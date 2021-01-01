Hes playing out wide with 2 defenders on him every time he gets the ball, and if he does break the first line hes running into a crowded penalty box. Hes shooting at times out of frustration and others stupidity. Every game hes played for us hes gone for the shot instead of the pass on occasions. Its glaring now in the last few games where every decision is crucial. He absolutely could have squared 2 balls against Spurs, one of which surely would be scored. If he wants revenge on Madrid hell need to get it through the team and not his own performance.
The contract thing is ridiculous, it really should be wrapped up by now. Manes equally important to this team and theres nothing about his in the media. Salah mght be one of the best in the world, but hes a number in the squad at Liverpool. This team will thrive and grow over the next few years with or without him. I hope its with. Klopp seems to be slowly building a total football team and with 5 subs itll be more evident. Salah will have to adapt his game from finisher to provider in that model.