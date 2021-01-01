Are you joking? He was the one wearing the never give up t-shirt before the Barca second leg, which people were lashing. Hes completely honest about his belief and will to win. And he wasnt even playing that game.



Yep, it's a refreshing change from all the boring "one game at a time" "we aren't thinking about that right now" stuff. I understand why the players, manager etc say that of course but it's actually nice to hear what someone really thinks for once.And as you say it's not like this is new from him, the t shirt, his promise last season during the horrific results last season to turn it around, "we're going for the title and have what it takes" in October, "with this team winning should be the only option", "it's in our hands", "one down" when we won the league cup. He's done loads of these types of messages and It's fucking great.