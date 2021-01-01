Salah having a half-dozen game dip sent a few people absolutely loopy.



Fowler, Torres, Owen, etc all had barren spells in front of goal and that was accepted as how it goes for strikers. Salah does it and people go bananas - body language experts, ITKs, wannabe-physios, know-it-alls telling us all how he needs to be dropped or rested or sold.



He's a phenomenon.



He's an unbelievable player.Completely agree with what you are saying. Only thing I'd say about the comparison with Owen, Torres, and Fowler is that Salah is miles ahead of all 3 of them. None of those 3 come close to getting into an all time Liverpool XI despite individually all being very good to great players.Mo Salah is getting to the stage where he is arguably in our best XI ever. Based on what I've seen he is already. If he has another 2 or 3 seasons of getting 25-30 goals and we win more major trophies then he could genuinely be considered one of the best 5 players to have ever played for the club.That's indicative of the very high standard he's been at for this club on a consistent basis. Read he's got 155 goals and 59 assists in 245 appearances for the club. He's got 44 goals, 27 goals, 23 goals, 31 goals and at least 30 goals in all comps in his 5 seasons at the club. He's got 34 goals in 55 appearances in the Champions League. That's an unreal scoring record and is absolutely way beyond anything Torres (12 in 30 in European comps), Owen (21 goals in 49 appearances) and Fowler (12 galas in 38 appearances) did at that elite club level football. I'm being kind to Fowler and Owen by including UEFA Cup goals in their record too.We sometimes look back on players from our youth through rose tinted spectacles. Remember them for better than they were. Salah is absolutely up there with some of the players other class as greats. Only really Rush who I would consider a better forward for Liverpool in my time watching (from mid 80's).The other comparison I find difficult is John Barnes versus Sadio Mane. I think there's differences in the way they play but a lot of similarities. Particularly starting wide left and being a goal threat drifting inside. Even more similarities with the move to a more central attacking position. Who's better though? A peak John Barnes or a peak Sadio Mane? That's an incredibly tough comparison given how good each player was.