Cant stand all this being done in public.He knows his worth but he must know he is one cog in the wheel.We (the club) understand how well he plays for us but have to show him we will do all we can.We also cant bust our pay grades to the detriment of our other players.Needs sorting, needs sorting soon.Its either our way or the highway, we can only be held hostage for so long.Play with/for us.Dont play us. It starts to become a distraction to the other players.