Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1956163 times)

Offline M4tt

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21000 on: Today at 12:32:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!

Nah haha, I wanted him to go and try put it to bed. Would have been amazing scenes.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,433
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21001 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm »
He'll score plenty against United  :thumbup
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,248
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21002 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:33:36 pm
He'll score plenty against United  :thumbup

Yeah I think he breaks his duck against them. Night game, good atmosphere and just the fact the longer he goes without scoring the more likely it is.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,566
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21003 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Hat trick Tuesday night please Mo.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,433
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21004 on: Today at 01:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:36:59 pm
Yeah I think he breaks his duck against them. Night game, good atmosphere and just the fact the longer he goes without scoring the more likely it is.

Plus, United are shit. That helps.  ;)
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,765
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21005 on: Today at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!

or passing to Diogo J
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21006 on: Today at 01:25:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!

Yes.

I was screaming take it to the fucking corner whilst simultaneously knowing that hed end up trying to score.
