Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1994759 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21360 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 pm »
I absolutely love it! It's going to be an epic final.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21361 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
You can't post that with your user name and avatar :D

 :D

I think our most important final is on Saturday, we should focus on that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21362 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm »
mo to light up the match in paris like chelsea at anfield in 18-19.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21363 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
That's right Mo!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21364 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
Kind of unlike Mo that.

Stay cool, beat them on the park.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21365 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm
Kind of unlike Mo that.

Stay cool, beat them on the park.

Are you joking? He was the one wearing the never give up t-shirt before the Barca second leg, which people were lashing. Hes completely honest about his belief and will to win. And he wasnt even playing that game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21366 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm »
Caught in between absolutely loving the stone cold bollocks to put that out to the world and not being a massive fan of the way he's breaking the party line. Which is led by the manager and reinforced by the captains of the squad.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21367 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm »
Well in Mo! Love it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21368 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm
Are you joking? He was the one wearing the never give up t-shirt before the Barca second leg, which people were lashing. Hes completely honest about his belief and will to win. And he wasnt even playing that game.

Those two messages are not comparable in any way. It's not a massive deal but feel we should try and take the emotional side out of this game and just let out class show. The emotional side is for the underdog.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21369 on: Yesterday at 11:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
Those two messages are not comparable in any way. It's not a massive deal but feel we should try and take the emotional side out of this game and just let out class show. The emotional side is for the underdog.


Nah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21370 on: Yesterday at 11:56:36 pm »
I like it - you want your goal scorers to be confident and he isn't scared to publicly put it out there he is coming for Madrid. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21371 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm
Caught in between absolutely loving the stone cold bollocks to put that out to the world and not being a massive fan of the way he's breaking the party line. Which is led by the manager and reinforced by the captains of the squad.

He is one of the captains of the squad!

He can be arrogant and confident as he likes, never stopped Ronaldo...

We are not underdogs anymore, one could say we never have been really were truly European giants and we dont need to be fake humble at all.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21372 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm
Are you joking? He was the one wearing the never give up t-shirt before the Barca second leg, which people were lashing. Hes completely honest about his belief and will to win. And he wasnt even playing that game.

Yep, it's a refreshing change from all the boring "one game at a time" "we aren't thinking about that right now" stuff. I understand why the players, manager etc say that of course but it's actually nice to hear what someone really thinks for once.

And as you say it's not like this is new from him, the t shirt, his promise last season during the horrific results last season to turn it around, "we're going for the title and have what it takes" in October, "with this team winning should be the only option", "it's in our hands", "one down" when we won the league cup. He's done loads of these types of messages and It's fucking great.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21373 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
Those two messages are not comparable in any way. It's not a massive deal but feel we should try and take the emotional side out of this game and just let out class show. The emotional side is for the underdog.

He said last night he wants Madrid. I bet you thought that would give City more motivation? Didnt turn out that way did it. We want our forwards to be confident, chomping at the bit. Salah wants to get his revenge. Hell be completely motivated to put in the performance of his life.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21374 on: Today at 12:00:39 am »
Yep. It's all good. No need to overthink this.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21375 on: Today at 12:01:02 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm
Yep, it's a refreshing change from all the boring "one game at a time" "we aren't thinking about that right now" stuff. I understand why the players, manager etc say that of course but it's actually nice to hear what someone really thinks for once.

And as you say it's not like this is new from him, the t shirt, his promise last season during the horrific results last season to turn it around, "we're going for the title and have what it takes" in October, "with this team winning should be the only option", "it's in our hands", "one down" when we won the league cup. He's done loads of these types of messages and It's fucking great.

That sort of belief radiates through the squad.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21376 on: Today at 12:03:48 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm
Yep, it's a refreshing change from all the boring "one game at a time" "we aren't thinking about that right now" stuff. I understand why the players, manager etc say that of course but it's actually nice to hear what someone really thinks for once.

And as you say it's not like this is new from him, the t shirt, his promise last season during the horrific results last season to turn it around, "we're going for the title and have what it takes" in October, "with this team winning should be the only option", "it's in our hands", "one down" when we won the league cup. He's done loads of these types of messages and It's fucking great.

Again, none of those messages are comparable to this one. They are all about us.

It probably doesn't matter and if he has a blinder in the final great.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21377 on: Today at 12:04:43 am »
Bless him, I wouldn't have him any other way.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21378 on: Today at 12:05:03 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:03:48 am
Again, none of those messages are comparable to this one. They are all about us.

Errrr the "we" in his message is Liverpool Football Club, that's us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21379 on: Today at 12:05:37 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:03:48 am
Again, none of those messages are comparable to this one. They are all about us.

Just enjoy it. Then even if we lose in the final, youve enjoyed the journey.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21380 on: Today at 12:05:43 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
He is one of the captains of the squad!

He can be arrogant and confident as he likes, never stopped Ronaldo...

We are not underdogs anymore, one could say we never have been really were truly European giants and we dont need to be fake humble at all.

He's not part of that leadership group which was voted in (unless I've missed something) and that's what I meant by that part

And I don't massively disagree with you, but it's clear Klopp doesn't want that and doesn't ever encourage it in the slightest hence why I'm caught in between those two mindsets/reactions
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21381 on: Today at 12:08:27 am »
Youre fun at parties eh  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21382 on: Today at 12:11:10 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:08:27 am
Youre fun at parties eh  ;D

;D

Just my thoughts! Like I said, I love the stone cold bollocks to put it out to the world. Clearly a load of his teammates love it too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21383 on: Today at 12:11:54 am »
Of course he has a fucking score to settle. That c*nt Ramos purposely took him out of the game when he was having the season of his life. In the most important match of his life (until then) as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21384 on: Today at 12:34:39 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm
Yep, it's a refreshing change from all the boring "one game at a time" "we aren't thinking about that right now" stuff. I understand why the players, manager etc say that of course but it's actually nice to hear what someone really thinks for once.

And as you say it's not like this is new from him, the t shirt, his promise last season during the horrific results last season to turn it around, "we're going for the title and have what it takes" in October, "with this team winning should be the only option", "it's in our hands", "one down" when we won the league cup. He's done loads of these types of messages and It's fucking great.

There's nothing boring about one game at the time. We do have a score to settle and that's against Spurs on Saturday.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21385 on: Today at 12:35:45 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:05:43 am
And I don't massively disagree with you, but it's clear Klopp doesn't want that and doesn't ever encourage it in the slightest hence why I'm caught in between those two mindsets/reactions
Im in no doubt whatsoever that Mos comments are fully endorsed 100% by Klopp and the rest of the squad behind closed doors. They absolutely want this settler with Madrid after the shithousery of Kiev.

I get the revenge is a dish best served cold thing, but Id argue our Egyptian king is doing just that, merely stating his opinion as a matter of fact. Its going to be epic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21386 on: Today at 12:38:06 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:34:39 am
We do have a score to settle and that's against Spurs on Saturday.
Actually, Im fairly sure they feel that way about us after 2019 in the Wanda.
