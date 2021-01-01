« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1964271 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21080 on: Yesterday at 04:07:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm
I didn't listen to them really, but I presume Keane's analysis of the game was just full of how Utd should run more, close down quicker, get across the ground, stay with your man. That's all he ever offers as way of analysis. I've never heard him say anything except that.

He didn't really analyse per se, it was more his usual thing of 'Its just sad, this is Man United....and Maguire....and De Gea'. And then a little bit of him and Souness talking about how they wouldnt take any of that old shit from the United players.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21081 on: Yesterday at 05:07:29 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:00:37 pm
Mo to Thiago

'you enjoyed tonight? wait untill the derby this weekend'

 ;D
I think Salah was taking the piss - ie. you think tonight was easy, wait till the Blueshite turn up with their thuggery!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21082 on: Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm
Salah having a half-dozen game dip sent a few people absolutely loopy.

Fowler, Torres, Owen, etc all had barren spells in front of goal and that was accepted as how it goes for strikers. Salah does it and people go bananas - body language experts, ITKs, wannabe-physios, know-it-alls telling us all how he needs to be dropped or rested or sold.

He's a phenomenon.
well said, mate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21083 on: Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm »
Glad Salah bagged those two last night as well - didn't like Son creeping up on him in the Golden Boot race.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21084 on: Yesterday at 05:38:35 pm »
Assists

Salah, Mohamed   12
   
Alexander-Arnold, Trent   12
   
Robertson, Andrew   10
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21085 on: Yesterday at 05:55:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:38:35 pm
Assists

Salah, Mohamed   12
   
Alexander-Arnold, Trent   12
   
Robertson, Andrew   10
amazing to see Pogba in 4th spot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21086 on: Yesterday at 06:08:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:55:25 pm
amazing to see Pogba in 4th spot.

4 of those came in the 1st game of the season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21087 on: Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:08:23 pm
4 of those came in the 1st game of the season.
yeah but even so, nobody else is higher than him other than our lads?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21088 on: Yesterday at 06:11:13 pm »
and KdB not in the top 10.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21089 on: Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm
Salah having a half-dozen game dip sent a few people absolutely loopy.

Fowler, Torres, Owen, etc all had barren spells in front of goal and that was accepted as how it goes for strikers. Salah does it and people go bananas - body language experts, ITKs, wannabe-physios, know-it-alls telling us all how he needs to be dropped or rested or sold.

He's a phenomenon.

He's an unbelievable player.

Completely agree with what you are saying. Only thing I'd say about the comparison with Owen, Torres, and Fowler is that Salah is miles ahead of all 3 of them. None of those 3 come close to getting into an all time Liverpool XI despite individually all being very good to great players.

Mo Salah is getting to the stage where he is arguably in our best XI ever. Based on what I've seen he is already. If he has another 2 or 3 seasons of getting 25-30 goals and we win more major trophies then he could genuinely be considered one of the best 5 players to have ever played for the club.

That's indicative of the very high standard he's been at for this club on a consistent basis. Read he's got 155 goals and 59 assists in 245 appearances for the club. He's got 44 goals, 27 goals, 23 goals, 31 goals and at least 30 goals in all comps in his 5 seasons at the club. He's got 34 goals in 55 appearances in the Champions League. That's an unreal scoring record and is absolutely way beyond anything Torres (12 in 30 in European comps), Owen (21 goals in 49 appearances) and Fowler (12 galas in 38 appearances) did at that elite club level football. I'm being kind to Fowler and Owen by including UEFA Cup goals in their record too.

We sometimes look back on players from our youth through rose tinted spectacles. Remember them for better than they were. Salah is absolutely up there with some of the players other class as greats. Only really Rush who I would consider a better forward for Liverpool in my time watching (from mid 80's).

The other comparison I find difficult is John Barnes versus Sadio Mane. I think there's differences in the way they play but a lot of similarities. Particularly starting wide left and being a goal threat drifting inside. Even more similarities with the move to a more central attacking position. Who's better though? A peak John Barnes or a peak Sadio Mane? That's an incredibly tough comparison given how good each player was.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21090 on: Yesterday at 07:28:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:11:13 pm
and KdB not in the top 10.

Took some finding that, I was beginning to think he'd been missed off the list by mistake. 56th in the list with 3 assists! And yet I keep hearing pundits saying he's in the form of his life. Sure he has 11 goals but why are we not hearing about a De Bruyne assist drought like we have Salah's open play goal drought?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21091 on: Yesterday at 07:51:27 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:28:03 pm
Took some finding that, I was beginning to think he'd been missed off the list by mistake. 56th in the list with 3 assists! And yet I keep hearing pundits saying he's in the form of his life. Sure he has 11 goals but why are we not hearing about a De Bruyne assist drought like we have Salah's open play goal drought?

With the lack of a true No.9 are City utilising De Bruyne differently this season?

There seems to be a marked difference in his output. More goals but less assists than most of his previous seasons.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21092 on: Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm »
If he stays here for the rest of his career at similar production levels, he has a shot at GOAT Liverpool player. Nobody will ever really surpass King Kenny for the totality of what he meant to the club but Salah can definitely end up on Mount Rushmore.

I don't know how, if your Salah, can see this team, see how we are playing, see how important you are, and want to go elsewhere. But if you do, so be it
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:15:31 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21093 on: Today at 01:54:21 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm
Glad Salah bagged those two last night as well - didn't like Son creeping up on him in the Golden Boot race.

That was bugging me too. Weird really as we're in with a shout for four trophies. We're being spoiled rotten these days.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21094 on: Today at 09:28:30 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 05:07:29 pm
I think Salah was taking the piss - ie. you think tonight was easy, wait till the Blueshite turn up with their thuggery!

Thiago knows first hand all about that.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21095 on: Today at 09:31:39 am »
those smiles on Tuesday night were epic and so welcome.

Keep it up Mo just 10 more games to go.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21096 on: Today at 12:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
If he stays here for the rest of his career at similar production levels, he has a shot at GOAT Liverpool player. Nobody will ever really surpass King Kenny for the totality of what he meant to the club but Salah can definitely end up on Mount Rushmore.

I don't know how, if your Salah, can see this team, see how we are playing, see how important you are, and want to go elsewhere. But if you do, so be it

eh. he really is one already for me. what more does he need to do? More goals, more assist, more consistency. One of the main contributors when ending our EPL drought, winning us no 6 and generally one of the key players in the way the squad plays and operate.

I still think we don't appreciate him enough. We surely will once he is gone and only then will notice his contribution looking back.
