Ra – God of the Sun

Anubis – God of the Dead

Osiris – God of the Underworld

Horus – God of the Sky

Isis – Goddess of Good Fortune and Protector of the Dead

Nut and Geb – God and Goddess of the Sky and Earth

Amun – God of the Air

Thoth – God of Knowledge

Sekhmet – Goddess of War

Set – God of the Desert and Chaos

Ptah – God of Craftsmen

Hathor – Goddess of the Sky and Fertility

