Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21520 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm
Rest him against Villa and Southampton. Play him in the last league game against Wolves. Then we have six days off till the Champions League final.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21521 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Love the guy to bits but on current form needs resting/dropping. Just not the same player post AFCON looks to be forcing everything.
He really hasnt looked himself since the Afcon, and your right he definitely looks like he's forcing it (think Jota is in the same boat)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21522 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm
Rest him against Villa and Southampton. Play him in the last league game against Wolves. Then we have six days off till the Champions League final.
Problem is he will kick off, he's all about the golden boot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21523 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
So? Jurgen Klopp is the biggest name at the club.

 The man playing currently is like a semi failed clone of the actual Mo Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21524 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
He's not looked great but he can't do it alone. He needs better service and help as well. He needs another Mo Salah passing to him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21525 on: Today at 12:04:44 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
He's not looked great but he can't do it alone. He needs better service and help as well. He needs another Mo Salah passing to him
Said in the half time thread, trent is not going beyond him like robbo does on the other side.
It means he's always passing back unless Hendo makes the run or Fab against Villarreal. When Gomez plays he definitely gets beyond more, but like robbo he has the pace to get back (fastest player in the squad apparently)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21526 on: Today at 01:24:36 am
He has become very easy to mark. Predicted moves every time. He has been very disappointing since the African Cup.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21527 on: Today at 01:47:38 am
Quote from: UNO on Today at 01:24:36 am
He has become very easy to mark. Predicted moves every time. He has been very disappointing since the African Cup.



Tactically things have changed though.

At the start of the season, the right-hand rotation of Trent, Elliot and Mo was pretty much unstoppable. Mo as part of that rotation cutting in was a goal machine. Things have changed Elliot got injured and the thing that allowed the right hand rotation Bobby has been injured.

Mo is now prety much dragging the opposition to the right, whilst Diaz or Jota are taking advantage of the space on the other side.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21528 on: Today at 01:56:26 am
Problem is, we can't just drop him or rest him. Except Harvey, we don't have anyone else to play on the right. I recon Mane or Diaz could play there for couple of games, but I'm not sure if they could do a better job.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #21529 on: Today at 01:57:50 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:47:38 am
Tactically things have changed though.

At the start of the season, the right-hand rotation of Trent, Elliot and Mo was pretty much unstoppable. Mo as part of that rotation cutting in was a goal machine. Things have changed Elliot got injured and the thing that allowed the right hand rotation Bobby has been injured.

Mo is now prety much dragging the opposition to the right, whilst Diaz or Jota are taking advantage of the space on the other side.

And Trent has basically stopped overlapping Mo which is leaving him having to constantly deal with 2 defenders. Hendo does it at times when he drifts wide but it doesnt seem to be happening as much as it did earlier in the year.
