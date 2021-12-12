« previous next »
Offline JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21160 on: Today at 12:08:39 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:40:07 pm
That's literally giving your opinion and stating it as fact though.

Could it not very easily be a case of the contract isn't as long as he would like, there are more things to disagree on with a contract besides just money

Length of contract is money. Its not about playing football its about how many years do I have my income guaranteed for.

Absolutely nothing wrong with this being a point of difference between him and the club but it just boils down to the value of the contract
Offline amir87

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21161 on: Today at 12:13:11 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Less than 40, imo.

Glad you have nothing do with our financial dealings.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21162 on: Today at 12:14:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:39 am
Length of contract is money. Its not about playing football its about how many years do I have my income guaranteed for.

Absolutely nothing wrong with this being a point of difference between him and the club but it just boils down to the value of the contract
If it's all about money I'd love us to sell him and share the details to show how much of a dick he was.

On the flip side, I see us winning another trophy or two this season and both sides realising how valuable the other is, and they meet in the middle and hug it out. Lean it out even.
Offline jambutty

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21163 on: Today at 12:22:54 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:13:11 am
Glad you have nothing do with our financial dealings.
A year left for a free?
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21164 on: Today at 12:46:27 am »
Cant stand all this being done in public.  :(


He knows his worth but he must know he is one cog in the wheel.




We (the club) understand how well he plays for us but have to show him we will do all we can.
We also cant bust our pay grades to the detriment of our other players.



Needs sorting, needs sorting soon.


Its either our way or the highway, we can only be held hostage for so long.
Play with/for us.
Dont play us. It starts to become a distraction to the other players.


 

 
Offline Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21165 on: Today at 01:41:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
Oh well, it was a decent thread for a few days
This.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21166 on: Today at 08:16:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:39 am
Length of contract is money. Its not about playing football its about how many years do I have my income guaranteed for.

Absolutely nothing wrong with this being a point of difference between him and the club but it just boils down to the value of the contract

But then surely you can flip absolutely anything to be about money so you effectively cannot be wrong and any part of the contact that isn't agreed on is because of money in some way or other.
Offline PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21167 on: Today at 08:25:03 am »
No. Not in mo's case, but number of games, or starting position are negotiables. There was talk before about ambition of the club, but that seems to have quitened down since the brilliant signing of Dias. Maybe that's money too.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21168 on: Today at 08:48:52 am »
All  will say is that he shouldn't get us involved in this dance. Sign or don't sign but please don't do a Gini
Offline M4tt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21169 on: Today at 09:16:47 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:24:37 pm
Statue spot is taken, sorry.



Love this 😂
Offline FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21170 on: Today at 09:16:50 am »
The fans know what I want.   Ok, deal me in.  I'll play the guessing game.

More premium quality Iftar dates from Saudi Arabia?

A bigger birthday cake than Sadio?

A free transfer to Real Madrid? 

No? Really?  Ok, how about: To go out clubbing until 4AM, pass out in a bin, and go straight to training?

No? Hmm thinking .   .   .   thinking .   .  . Ok long shot but worth a try:

To turn up at training in his wifes green and gold silk one-piece, with matching pumps, and have Danny at the front gate and the rest of the staff greet him with a deep curtsy, chant I remain your obedient servant, Your Highness, Mo Sarah, and fling the gates wide open with a flourish?

No?? Ok, Im stumped. You got me.
Offline M4tt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21171 on: Today at 09:21:52 am »
A lot of people talking shit in this thread about one of our greatest players of all time based on nothing but conjecture.

Some of you are tying yourselves in knots and displaying anger and a dismissive tone towards someone who is extremely important to our team.

We need to keep Salah if we want to have a shout at any trophies again next season and beyond. End of.

Few months ago he was the best player in the world and now he's just a cog in a machine.

Let's wait til the summer when there are supposed to be better updates.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21172 on: Today at 09:32:03 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:11:10 pm
Spain is sunny, a stone's throw from Egypt and his rellos can understand the local lingo.

Whos throwing the stone, Geoff Capes?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:40:39 am by Crosby Nick »
Offline kj999

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21173 on: Today at 09:35:16 am »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 09:21:52 am
A lot of people talking shit in this thread about one of our greatest players of all time based on nothing but conjecture.

Some of you are tying yourselves in knots and displaying anger and a dismissive tone towards someone who is extremely important to our team.

We need to keep Salah if we want to have a shout at any trophies again next season and beyond. End of.

Few months ago he was the best player in the world and now he's just a cog in a machine.

Let's wait til the summer when there are supposed to be better updates.

Agreed. Some right fuckin ballbag comments in here.
Online pa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21174 on: Today at 09:39:26 am »
 
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:11:10 pm
Spain is sunny, a stone's throw from Egypt and his rellos can understand the local lingo.
:D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21175 on: Today at 09:41:39 am »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 09:21:52 am

We need to keep Salah if we want to have a shout at any trophies again next season and beyond. End of.


Well that's just utter bollocks isn't it though.
Other clubs win trophies without Salah. We won trophies before Salah. We'll win trophies after Salah.
Salah may be the best player in the world today, but we've also got the best manager in the world today.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21176 on: Today at 09:44:48 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 09:35:16 am
Agreed. Some right fuckin ballbag comments in here.

And in the interests of balance, there are some "right fuckin ballbag comments" from Salah too.

Not one single fan knows what the fuck he wants despite that nonsense statement.
Offline M4tt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21177 on: Today at 09:45:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:41:39 am
Well that's just utter bollocks isn't it though.
Other clubs win trophies without Salah. We won trophies before Salah. We'll win trophies after Salah.
Salah may be the best player in the world today, but we've also got the best manager in the world today.

A bit hyperbolic perhaps, but not only is Salah great on the pitch, he has a rare elite mentality on par with Ronaldo that drags this team forward. Some of our players have even mentioned this about him.

Taking that out of the dressing room while we are shining our brightest isn't a good idea imo.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21178 on: Today at 10:19:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:25:03 am
No. Not in mo's case, but number of games, or starting position are negotiables. There was talk before about ambition of the club, but that seems to have quitened down since the brilliant signing of Dias. Maybe that's money too.
Ambition of the club = great signings which = more chance of silverware... aren't our wages apparently bonus heavy. Money

Again it's all guess work which he literally cannot be telling the truth in the way it's been framed.
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21179 on: Today at 12:17:52 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:14:30 am
If it's all about money I'd love us to sell him and share the details to show how much of a dick he was.

On the flip side, I see us winning another trophy or two this season and both sides realising how valuable the other is, and they meet in the middle and hug it out. Lean it out even.

He's not being a dick, he just has a different idea to the club as to how long his contract is going to be. It is not the first time and it won't be the last time we get this, I still think it will be sorted. I find some of the comments towards him from some as really disappointing. Unlike other former players not once has he lacked any commitment to the team or threatened to go on strike if he doesn't get what he wants. Let's wait and see what happens before calling him out, this is not going to affect our drive for glory this season.
Online afc turkish

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21180 on: Today at 12:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:03 am
Whos throwing the stone, Geoff Capes?

RAWK forum members in glass houses...
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21181 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Unless we randomly do a madness and sign Mbappe (which i give less than 1%), i feel like this will be sorted soon.

If we win at least on of the Prem/CL this season, i feel like Salah can't say no. PSG seems to be the only realistic option for him and i just don't feel like he would like to go there, he's too competitive for that.
