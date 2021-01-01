« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2005116 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,372
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21520 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm »
Rest him against Villa and Southampton. Play him in the last league game against Wolves. Then we have six days off till the Champions League final.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21521 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Love the guy to bits but on current form needs resting/dropping. Just not the same player post AFCON looks to be forcing everything.
He really hasnt looked himself since the Afcon, and your right he definitely looks like he's forcing it (think Jota is in the same boat)
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21522 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm
Rest him against Villa and Southampton. Play him in the last league game against Wolves. Then we have six days off till the Champions League final.
Problem is he will kick off, he's all about the golden boot.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,372
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21523 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm »
So? Jurgen Klopp is the biggest name at the club.

 The man playing currently is like a semi failed clone of the actual Mo Salah.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21524 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm »
He's not looked great but he can't do it alone. He needs better service and help as well. He needs another Mo Salah passing to him
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21525 on: Today at 12:04:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
He's not looked great but he can't do it alone. He needs better service and help as well. He needs another Mo Salah passing to him
Said in the half time thread, trent is not going beyond him like robbo does on the other side.
It means he's always passing back unless Hendo makes the run or Fab against Villarreal. When Gomez plays he definitely gets beyond more, but like robbo he has the pace to get back (fastest player in the squad apparently)
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21526 on: Today at 01:24:36 am »
He has become very easy to mark. Predicted moves every time. He has been very disappointing since the African Cup.

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,789
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21527 on: Today at 01:47:38 am »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 01:24:36 am
He has become very easy to mark. Predicted moves every time. He has been very disappointing since the African Cup.



Tactically things have changed though.

At the start of the season, the right-hand rotation of Trent, Elliot and Mo was pretty much unstoppable. Mo as part of that rotation cutting in was a goal machine. Things have changed Elliot got injured and the thing that allowed the right hand rotation Bobby has been injured.

Mo is now prety much dragging the opposition to the right, whilst Diaz or Jota are taking advantage of the space on the other side.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21528 on: Today at 01:56:26 am »
Problem is, we can't just drop him or rest him. Except Harvey, we don't have anyone else to play on the right. I recon Mane or Diaz could play there for couple of games, but I'm not sure if they could do a better job.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21529 on: Today at 01:57:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:47:38 am
Tactically things have changed though.

At the start of the season, the right-hand rotation of Trent, Elliot and Mo was pretty much unstoppable. Mo as part of that rotation cutting in was a goal machine. Things have changed Elliot got injured and the thing that allowed the right hand rotation Bobby has been injured.

Mo is now prety much dragging the opposition to the right, whilst Diaz or Jota are taking advantage of the space on the other side.

And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21530 on: Today at 02:06:56 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:57:50 am
And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.

And even when it does occur, it rarely occurs at full speed, instead occurring at the end result of a number of horizontal movements against a low block. This means that whenever Mo gets the ball, he pretty much has to invent something out of nothing. Our counterattacking opportunities do occur but are few and far between and I think Mo and our other attackers have generally been too narrow in such opportunities, and also tried to play difficult passes and as a result they have frequently fizzled out to nothing.

It's a tough situation. There really are very few ways to defeat a low block in a very disciplined and athletic side. It's the template to beating any top attacking team. However, its a very high risk strategy because if you DO concede a goal, then it's very difficult to change gear and change personnel without being completely ripped apart.

Unfortunately, we didn't have any options to carry into contact in the midfield space. Hendo was drifting to the wide right whilst both Fabinho and Thiago had plenty of the ball but were in deep positions where the only option was to play horizontally across our CBs and to the wide left and right position. At some point, thrust needs to occur and the only way to do that is for someone in the middle to commit a defender (or two) before moving the ball very quickly out wide where an overload has been generated, once that is created, most defences will try to recover to a shape of cover but in doing so the majority fail to adequately keep compact and keep a good shape. This is indeed how we conceded our own goal. Indeed, we frequently do have an opening in midfield but are too hasty to shift it wide before generating an overload which is why it just looks like horizontal passing. Where goals come from generally is in manufacturing an overload in an advanced area of the pitch, then retaining the ball during that moment and anticipating where the space will open up as the defence tries to recover. You can't manoeuvre over or around a defence that is already parked across their goal line and have a back 5 or 6, thus you need to find a way to break that shape somewhere and utilise the momentary chaos to score.

Often Pep has alluded to this in his description of David Silva being able to control the tempo of the game. There are so many advanced midfielder who play the game at ludicrous speed, whereas Silva was really a master of knowing when to distribute quickly vs sometimes he would actually just hold the ball ever so slightly and wait for that overload to truly develop.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:28 am by mrantarctica »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,789
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21531 on: Today at 02:37:23 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:57:50 am
And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.

The point of the rotation on the right though is to draw out defenders. Then use Bobby as the link. Whoever ends up wide right is looking to pass inside and look for a return ball. Without Bobby it isn't the same a good example would be Mo feeding the ball into Divock in the Derby that lead to Robbo's header.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21532 on: Today at 03:20:13 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
Problem is he will kick off, he's all about the golden boot.
What's he going to do, continue to refuse the £400k a week contract he's being offered?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Up
« previous next »
 