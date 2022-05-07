« previous next »
Rest him against Villa and Southampton. Play him in the last league game against Wolves. Then we have six days off till the Champions League final.
Love the guy to bits but on current form needs resting/dropping. Just not the same player post AFCON looks to be forcing everything.
He really hasnt looked himself since the Afcon, and your right he definitely looks like he's forcing it (think Jota is in the same boat)
Rest him against Villa and Southampton. Play him in the last league game against Wolves. Then we have six days off till the Champions League final.
Problem is he will kick off, he's all about the golden boot.
So? Jurgen Klopp is the biggest name at the club.

 The man playing currently is like a semi failed clone of the actual Mo Salah.
He's not looked great but he can't do it alone. He needs better service and help as well. He needs another Mo Salah passing to him
He's not looked great but he can't do it alone. He needs better service and help as well. He needs another Mo Salah passing to him
Said in the half time thread, trent is not going beyond him like robbo does on the other side.
It means he's always passing back unless Hendo makes the run or Fab against Villarreal. When Gomez plays he definitely gets beyond more, but like robbo he has the pace to get back (fastest player in the squad apparently)
He has become very easy to mark. Predicted moves every time. He has been very disappointing since the African Cup.

He has become very easy to mark. Predicted moves every time. He has been very disappointing since the African Cup.



Tactically things have changed though.

At the start of the season, the right-hand rotation of Trent, Elliot and Mo was pretty much unstoppable. Mo as part of that rotation cutting in was a goal machine. Things have changed Elliot got injured and the thing that allowed the right hand rotation Bobby has been injured.

Mo is now prety much dragging the opposition to the right, whilst Diaz or Jota are taking advantage of the space on the other side.
Problem is, we can't just drop him or rest him. Except Harvey, we don't have anyone else to play on the right. I reckon Mane or Diaz could play there for couple of games, but I'm not sure if they could do a better job.
Tactically things have changed though.

At the start of the season, the right-hand rotation of Trent, Elliot and Mo was pretty much unstoppable. Mo as part of that rotation cutting in was a goal machine. Things have changed Elliot got injured and the thing that allowed the right hand rotation Bobby has been injured.

Mo is now prety much dragging the opposition to the right, whilst Diaz or Jota are taking advantage of the space on the other side.

And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.
And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.

And even when it does occur, it rarely occurs at full speed, instead occurring at the end result of a number of horizontal movements against a low block. This means that whenever Mo gets the ball, he pretty much has to invent something out of nothing. Our counterattacking opportunities do occur but are few and far between and I think Mo and our other attackers have generally been too narrow in such opportunities, and also tried to play difficult passes and as a result they have frequently fizzled out to nothing.

It's a tough situation. There really are very few ways to defeat a low block in a very disciplined and athletic side. It's the template to beating any top attacking team. However, its a very high risk strategy because if you DO concede a goal, then it's very difficult to change gear and change personnel without being completely ripped apart.

Unfortunately, we didn't have any options to carry into contact in the midfield space. Hendo was drifting to the wide right whilst both Fabinho and Thiago had plenty of the ball but were in deep positions where the only option was to play horizontally across our CBs and to the wide left and right position. At some point, thrust needs to occur and the only way to do that is for someone in the middle to commit a defender (or two) before moving the ball very quickly out wide where an overload has been generated, once that is created, most defences will try to recover to a shape of cover but in doing so the majority fail to adequately keep compact and keep a good shape. This is indeed how we conceded our own goal. Indeed, we frequently do have an opening in midfield but are too hasty to shift it wide before generating an overload which is why it just looks like horizontal passing. Where goals come from generally is in manufacturing an overload in an advanced area of the pitch, then retaining the ball during that moment and anticipating where the space will open up as the defence tries to recover. You can't manoeuvre over or around a defence that is already parked across their goal line and have a back 5 or 6, thus you need to find a way to break that shape somewhere and utilise the momentary chaos to score.

Often Pep has alluded to this in his description of David Silva being able to control the tempo of the game. There are so many advanced midfielder who play the game at ludicrous speed, whereas Silva was really a master of knowing when to distribute quickly vs sometimes he would actually just hold the ball ever so slightly and wait for that overload to truly develop.
And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.

