaring now in the last few games where every decision is crucial. He absolutely could have squared 2 balls against Spurs, one of which surely would be scored. If he wants revenge on Madrid hell need to get it through the team and not his own performance.

The contract thing is ridiculous, it really should be wrapped up by now. Manes equally important to this team and theres nothing about his in the media. Salah mght be one of the best in the world, but hes a number in the squad at Liverpool. This team will thrive and grow over the next few years with or without him. I hope its with. Klopp seems to be slowly building a total football team and with 5 subs itll be more evident. Salah will have to adapt his game from finisher to provider in that model.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,171
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21646 on: Today at 06:35:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:23:36 am
Was he not tightly marked early in the season?

When he hadn't played as much football?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,095
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21647 on: Today at 12:22:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:35:56 am
When he hadn't played as much football?

he's been playing non-stop for years more or less. If he's tired - then we are doing a poor job managing his minutes and getting him rest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Up
« previous next »
 