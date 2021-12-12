Well that's just utter bollocks isn't it though.

Other clubs win trophies without Salah. We won trophies before Salah. We'll win trophies after Salah.

Salah may be the best player in the world today, but we've also got the best manager in the world today.



it's a commonly-known fact that most Egyptians speak Spanish.



yeah, that sounds right.

Spot on. That was a ridiculously deferential comment, and it's not the case in the slightest.You can see how with that kind of mentality people are able to go down the cognitive dissonance where these two things are apparently gospel despite being contradictory:-- there's denial that Salah's reps are being arses - taking things public and trying to draw fans attention to them on the eve of big weekends - and treating fans like they're dumb fodder 'they know what i want'-- fans mentioning this online are the problem, and aren't showing respect to a great playerI'm not too arsed about being judged less than squeaky clean by RAWKs chief self appointed appraiser Ghost Town. We can't all be immaculate, some of us want to use RAWK to have a discussion.Ultimately I'm not being paid millions of pounds to be a professional here. I just want the club to do well, and supporting the team will always take precedence over an individual for me (even if he is great, like Salah). Jill is right to point out that his effort levels remain incredibly good. It's just the actions of his team off the pitch I'm a bit bored of. You could sense Klopp was too when he came out with a relatively dismissive 'they know whats on the table' comment about the situationThought I was going mad reading that haha- like does he have spanish family or is that really what he thinks about the languages