He has become very easy to mark. Predicted moves every time. He has been very disappointing since the African Cup.







Tactically things have changed though.At the start of the season, the right-hand rotation of Trent, Elliot and Mo was pretty much unstoppable. Mo as part of that rotation cutting in was a goal machine. Things have changed Elliot got injured and the thing that allowed the right hand rotation Bobby has been injured.Mo is now prety much dragging the opposition to the right, whilst Diaz or Jota are taking advantage of the space on the other side.