The point of the rotation on the right though is to draw out defenders. Then use Bobby as the link. Whoever ends up wide right is looking to pass inside and look for a return ball. Without Bobby it isn't the same a good example would be Mo feeding the ball into Divock in the Derby that lead to Robbo's header.
Problem is he will kick off, he's all about the golden boot.
What's he going to do, continue to refuse the £400k a week contract he's being offered?
Just the past three games before Spurs , Villareal he dragged two defenders to create space for Fabinho who made an underlapping run and we got the first goal , at home against Villarreal too we scored the first goal after his pass to Hendo who made an overlapping run then a good pass to Mane who made a run behind the defence. That's a 3 important assits in a CL semifinal.





Everton, he took two players wide with him and because of Origi positioning Salah managed to assist the first goal.


Even if he is not at his best he is still important to us and effective. The bigger issue is our movements and runs behind the the opposition defence when it's lacking of course he will suffer and the whole team actually not just him. Its an issue Klopp kept talking about after many games but we are still not consistent at this part of our game, sometimes we do it well and sometimes we just don't do it at all and keep crossing from deep. An attacking midfielder who is good at underlapping will get so much goals with us and help Salah too.
Mo is absolutely vital to us winning anything right now. Not only has he scored more goals than any other player in the premier league this season, but he also has more assists than any other player too. When you come up against a player that good you better have a plan. Every single manager has to come up with a plan to deal with Mo.

Every game he has an opposition player trying to bear hug him for 90 minutes. The second he gets the ball, he's closed down and surrounded. They literally push him, towards the touch line the longer he keeps the ball the more players get sucked in towards him. Look at the space Mo gets compared to Diaz in games, it's night and day.

The plan right now is for Mo to drag as many player towards him in that corner of the pitch, after that the other player around him need to up their game. There are games where the midfield offers fuck all going forward and Trent isn't pushing up as much as he should. In those games Mo has to do most of the work himself, usually trying to dribble through 4 payers or having to take a shot through 10 players.

I haven't seen any drop off in Mo's workrate, he'll keep on running. The players around him need to make better use the space he opens up.

I think Diaz, Mane and Mo are all capable to play left, right or centre. I'd like to see them constantly rotate for 90 minutes and cause absolute chaos.
Mo is absolutely vital to us winning anything right now. Not only has he scored more goals than any other player in the premier league this season, but he also has more assists than any other player too. When you come up against a player that good you better have a plan. Every single manager has to come up with a plan to deal with Mo.

Every game he has an opposition player trying to bear hug him for 90 minutes. The second he gets the ball, he's closed down and surrounded. They literally push him, towards the touch line the longer he keeps the ball the more players get sucked in towards him. Look at the space Mo gets compared to Diaz in games, it's night and day.

The plan right now is for Mo to drag as many player towards him in that corner of the pitch, after that the other player around him need to up their game. There are games where the midfield offers fuck all going forward and Trent isn't pushing up as much as he should. In those games Mo has to do most of the work himself, usually trying to dribble through 4 payers or having to take a shot through 10 players.

I haven't seen any drop off in Mo's workrate, he'll keep on running. The players around him need to make better use the space he opens up.

I think Diaz, Mane and Mo are all capable to play left, right or centre. I'd like to see them constantly rotate for 90 minutes and cause absolute chaos.

Excellent post. I hate it when Trent goes inside rather than staying wide as well, that doesnt help either.
Yeah agreed. It's easy to just say 'He's playing shite' and 'time to drop him' but there's more to it than that, both in terms of what he is offering and what others are not offering him, as well as what the opposition are managing to do with him.

We have a tendency to get into these ruts in a game where for some reason we just don't make maximum use of our attacking prowess. While slightly generalised it's sometimes fairly easy to tell after a few minutes when we're having one of those off games where the zip and movement and sheer bloody minded focus on scoring seems missing from the whole team, not just any one player.
Problem is he will kick off, he's all about the golden boot.

The collective is more important than the individual in football or society.
There's absolutely zero reason to think he will 'kick off'

Let's stop manufacturing 'truths' and running with them
There's absolutely zero reason to think he will 'kick off'

Let's stop manufacturing 'truths' and running with them
Oh, yeah? And where's the fun in that?

