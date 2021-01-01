« previous next »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 08:53:31 am
I wouldn't drop Salah. We have like 5 games left and his fitness isn't a concern.
I think Klopp would agree.
If he were a true Instagram player, he would take a selfie just as he was about to shoot. Poor form.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm
Because if he passes the ball to teammates who are open, he wont win the golden boot, shoe, balls, slippers, socks, jock-straps and whatnot.

He wont get to make Pepsi commercials with Messi, kicking imaginary footballs and soda cans, and be the fifth highest earning footballer in the world.

Instagram players, I think Conte calls them.  His teams may be awful, but he gets it.

Social media, agents, corporate sponsors, and the fawning media that they control created them.


This is madness. You should self-ban from the forum out of pure shame.
I don't know what some fans want from Mo. There are 13 days left in the season and he leads everyone on goals and assists. 'Mo, you've scored more goals than every footballer in the league, but we need you to score even more goals'. 'Mo, you've assisted in more goals than any other footballer in the league, but we need you to create even more goals'. Even at this late stage of the season the man is still sprinting back to defend. Actually sprinting, overtaking the full backs and midfielders (whose only speed is jog) to defend, and is then expected to get back up the pitch and score straight away. I've never seen a player have every single pass he makes analysed as much as Mo.

Look at the man's stats this season, Mo has delivered, everything else now is a bonus. I think some people want him to pick up the team, put them on his shoulders, and carry them for every match until the end of the season. It's time for other players to step up for these last 5 games.
Only thing with the goals is that: one woders whether Son may catch him in the chase for the Golden Boot....
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:57:56 pm
He had a similar one later with Thiago coming on to it but didn't pass it then either.

Did the same at Newcastle when Thiago was stood unmarked on the penalty spot. Just a case of making the wrong choices at the time, shit happens.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: Dave D on Today at 10:16:55 am
I don't know what some fans want from Mo. There are 13 days left in the season and he leads everyone on goals and assists. 'Mo, you've scored more goals than every footballer in the league, but we need you to score even more goals'. 'Mo, you've assisted in more goals than any other footballer in the league, but we need you to create even more goals'. Even at this late stage of the season the man is still sprinting back to defend. Actually sprinting, overtaking the full backs and midfielders (whose only speed is jog) to defend, and is then expected to get back up the pitch and score straight away. I've never seen a player have every single pass he makes analysed as much as Mo.

Look at the man's stats this season, Mo has delivered, everything else now is a bonus. I think some people want him to pick up the team, put them on his shoulders, and carry them for every match until the end of the season. It's time for other players to step up for these last 5 games.

Clearly the point is that he scored all of those goals barr 2 (penalties aside) prior to the AFCON and there are therefore concerns over his goal scoring form.

Personally Im not too worried by it as hes still contributing with assists but its a valid concern. Of course if you could guarantee that every season hed have brilliant half of a season and still end up scoring this amount of goals in then there wouldnt be an issue really but there are valid concerns as to whats been a fair bit of a drop off in form in a goal scoring sense (every time he tries one of those curled shots at the moment it ends up about a foot over the bar for example).

As I say, if it was up to me hed have a new contract in front of him and it would be done and dusted but I do get why people are questioning the current form as 2 goals from open play in 4 months isnt good for someone thats started the vast majority of those matches.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:30:03 am
Did the same at Newcastle when Thiago was stood unmarked on the penalty spot. Just a case of making the wrong choices at the time, shit happens.

People are pointing out that he doesn't look physically tired, and I agree.  But mentally he looks a little off his game, a lot of our players did against Spurs.  Some really poor decisions throughout.
Was speaking with an Egyptian last week (originally from Cairo).  A really decent lad who sees Mo as a real role model and ambassador for their nation. In my view Mo really presents himself as both humble and driven. I would much prefer that to some of the self obsessed showponies we see. We should appreciate every part of this guy while we have him.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:47:06 am
People are pointing out that he doesn't look physically tired, and I agree.  But mentally he looks a little off his game, a lot of our players did against Spurs.  Some really poor decisions throughout.

I think the pressure of the AFCON and going out of the WC has affected him. He seems really bright in interviews and looks to have bundles of energy, but maybe the huge disappointments he has had have ended up with him putting too much pressure on himself to ensure he doesn't end up missing out on the biggest prizes, which he said last week are the PL and CL.

Maybe we need to get Steve Peters back to have a chat with the boys, relax them a bit
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:30:03 am
Did the same at Newcastle when Thiago was stood unmarked on the penalty spot. Just a case of making the wrong choices at the time, shit happens.

There's been a couple of times recently where I felt he should have gone alone and he's passed it. As you've said he's made a few wrong choices. But this obsession with the golden boot shite is pure Garth Crooks.
I think we just have to accept to have one of the best goal scorers in the premier league then there are going to be situations where he is a bit greedy. He simply wouldn't reach his numbers otherwise. However, earlier in the season he seemed to be more open to finding his team mates and that attitude seemed to produce his best football. He may just be putting himself under to much pressure by trying to ensure the golden boot.
Well I actually think that his teammates have been looking to him even more than usual to provide moments. There's been a few times last few games where it seems like he's always the man we go to on the break when maybe the other side looks more promising.

That may just be because I'm desperate to see Diaz on the ball. And of course, I could never blame anyone for passing to Salah when he's free given the quality he has. Hopefully he can finish the season with a flourish. He's still definitely our main man for me too.
Not fussed about his short term decision-making nor stats, we know at his best he can do it better than most.

  The fitness staff,  and ultimately Klopp need to determine if that little drop in agility,  the decline in dribbles is short term,  brought on by fatigue,  other factors or a more permanent physical decline from the accumulation of games,  stresses,  injuries (though he's avoided major issues)  over the years.  If it's the latter,  the contract decision is easy.
 
Don't.  Mane's already taken the non dribbling but linking,  goalscoring wide forward role.  If you want the top prizes consistently you can't have two in the side. More Diazs,  prime Salahs.

The club did the right thing on his contract, over to him. Plenty of info coming in on the fitness side for sure, for the club.
he's in that patch like 2018/2019 when he finally scored a goal late into a game on a breakaway against a pesky team (we were wearing purple) after a long drought - after that he was back to normal.
Southampton.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:47:06 am
People are pointing out that he doesn't look physically tired, and I agree.  But mentally he looks a little off his game, a lot of our players did against Spurs.  Some really poor decisions throughout.

Problem is, sometimes he talks too much, maybe because he's too honest with the media. He said that at the start of the season he sets goals, how many he will have to score this season etc. Someone could think that's ambitious, some other could think that's obsession with personal numbers.

Personally i think every great ambition in football starts by beating your man, which he's failing to do since he came back from AFCON.
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 11:45:55 am
There's been a couple of times recently where I felt he should have gone alone and he's passed it. As you've said he's made a few wrong choices. But this obsession with the golden boot shite is pure Garth Crooks.

I was shouting at the telly on Saturday "for fucks sake Mo, take it yourself" a few times when he looked to play someone in and it wasn't the correct choice, poor fella can't win ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:14:10 pm
I was shouting at the telly on Saturday "for fucks sake Mo, take it yourself" a few times when he looked to play someone in and it wasn't the correct choice, poor fella can't win ;D

Yep, I said the same on here yesterday, he seemed to hesitate a couple of times like he thought he should pass it when the better option seemed to be to shoot himself.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:52:36 am
Arsehole of a comment.
Last three words were not needed
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
