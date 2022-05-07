And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.



And even when it does occur, it rarely occurs at full speed, instead occurring at the end result of a number of horizontal movements against a low block. This means that whenever Mo gets the ball, he pretty much has to invent something out of nothing. Our counterattacking opportunities do occur but are few and far between and I think Mo and our other attackers have generally been too narrow in such opportunities, and also tried to play difficult passes and as a result they have frequently fizzled out to nothing.It's a tough situation. There really are very few ways to defeat a low block in a very disciplined and athletic side. It's the template to beating any top attacking team. However, its a very high risk strategy because if you DO concede a goal, then it's very difficult to change gear and change personnel without being completely ripped apart.Unfortunately, we didn't have any options to carry into contact in the midfield space. Hendo was drifting to the wide right whilst both Fabinho and Thiago had plenty of the ball but were in deep positions where the only option was to play horizontally across our CBs and to the wide left and right position. At some point, thrust needs to occur and the only way to do that is for someone in the middle to commit a defender (or two) before moving the ball very quickly out wide where an overload has been generated, once that is created, most defences will try to recover to a shape of cover but in doing so the majority fail to adequately keep compact and keep a good shape. This is indeed how we conceded our own goal. Indeed, we frequently do have an opening in midfield but are too hasty to shift it wide before generating an overload which is why it just looks like horizontal passing. Where goals come from generally is in manufacturing an overload in an advanced area of the pitch, then retaining the ball during that moment and anticipating where the space will open up as the defence tries to recover. You can't manoeuvre over or around a defence that is already parked across their goal line and have a back 5 or 6, thus you need to find a way to break that shape somewhere and utilise the momentary chaos to score.Often Pep has alluded to this in his description of David Silva being able to control the tempo of the game. There are so many advanced midfielder who play the game at ludicrous speed, whereas Silva was really a master of knowing when to distribute quickly vs sometimes he would actually just hold the ball ever so slightly and wait for that overload to truly develop.