;)

There is no denying that Mo can operate on a higher level, and we need him to reach that again if we are to win the finals. I've been of the opinion that the unsorted contract situation has been weighing on him, and I've seen nothing to dispel these thoughts. That won't get sorted before the end of the season, so whatever happens, happens.
Just pass the ball.
Seemed to have lost his confidence. Need to rest the midweek game.
Just pass the ball.

He had a similar one later with Thiago coming on to it but didn't pass it then either.
There's absolutely zero reason to think he will 'kick off'

Let's stop manufacturing 'truths' and running with them
Get real, he spent ten minutes telling BT how many goals he wants this season and has spoken about how important the golden boot is to him. (which i have no problem with) Do you really think he would accept being dropped for two league games?
Get real, he spent ten minutes telling BT how many goals he wants this season and has spoken about how important the golden boot is to him. (which i have no problem with) Do you really think he would accept being dropped for two league games?

What's he going to do? If the medical people decide he needs a rest, he will be rested.
Get real, he spent ten minutes telling BT how many goals he wants this season and has spoken about how important the golden boot is to him. (which i have no problem with) Do you really think he would accept being dropped for two league games?
I'd very much hope he would be disappointed to not be selected, the winner and professional that he is. The same applies to the rest of the squad. In no way, however, is that the same as saying he'll 'kick off' about it.

Frankly there's no evidence to support that he would; just a propensity for some people to mix up their own inventions for reality
There was a moment Diaz set Keita up perfectly on the edge of the box, but Naby pulls away at the last second seemingly because Mos called for it. He controls it, takes an age to hit it, shot gets blocked.

His lack of goals is clearly playing on his mind.
There was a moment Diaz set Keita up perfectly on the edge of the box, but Naby pulls away at the last second seemingly because Mos called for it. He controls it, takes an age to hit it, shot gets blocked.

His lack of goals is clearly playing on his mind.
I remember Suarez saying in his book that he passes when he isn't on form and shoots when he is. That'd help Salah a lot.
Said in the half time thread, trent is not going beyond him like robbo does on the other side.
It means he's always passing back unless Hendo makes the run or Fab against Villarreal. When Gomez plays he definitely gets beyond more, but like robbo he has the pace to get back (fastest player in the squad apparently)
Trent gets so much bad press for being caught out of position it is understandable why he doesn't overlap as much as Robbo, who gets a lot more help from the likes of Sadio and Luis Diaz on the other side.
He had a similar one later with Thiago coming on to it but didn't pass it then either.

Because if he passes the ball to teammates who are open, he wont win the golden boot, shoe, balls, slippers, socks, jock-straps and whatnot.

He wont get to make Pepsi commercials with Messi, kicking imaginary footballs and soda cans, and be the fifth highest earning footballer in the world.

Instagram players, I think Conte calls them.  His teams may be awful, but he gets it.

Social media, agents, corporate sponsors, and the fawning media that they control created them.
Funnily enough at the game yesterday I was getting more annoyed with him for passing when I thought he should have had a shot himself. There were a few times I thought he seemed to be thinking he should be setting others up even when it looked like he was in a better position.
Trent gets so much bad press for being caught out of position it is understandable why he doesn't overlap as much as Robbo, who gets a lot more help from the likes of Sadio and Luis Diaz on the other side.

I am sick of this rubbish which gets said about Salah not tracking back, he does track back and he did a number of times yesterday.
What's he going to do? If the medical people decide he needs a rest, he will be rested.

His agent will post some cryptic tweet to rile everyone up. 
Just pass the ball.

It's easy for us fans to say this but the reality is players won't make the right decision every time. It's not selfishness otherwise his assists won't be high also its something most of our players especially forwards are guilty of and the focus is on Salah more because we try to get the ball to him more than anyone else even Klopp said countless times how decision making is a problem for us, maybe because we are a very direct team I don't know
I remember Suarez saying in his book that he passes when he isn't on form and shoots when he is. That'd help Salah a lot.

Yes, maybe it would help him get more assists....oh wait.... :butt
Yes, maybe it would help him get more assists....oh wait.... :butt
It means he should stop forcing it when he's out of form.
