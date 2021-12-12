A lot of people talking shit in this thread about one of our greatest players of all time based on nothing but conjecture.



Some of you are tying yourselves in knots and displaying anger and a dismissive tone towards someone who is extremely important to our team.



We need to keep Salah if we want to have a shout at any trophies again next season and beyond. End of.



Few months ago he was the best player in the world and now he's just a cog in a machine.



Let's wait til the summer when there are supposed to be better updates.