It’s an article in Fourfourtwo magazine, I doubt him or his staff have any control over when the magazine gets released.



The quotes are also likely a few weeks old, given the time it takes for these things to be put together and edited.



Yep most likely. But it's an online article, so there may have been a chance to input (or at least plan it in advance in their PR calendar). They knew they were doing one the Friday before the City league game, so maybe plan for something two weeks later to get the narrative/lines out there again.As you say, quotes are probably a few weeks old. It's more or less the same wording as last time so it'd make sense they were dished out at similar times.My point was more why do people think he's just had to go and sit down for a recorded interview because of a contractual obligation - it's a bit naive to think a print media interview like that was forced upon his staff and that he was being quoted verbatim without any input into the article itself (and final sign off).It seems extremely obvious this is just another part of a coordinated PR campaign that his team are working to, we don't need to delude ourselves that Salah is having this inflicted upon him against his will/by his agent.