« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1966781 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,848
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21120 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:58:38 am
Yeah it's awful, clearly having a huge impact on the team too, we've been dreadful for months.

yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21121 on: Today at 12:10:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:09:37 pm
yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.

Because nobody is asking Mane the question mate.

Hes had an interview for a magazine and answered a question, hes answered it fairly conservatively as well.

Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,674
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21122 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:09:37 pm
yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.

Because hes been asked a question in an interview. If he just replied with a no comment then youd have people making other scenarios up in their own heads.

Hes also spoken in that same interview of challenging Rush and his goal record, he needs to be here for another five or six years to get close to that.

IMO it will just get done, likely this summer. Id speculate he wants a long term contract whereas the club may want to give him a shorter one initially and reassess  in a few years again. Either way weve got the rest of this season and at least one more so just sit back and enjoy one of our finest ever players spearhead us towards a quadruple.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21123 on: Today at 12:22:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:09:37 pm
yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.

He's been asked a question in a contractually obliged interview, and answered it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,848
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21124 on: Today at 12:44:56 pm »
I suppose - so instead he says ambiguous things like "the fans know what I want" and "it's not all about the money".

Anyway.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 959
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21125 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:44:56 pm
I suppose - so instead he says ambiguous things like "the fans know what I want" and "it's not all about the money".

Anyway.
The fans know - Maybe he wants a new song?  You never know, might make sense?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,688
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21126 on: Today at 01:01:47 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 12:22:29 pm
He's been asked a question in a contractually obliged interview, and answered it.
It was a contractually obliged interview was it? Do you have any proof of this, or is it more that you want this to be the case?

It's not the first Friday before important weekend of games that Salah's staff have managed to get this bollocks out into the press.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21127 on: Today at 01:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:01:47 pm
It was a contractually obliged interview was it? Do you have any proof of this, or is it more that you want this to be the case?

It's not the first Friday before important weekend of games that Salah's staff have managed to get this bollocks out into the press.

Its an article in Fourfourtwo magazine, I doubt him or his staff have any control over when the magazine gets released.

The quotes are also likely a few weeks old, given the time it takes for these things to be put together and edited.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,000
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21128 on: Today at 01:46:14 pm »
If its not about money then what is it about ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Andre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21129 on: Today at 01:49:14 pm »
"I'll stay if Klopp stays"
..?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,000
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21130 on: Today at 01:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 12:21:48 pm
Because hes been asked a question in an interview. If he just replied with a no comment then youd have people making other scenarios up in their own heads.

Hes also spoken in that same interview of challenging Rush and his goal record, he needs to be here for another five or six years to get close to that.

IMO it will just get done, likely this summer. Id speculate he wants a long term contract whereas the club may want to give him a shorter one initially and reassess  in a few years again. Either way weve got the rest of this season and at least one more so just sit back and enjoy one of our finest ever players spearhead us towards a quadruple.

He will surely be sold if he doesnt sign a new contract
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,688
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21131 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:29:45 pm
It’s an article in Fourfourtwo magazine, I doubt him or his staff have any control over when the magazine gets released.

The quotes are also likely a few weeks old, given the time it takes for these things to be put together and edited.

Yep most likely. But it's an online article, so there may have been a chance to input (or at least plan it in advance in their PR calendar). They knew they were doing one the Friday before the City league game, so maybe plan for something two weeks later to get the narrative/lines out there again.

As you say, quotes are probably a few weeks old. It's more or less the same wording as last time so it'd make sense they were dished out at similar times.

My point was more why do people think he's just had to go and sit down for a recorded interview because of a contractual obligation - it's a bit naive to think a print media interview like that was forced upon his staff and that he was being quoted verbatim without any input into the article itself (and final sign off).

It seems extremely obvious this is just another part of a coordinated PR campaign that his team are working to, we don't need to delude ourselves that Salah is having this inflicted upon him against his will/by his agent.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:09 pm by Classycara »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Up
« previous next »
 